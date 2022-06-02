Patrick Dempsey’s wife, Rocky Parker: age, children, tragic death, net worth

Love knows no boundaries. That is one of the things we have learnt from most celebrity relationships as they date and marry younger or older partners. Who was Patrick Dempsey's wife, Rocky Parker? Why did her marriage to her younger partner Patrick end in an unfortunate divorce?

Here is everything you should know about Patrick Dempsey's wife Rocky Parker and their considerable age gap.

Source: Getty Images

The truth is that we can never get enough of celebrity relationships. So naturally, we want to see and know who our favourite celebrities are dating, engaged, or married to. But some relationships have us scratching our heads for reasons such as the age difference. Such was the case with Rocky Parker's connection with Patrick Dempsey. Get to know more about Patrick Dempsey's ex wife and their relationship right here.

Profile summary

Full name Rochelle Natalie Parker Date of birth 26 February 1940 Place of birth Brooklyn, New York Zodiac sign Pisces Rocky Parker's age at the time of her death 74 years Cause of death Lung cancer Date of death 19 April 2014 Place of death Los Angeles, California Profession Model, Actress, TV personality, Entrepreneur Nationality American Education Martin Buren High School Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Children David, Corey, and Noelle Parker Ex-spouses Sheldon Leonard Shein , John David Haas (deceased), Patrick Dempsey

Who was Patrick Dempsey's wife, Rocky Parker?

She was a famous American actress, model, television personality and entrepreneur. However, most people knew her from her head-turning relationship and marriage to Greys Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey. The two made headlines with their romantic relationship due to their vast age difference.

How old was Rocky Parker?

She was born on 26 February 1940 in Brooklyn, New York, as Rochelle Natalie Parker. She was 74 years old at the time of her death in 2014.

What was the age difference between Patrick Dempsey and Rocky Parker?

Patrick Dempsey was 21 years old when he married Rocky Parker who was 48 at the time.

Source: Getty Images

There are many questions about this because their relationship proved age is just a number. So how much older was Rocky Parker than Patrick Dempsey?

The actor was born on 13 January 1966. By the time the two were exchanging vows, the actor was 21 years while the model was 48. That brings their age difference at the time to 27 years.

Who were Rocky Parker's parents?

Her mother was renowned actress Shirley Parker, best known for Mission Mars and The Minx films. Her father was called Bernard.

Early life and education

Patrick Dempsey's wife Rocky Parker was born in Brooklyn, New York, but their family later relocated to Queens.

Source: Getty Images

Growing up, the actress lived on Hokinson Avenue. In 1949, her family relocated to Bayside, Queens. While there, she enrolled at Martin Buren High School.

Career

Rocky always had a passion for a career in the showbiz industry, thanks to her aunt Ida who worked at Movie Star Slips and would take her to watch Broadway shows. She started her career as a model and was featured in several magazines like True Romance and campaigns like the Virginia Slim Campaign You've Come A Long Way Baby.

She debuted on Broadway with the show The Survivor. Some of her acting credits include In the Mood, Can't Buy Me Love, Boxing Helena, and Happy Together.

Patrick Dempsey's wife Rocky Parker started her showbiz career as a model. She featured in notable magazines, ads, and campaigns.

Source: Getty Images

The beauty also co-directed and wrote the 1994 movie Ava's Magical with Patrick Dempsey. But despite all these income streams, there were no official reports of Rocky Parker's net worth. However, most of Rocky Parker's profiles estimate her net worth at her passing to range from $1 million to $1.5 million.

Who was Rocky Parker's spouse?

The actress was married thrice. She was first married to Sheldon Leonard Shein on 21 August 1958 but later divorced. They had one child. Years later, she fell in love with John David Haas, and they tied the knot in 1964.

Their love life tragically ended after his death in April 1968. Throughout their relationship, they had one child. She then married Patrick Dempsey on 24 August 1987. Rocky Parker's children are David, Corey, and Noelle Parker.

Relationship with Patrick Dempsey

Patrick Dempsey married his late wife Rocky Parker in 1987 when he was 21. At the time, Rocky was 48.

Source: Getty Images

Natalie began dating her best friend's son Patrick after years of mourning her second husband John David Haas. They tied the knot in 1987 when she was 48, and the actor was 21.

At the beginning of their marriage, the two seemed happy despite the considerable age gap. But after a few years, they divorced in 1994. Their divorce was termed the most controversial separation at the time.

Why did Rocky Parker and Patrick Dempsey get divorced?

Although most people speculated their age gap had something to do with their divorce, it was not the primary reason. Instead, the beauty cited irreconcilable differences after the actor told her he had met another woman.

At the time of their divorce, Patrick Dempsey's wife Rocky Parker accused him of physical and mental abuse.

Source: Getty Images

Additionally, Natalie alleged domestic abuse against Dempsey. In court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, she wrote that Patrick abused her. As a result, she developed long-term pain and arthritis.

Similarly, Rochelle revealed that Dempsey beat her up on the set of the 1987 film Can't Buy Me Love. His reason, as she explained, was to see how it looked to beat up a woman.

However, after meeting with Patrick's representatives, she revealed that most people say absurd and unintended things in the heat of a divorce. She recanted her earlier statements of mental and physical abuse.

Patrick Dempsey's wife Rocky Parker sadly passed away in 2014 after succumbing to lung cancer.

Source: Getty Images

Is Rocky Parker alive?

Rocky Parker's death was confirmed on 19 April 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Her primary cause of death was lung cancer.

Patrick Dempsey's ex wife, Rocky Parker, was an accomplished model and actress best known for films like Can't Buy Me Love. She sadly died in 2014 from cancer. The two had nearly two decades of age difference at the time of their wedding.

