Sue Bird's net worth, age, married, stats, salary, is she related to Larry Bird?

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics has started, and it features several sporting activities with players from different countries competing for medals. One of the biggest stars to look out for is United States of America Basketball player Sue Bird. Among other things, Sue Bird’s net worth makes her a personality of interest at the ongoing Olympics.

Sue is one of the top female basketball players in the United States. Photo: @Jose_Ajero

Source: Twitter

Sue Bird’s net worth places her among the top female basketball players in the United States of America. She has an impressive basketball career within and outside of America to back her massive net worth. The Seattle Storm point guard will be the oldest basketball player in the WNBA at the 2021 Olympics.

Profile summary

Birth name : Suzanne Brigit Bird

: Suzanne Brigit Bird Nickname : Sue Bird

: Sue Bird Date of birth: 16th of October, 1980

16th of October, 1980 Age : 40 years old

: 40 years old Profession : Basketball player

: Basketball player Teams played for: United States, Seattle Storm, Spartak Moscow, Dynamo Moscow and UMMC Ekaterinburg

United States, Seattle Storm, Spartak Moscow, Dynamo Moscow and UMMC Ekaterinburg Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Famous for : Winning four WNBA medals, 4 Olympic gold medals, and being a celebrity homosexual

: Winning four WNBA medals, 4 Olympic gold medals, and being a celebrity homosexual Birthplace/hometown : Syosset, Nassau County, New York, United States of America

: Syosset, Nassau County, New York, United States of America Nationality : Israeli-American

: Israeli-American Sexuality : Homosexual

: Homosexual Current residence : Queen Anne condo, New York, United States of America

: Queen Anne condo, New York, United States of America Weight : 68 kilogrammes

: 68 kilogrammes Height : 5 feet and 9 inches (175 centimetres)

: 5 feet and 9 inches (175 centimetres) Body measurements: 34-26-36 inches

34-26-36 inches Body build : Athletic

: Athletic Hair colour : Dark Brown

: Dark Brown Eye colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Parents : Herschel and Nancy Bird

: Herschel and Nancy Bird Sibling: Jennifer Bird

Jennifer Bird Marital status : Engaged

: Engaged Spouse: Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe Net worth: $5 million

$5 million Education: Syosset High School, Christ the King Regional High School, and University of Connecticut

Syosset High School, Christ the King Regional High School, and University of Connecticut Degrees: High School Diploma and Bachelors of Science

Background information

Suzanne Brigit Bird is more popularly known as Sue Bird. The basketball player was born on the 16th of October, 1980, in Syosset, Nassau County, New York, United States of America. She was raised there as well.

How old is Sue Bird? Sue Bird's age 40 years. She was born on the 16th of October, 1980. Sue's parents, Herschel and Nancy Bird, are medical practitioners.

Sue has been an active and impressive player since her high school basketball playing days. Photo: @nicekicks

Source: Twitter

Jennifer Bird is Sue's only sibling. She is also an athlete and one of those who motivated Sue into sports. Sue attended Syosset High School before moving to Christ the King Regional High School, where she got her high school diploma. Afterwards, she attended the University of Connecticut (Uconn) for her higher degree.

Career and stats

Sue Bird began playing basketball at an early age. She has been an active and impressive player since her high school basketball playing days. Sue’s attic is filled with various personal medals and awards from her successful basketball career. She won several awards and continued her remarkable run at the University of Connecticut.

Interestingly, she was drafted into the Women’s National Basketball Association in 2002 and was Seattle Storm’s first pick. So far, she has won four WNBA championships with the team. At the same time, she won several Russian National League Championships and Euroleague with Russian basketball clubs like Spartak Moscow, Dynamo Moscow, and UMMC Ekaterinburg.

Moreover, she has won four Olympics gold medals with the United States Women basketball team. Sue Bird's stats prove her superior tactics on the basketball court. She has a career average of 12 points and 5.6 assists per game. Currently, she is participating in her fifth Olympics in Tokyo.

Is Sue Bird married?

No, she is not. However, in 2017, she announced that she is gay. She said she has always been aware of her sexual orientation but decided to keep it to herself since it was yet the right time. However, she said her family and close friends were aware.

She continued with the bombshell and acknowledged her romance with Megan Rapinoe. Like Sue, Megan is a successful footballer who plays for the United States Women National team. She won the FIFA World Cup and Female BallonD’or in 2019.

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe's romance began during the 2016 Olympics in Beijing. They have become the power couple in America’s sports industry. Sue Bird's husband-to-be Megan Rapinoe proposed to her in 2020 during a vacation with close friends in Antigua. They shared the news with their fans on social media.

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe's romance began during the 2016 Olympics in Beijing. Photo: @Chelsea_Mend

Source: Twitter

Is Sue Bird related to Larry bird?

Funny enough, there is no relationship between them, despite consistent questions along this line that she has been getting. The only relationship between Sue Bird and Larry Bird is their last name and the fact that they are basketball players. So they are not related by blood.

Salary and net worth

The talented player is one of the top earners in the WNBA. Sue Bird's salary as of 2021 is $221,450 per year. This and an impressive overall career earning, according to the Popular Net worth website, puts Sue Bird’s net worth at about $8 million.

Sue Bird's jersey sale is also a source of revenue. Interestingly, her jersey sales were the highest in the WNBA in 2020. More so, she has endorsement deals with Nike, American Express, and famous brands like Mendi. This also helps to boost her net worth.

Body measurements and appearance

Sue Bird's height is what you would expect of most basketball players. She is 5 feet and 9 inches tall. Her diet is mostly vegetarian based, and she weighs about 68 kilograms, an equivalent of 150 pounds. Her body measurements are 34-26-36 inches.

Sue Bird’s net worth and her enviable career catch the eye. Moreover, the fact that she could get married to a celebrity footballer of the same sex makes her story more interesting. Hopefully, she gets all she wants, including a fifth Olympics gold medal in Tokyo 2020.

