John John Florence: age, wife, parents, Olympics, injury, net worth

John John Florence is a multi-talented American surfer. Besides surfing, he loves snowboarding, photography, fishing, skateboarding, sailing and drawing. He goes by the nickname John John (JJ), and fans regard him as the greatest surfer ever. Unfortunately, luck was not on his side in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

JJ attending The Quiksilver event in Memory of Eddie Aikau at Waimea Bay in Hawaii. Photo: @ Darryl Oumi

Why is John John out of the Olympics? His teammate, Kolohe Andino, defeated him in Round 3 of the Tokyo men's surfing competition. JJ's mother helped him surf was six months old and was a pro by his fifth birthday. Why is John John Florence called John John? His parents named him after American lawyer John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr. The lawyer earned the John John nickname when his father became the 35th US president.

John John Florence profile summary

Full name: John Alexander Florence

John Alexander Florence Famous as: John John and JJ

John John and JJ Date of birth: 18th October 1992

18th October 1992 Place of birth: Pupukea, Hawaii, USA

Pupukea, Hawaii, USA Hometown: North Shore, Oahu, Hawaii, USA

North Shore, Oahu, Hawaii, USA Zodiac Sign: Libra

Libra Age: 28 years as of 2020

28 years as of 2020 Career: Surfer

Surfer Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Parents: Alexandra Helen and John L. Florence

Alexandra Helen and John L. Florence Siblings: Nathan and Ivan

Nathan and Ivan Sexual Orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Lauryn Cribb

Lauryn Cribb Children: 0

0 Height: 6 feet 1 inch

6 feet 1 inch Weight: 84 kgs

84 kgs Eye colour: Green

Green Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Religion: Christian

Christian Instagram page: john_john_florence

john_john_florence Facebook page: John John Florence

John John Florence Twitter account:

YouTube channel: John John Florence

John John Florence biography

How old is John John Florence? Since he was born on 18th October 1992, John John Florence's age is 28 years as of 2020. The surfer's real name is John Alexander Florence. He was born in Pupukea, Hawaii, grew up in North Shore, Oahu, Hawaii, and attended Kahuku High School.

JJ won the 2017 Billabong Pipe Masters in Pupukea, Hawaii. Photo: @Koji Hirano

JJ's Florence's family

John Florence's dad, John L. Florence, is an alcoholic, and the star rarely talks about him in public. He has two younger brothers called Nathan and Ivan. John Florence's mother, Alexandra Helen Florence, is a retired surfer. She left New Jersey and settled in Oahu after winning a bikini contest.

Is John John Florence married?

If you are wondering, "who is John John Florence's girlfriend?" The surfer lives with his wife in a $5 million beach-front mansion. The house lies on Oahu's shores right opposite Benzai Pipeline. John John Florence's net worth is $15 million.

He earns a $1 million annual salary and only made $5 million from endorsements in 2018. The couple never shared the engagement on social media. It was a private romantic moment that JJ never prepared for. He said:

I woke up one day, and I was like, okay, today's the day, but I didn't have a ring.

His mum gave him a diamond ring she picked at the beach. JJ then convinced Lauryn Cribb to follow him to the beach, where he popped the big question.

JJ and his wife posing for a Christmas photo with their cats. Photo: @lauryncribb

John John Florence's wife is an Australian model and a horticulture student. She works for a Hawaii-based boutique modelling agency called The Honolulu City Club.

The couple got engaged in 2019, got married last year and have no children. Lauryn wants to raise her kids near her family. Therefore, John Florence of the Olympics might relocate to Australia when the time comes.

JJ's career achievements

The surfer rides Pyzel surfboards and holds many titles. The 13-year-old JJ was the youngest surfer to compete in the Triple Crown of Surfing. He received his first gold medals at the 2003 and 2005 NSSA National Championships.

JJ won the 2015/2016 Quiksilver in Memory of Eddie Aikau and became the youngest surfer to win the World Cup of Surfing when he got his first world championship title in 2016.

The 2016 world cup victory also made him the second Hawaiian surfer to win back-to-back world titles and the fifth surfer to win their first two world titles consecutively.

JJ's wife is a model. Photo: @lauryncribb (modified by author)

The star went home with the maiden Pipe Masters title in 2020. In December 2019, he qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games alongside Caroline Marks, Kolohe Andino, and Carissa Moore.

John Florence's Margaret River performance this year was impressive. He scored ten points on the opening day of the World Surf League (WSL). Margaret River has irregular barrels, but JJ bounced back after Morgan Cibilic (Australian WSL Tour rookie) defeated him twice.

JJ's sailing experience

The surfer's anterior cruciate ligament ripped in 2019 while competing in Brazil. John John Florence's injury forced him to take a career break for some months. Therefore, JJ used the break to explore nature.

JJ and his crewmates Nathan (brother), Kona (friend) and Erik Knutson (photographer) made a great team of Hawaiian explorers. Jacques Vincen, a French pro skipper and sailing veteran, joined them on a month-long 2,500-mile cruise to the remotest Pacific islands. They used JJ's Gunboat 48, Vela, to tour Fanning Islands, Line Islands, and more magical places.

JJ attending the 2016 Hurley Pro at Trestles Media Day at San Onofre State Beach in Lower Trestles, California. Photo: @Joe Scarnici

The Vela crew filmed beautiful footage and snorkelled over the reefs. They also enjoyed sailing through the deep sea's waves and Hawaii's strong winds. The sight of seabirds, blooming corals, marine creatures and more made the trip more meaningful.

JJ's Florence's YouTube videos and films

Watch adventure videos on John channel. The Twelve, a John Florence series, is about his success story. He narrates and shows the audience how he trains as beautiful songs play in the background.

View From a Blue Moon, a John Florence's movie, was the first 4K surf film with a $2 million production budget. The 2021's John Florence's Tokyo Rising series is also available.

John John Florence is one of the best surfers the world has seen. His captivating personality makes people wonder how one person can be so talented in different things.

