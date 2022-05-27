Who is Persia White? Age, children, husband, height, tattoos, movies, net worth

Persia White is an American actress, singer and animal rights activist. She is best recognized for her role as Lynn Searcy on The CW sitcom, Girlfriends and as Bennet Wilson in The Vampire Diaries. How well do you know her when she is not appearing on the screens?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Persia White is known for her role as Lynn Searcy on The CW sitcom, Girlfriends. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Persia White has been keeping fans entertained since the early 1990s and often uses her influence to advocate for animal rights. Away from the showbiz, her personal life has also been of interest to fans. Is she still married to actor Joseph Morgan?

Persia White's profiles summary

Full name Persia Jessica White Date of birth 25th October 1972 Age 49 years in 2022 Place of birth Miami, Florida Birth sign Scorpio Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Diet Vegan Height 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Body measurements 32-24-35 Gender Female Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Husband Saul Williams (2008 to 2009), Joseph Morgan (from 2014) Children One (daughter Mecca) Siblings Three Profession Actress, singer, environmentalist, producer Social media profiles Instagram TikTok Twitter Website Facebook

Persia White's age and early life

The actress was born on 25th October 1972 in Miami, Florida and spent her early years in Nassau, Bahamas. She is 49 years in 2022. Her mother is Irish-American, while her father is Bahamian. She has three siblings.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Persia White's mother was a teacher and civil rights activist, and she relocated to The Bahamas for work when she was young. They moved back to Florida when Persia was eight.

The singer started attending the Miami Coconut Grove Children's Theatre and later took lessons in dance, singing, painting and acting. She signed a contract with Ford Agency soon after graduating from high school and then relocated to Los Angeles.

Persia White's husband and children

Morgan and White have been married since 2014. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

The actress's first marriage was to singer Saul Williams. They met in 2003 and were engaged in February 2008. They tied the knot later in 2008 but decided to go their separate ways in early 2009.

Persia later met Joseph Morgan during the filming of The Vampire Diaries season 3. They dated for a few years, then got engaged in May 2014. The couple tied the knot in July 2014 in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

Persia White's children

The Girlfriends actress has one child, a daughter called Mecca (born in 1995), with her former boyfriend. British actor Morgan adopted Mecca when he married her mother.

The Girlfriends cast has a daughter called Mecca (right). Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Persia White's career

The actress made her acting debut in the early 1990s. She had uncredited roles in Last Action Hero (1993) and Blue Chips (1994). She later landed the role of Denis Williams in the Breaker High series from 1997 to 1998. Her well-known role was as Lynn Searcy in The CW sitcom, Girlfriends from 2000 to 2008, and she has since made an appearance in several films and TV shows. She is also the co-founder of Echoes Images production company.

The actress is also a talented musician and a member of the industrial rock band XEO3. She released her solo debut album, Mecca, in 2009, and some of the songs from the album were featured in several Girlfriends episodes. She is yet to reveal if fans should expect more Persia White albums.

Her passion for making the world a better place and advocating for animal rights has inspired the production of several award-winning documentaries. She co-produced Earthlings and Whale Wars on Animal Planet. She is also a member of PETA and the Global Green and Farm Sanctuary. The actress sits on the board of the Humane Society of the United States and the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society.

Persia White's movies and TV shows

Project Year Type Role Will & Grace 2020 TV series Katie Palmer-Payne Black-ish 2019 TV series Lila Miss Me This Christmas 2017 Film Millicent Williams Cargo 2017 Film Berneice The Vampire Diaries 2012 to 2017 TV series Abby Bennett Wilson Black November 2012 Film Tracey Dysfunctional Friends 2012 Film Trenyce The Marriage Chronicles 2012 Film Marcia Anson Spoken Word 2009 Film Shea Fall of the Night 2007 Film Dawn Unscripted 2005 TV series Flirty Girl Girlfriends 2000 to 2008 TV series Lynn Searcy Red Letters 2000 Film Vanessa Cody Another World 1999 TV series Kineisha K.C Burrell Clueless 1999 TV series TV series Blood Dolls 1999 Film Black Baby Breaker High 1997 to 1998 TV series Denise Williams Suddenly 1996 Film Trina

Persia White's net worth

The actress has an estimated net worth of $700,000 in 2022. Her primary source of income is acting and music.

Persia White's height

The Girlfriends actress stands at 5 feet 6 inches, and her body measurements are 32-24-35. She has dark brown eyes and hair.

Persia White's tattoos

The Girlfriends actress has tribal tattoo art. Photo: @Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

The actress's body is decorated with tribal tattoo art. Visible arts include solid armbands around her biceps and a cross on her back. She also has two magnolias and a large tribal tattoo on her right hip.

What is Persia White's ethnicity?

Is Persia White African? The actress is of mixed ethnicity with Puerto Rican, African-American, and Irish roots. Her father is a native of The Bahamas, while her mother is Irish-American.

Is Persia White still married to Joseph Morgan?

Persia White and Joseph Morgan are still a couple as of May 2022. The Vampire Diaries co-stars tied the knot in July 2014 and have been together for over seven years.

Persia White is a talented artist whose contributions continue to have a positive impact on the entertainment industry. She also cares for the environment and is always at the forefront to ensure animal rights are upheld.

READ ALSO: Who is John Cho's wife? Everything to know about Kerri Higuchi

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts regarding John Cho's wife, Kerri Higuchi. She is an American actress known for her role as Dr Elizabeth Chen in Grey's Anatomy.

John Cho is one of the best Korean actors in the American film industry. He has had major roles in numerous movies and shows, including the Harold & Kumar film franchise, American Pie, and the Star Trek series. Since the 2010s, his wife Kerri has taken a break from acting. Where is Higuchi now?

Source: Briefly News