Strange Love teasers for November 2021: Indrajeet loses the tender to Niranjan

In the November episodes of Strange Love, Pradeep and his wife, Mousami, are having the best moment of their lives. They wear innocent faces after inciting family members to hurt Sanpa. Will the duo manage to destroy Indrajeet and Sanpa's relationship?

Strange Love's November 2021 teasers

The Indian name of the Strange Love series on StarLife is Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir. For instance, Astha's real name is Shrenu Parikh.

Monday, 1st November 2021

Episode 442

Varad puts his house on a mortgage to raise money for bidding on a promising tender. Astha apologizes to Balwankar for misjudging him after Shantanu informs her that he protected Mishty from an accident. Later, Ahilya restores Balwankar to his former job. Poornima swears to make Mishty and Shantanu's caretaker, Balwankar, quit the job and leave the house.

Episode 443

Ahilya orders Indrajeet to ruin Niranjan's life when he discovers that he has been found. Meanwhile, Varad and Niranjan convince Anjali to sign the documents. Shlok later advises Varad to make friends with Mousomi's husband to learn more about the attorney's documents' contents.

Tuesday, 2nd November 2021

Episode 444

Shlok orders Ahilya to oversee the pest control procedure while he searches for the attorney's papers. Sapna and Indrajeet leave the house to protect their health from the pest control chemicals. Meanwhile, Astha helps Shlok search for the documents, and Ahilya later swears to harm Niranjan.

Episode 145

Astha fails to find the documents. Meanwhile, Avadhoot is helping Niranjan buy the land. The enraged Ahilya later destroys documents about Niranjan, and Varad finally gets close to Mousomi's husband. Sapna apologizes to Indrajeet for making a mistake.

Wednesday, 3rd November 2021

Episode 446

Shlok prepares a presentation for Niranjan, hoping he will win the tender. Viewers learn that Sapna is Shlok's wife, Astha, and also Indrajeet's secretary. Indrajeet is also eyeing the same tender that is giving Shlok a headache. Astha tries to transfer Niranjan's properties' ownership using Indrajeet's identity details.

Episode 447

Balwankar scolds Poornima for treating Shantu like a sexual object, and Indrajeet meets Avadhoot. While Shlok discusses his presentation with Niranjan, Avadhoot informs Indrajeet that he still has a close relationship with the Agnihotris. Meanwhile, Mousami's husband tells her about Mr Patil.

Thursday, 4th November 2021

Episode 448

Ankur accepts Kalindi as his mum, and Mala moves out of the house. Balwankar apologizes to Ahilya later. Astha watches over Shlok as he sneaks into Indrajeet's study room to determine how much money he plans for bidding on the tender.

Episode 449

Niranjan wins the tender and later promises to get back at Indrajeet. Meanwhile, Ahilya blames Indrajeet for not being smart enough, and Varad notifies Anjali of the tender's good news. The land is now theirs, and they can establish a business on it.

Friday, 5th November 2021

Episode 450

Mala celebrates when she learns that Niranjan won the tender. Ahilya suspects Sanpa and Balwankar played him when he notices a difference in Niranjan and Indarjeet's quotations. She begins to spy on their moves closely. Meanwhile, Niranjan informs Astha that he needs money to start a business.

Episode 451

Ankush informs Mala that Avadhoot and Kalindi are selling their jewellery to help the Agnihotris. Ahilya tells Indrajeet that she suspects Sanpa and Balwankar are up to no good. After Indrajeet apologizes to Sanpa on Poornima's behalf, he falls down the stairs.

Saturday, 6th November 2021

Episode 452

Mousami tells her spouse, Pradeep, that she saw Sapna and Indrajeet together. She also makes Poornima throw Sanpa out of the house later. Pradeep and Mousami celebrate for successfully taking revenge on Sanpa.

Episode 453

Indrajeet, Mishty and Shantanu plan a surprise party for Sanpa after sending her cute birthday wishes. Shlok seeks Apsara's help while Vadhoot informs Kalindi that Niranjan refused to be his guarantor when he needed a loan.

Sunday, 7th November 2021

Episode 454

Mousami tells Poorima about the secret birthday party plans for Sanpa, but the Sankars still manage to host the event. Misty and Shantanu force her to dance with Indrajeet. Indrajeet later gives an expensive watch.

Episode 455

Pradeep and Mousami make Poornima hate Sanpa after Indrajeet rebukes him for insulting her. Sanpa is excited when Indrajeet helps her restore the temple in the house, and Shlok wishes Astha a happy birthday.

Did you know that the Strange Love Indian series is on StarLife? Catch episodes unveiled in Strange Love teasers for November 2021 daily at 19h00 on DStv channel 167.

