Masasa Mbangeni is tired of people making up fake stories just to sell news or get a reaction from the public

Receiving a frantic call from her mother, who thought she was dead, Masasa felt the need to share her story on social media to raise awareness to the seriousness of spreading fake news

Fans felt sorry for Masasa’s mother and let her know how horrible it is that someone would have made up this terrible news

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Award-winning South African actress Masasa Mbangeni cannot believe that people would go as far as making up fake death stories to get attention. Some things you just do not joke about, and death is one of them.

Taking to social media to share her story, Masasa explained how she received a “frantic phone call” from her mother who thought she had died.

Masasa Mbangeni has expressed her disgust at people who create fake stories about other people's deaths. Her mother thought she had died. Image: @madlomo2.

Source: Instagram

Having heard the panic in her mother’s voice, Masasa felt the need to reflect on what had happened as to let the people who spread these rumours know how serious they are.

Masasa posted:

Seeing Masasa’s post, many were shocked. Death is no joke and people really need to start thinking before spreading fake news that is of a serious nature like this.

@NomsaMadida apologized to Masasa for what her momma had to go through:

@Chubeka_CCVN shared how her mother had a heart attack as a result of the news of her brother’s death, this is not something to joke about:

@AmahleMpongwana showed sympathy:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@KeneilweMokaba encouraged Masasa to take legal action:

Masasa Mbangeni on making the first move on her husband

Masasa Mbangeni believes that women need to take back the power and do things that society believes are reserved only for men – like making the first move or even proposing.

We live in a world where women are slowly proving that they can do anything a man can do and are worthy of equality, reported Briefly News. Being the strong and independent woman that she is, Masasa is a huge advocate for this.

Taking to social media to encourage women to just do The Thing, Masasa explained how she made the first move on her man and that, if she hadn’t, she might not have been in this amazing relationship.

Don’t worry about what society thinks, if you like the man, let him know, sis!

“#LRT I’m a big advocate of shooting your shot. I shot my shot & two years later I’m in the happiest, healthiest, safest relationship I have ever been in my entire life. Shoot wethu! You won’t die.”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za