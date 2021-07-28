Eliud Kipchoge: age, children, wife, INEOS, shoes, endorsements, profile

Who is the greatest marathoner of all time? Eliud Kipchoge, a professional long-distance runner from Kenya. He holds the world record with a time of 2:01:39, which he set on 16th September 2018, at the Berlin Marathon.

Eliud Kipchoge. Photo: Bob Martin for London Marathon Events - Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Referred to as the “greatest marathoner of the modern era, ” Eliud Kipchoge’s talent has earned global recognition. For example, in 2018 alone, he was named IAAF's World Athlete of the Year and Male Athlete of the Year and was United Nation's Kenya Person of the Year. Here is the exciting life story of the successful athlete.

Eliud Kipchoge’s profile summary

Full name : Eliud Kipchoge

: Eliud Kipchoge Nickname : The philosopher

: The philosopher Date of birth : 5th November 1984

: 5th November 1984 Place of birth : Kapsisiywa, Nandi County, Kenya

: Kapsisiywa, Nandi County, Kenya Zodiac sign : Scorpio

: Scorpio Eliud Kipchoge’s age : Will be turning 37 years old later in 2021

: Will be turning 37 years old later in 2021 Nationality : Kenyan

: Kenyan Tribe : Kalenjin

: Kalenjin Mother : Janet Rotich

: Janet Rotich Siblings : 4

: 4 Schools attended : Kaptel Secondary School, Halifax College

: Kaptel Secondary School, Halifax College Eliud Kipchoge height : 167 cm (5 ft 6 in)

: 167 cm (5 ft 6 in) Weight : 52 kg (115 lb)

: 52 kg (115 lb) Instagram : @kipchogeeliud

: @kipchogeeliud Twitter : @EliudKipchoge

: @EliudKipchoge Marital status : Married

: Married Spouse : Grace Sugut

: Grace Sugut Brother-in-law: Amos

Amos Children : 3

: 3 Occupation : Professional long-distance runner

: Professional long-distance runner Coaches : Patrick Sang [personal] and Richard Metto [national]

: Patrick Sang [personal] and Richard Metto [national] Club name : NN Running Team [Netherlands]

: NN Running Team [Netherlands] Famous for: Being the greatest marathoner of the modern era

Eliud Kipchoge’s biography

Eliud is the youngest of 4 children. He was raised by his mother, Janet Rotich, a nursery school teacher by profession. His father had died, so Kipchoge only knew his dad from pictures. He completed his high school studies at Kaptel Secondary School in 1999. Running 3.2 kilometers (2 miles) every day to school prepared him for a successful athletic career.

Kipchoge studied Human Resources at Halifax College in Eldoret, Kenya.

Career

Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Eliud Kipchoge's training as a professional runner began when he met Patrik Sang, the former Olympic medalist in the steeplechase when he was 16 years old in 2001. Kipchoge was part of the Kenyan junior team that won gold in the 2002 IAAF World Cross Country Championships junior race held in Dublin, although he finished in the 5th position.

5000 m

Kipchoge is a five-time World Championship 5000 m finalist. He used to compete in 5000 meter races before focusing on marathons. During the 2003 Bislett Games 5000 m race, he set a world junior record in 12:52.61 minutes. He became the senior 5000 m world champion when he was 18 years old at the 2003 World Championships in Athletics. He had won his first individual world championship title in 2003’s IAAF World Cross Country Championships after winning the junior race, setting the world junior record over 5000 m on the track during the same event.

In 2004, Kipchoge won Olympic bronze for Kenya. During the 2006 IAAF World Indoor Championships, he won a bronze, and silver medals at the 2007 World Championships, 2008 Summer Olympics, and 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Marathon

Eliud switched to marathons in 2012, making the second-fastest ( 59:25) half marathon debut ever. He won Barcelona Half Marathon in 2013 in 1 hour and 4 seconds. He won the Hamburg Marathon the same year in a course record (2:05:30 hours).

He came second at the 2013 Berlin Marathon. In 2014, he participated in the Chicago Marathon, his first victory at a World Marathon Major. He then became a series champion from 2016 to 2019, winning the London Marathon a record 4 times. He won the Olympic marathon in 2016, and finished 8th at the 2020 London Marathon.

Eliud Kipchoge INEOS

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge. Photo: ALEX HALADA / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Will Eliud Kipchoge run alone? After the 2019 London Marathon, Eliud ran alone in the Ineos 1:59 Challenge, a sub-two-hour marathon. The event took place in Vienna's Prater park, and he ran 4.4 laps of the Hauptallee in 1:59:40. Eliud Kipchoge's pace, on average, was just under 4:35 per mile.

What is Eliud Kipchoge resting heart rate? In INEOS, Kipchoge sustained a heart rate of about 160-170 beats per minute, with a resting rate of 60-100 beats. This can only happen in people with hearts that can pump like a machine.

How much did Kipchoge make from Ineos? Although Eliud Kipchoge INEOS prize money is not known, it boosted his net worth. The win made him the first person to break the two-hour barrier over a marathon distance, an achievement that was recognized by the Guinness World Records as 'First marathon distance run under two hours' and 'Fastest marathon distance (male).'

His other wins include:

2004: Trofeo Alasport cross country race

2010: Qatar Athletic Super Grand Prix

2011: Great Edinburgh Cross Country short race

2013: Half Marathon of Klagenfurt

2015, 2017, and 2018: Berlin Marathon

2016: Airtel Delhi Half Marathon

2018 and 2019: London Marathon

2021: NN Mission Marathon at Enschede Airport Twente, Netherlands

His achievements include:

2015, 2016, 2017: AIMS Best Marathon Runner Award – Men

2019: Kenyan Sports Personality of the Year Awards - 2018 Sportsman of the Year

2019: New African magazine- one of the Top 100 most influential Africans

Tokyo 2020

Is Eliud Kipchoge going to the Olympics? Yes. He will participate in the 8th August 2021 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's marathon in Sapporo.

Eliud Kipchoge shoes

Eliud Kipchoge Nike shoes collection has been fundamental in his success. However, he does not believe shoes with carbon fibre plates are the most significant factor affecting race times, but rather the person themselves makes the difference.

Eliud Kipchoge quotes

Eliud Kipchoge. Photo: Bob Martin for London Marathon Events - Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Experience brings wisdom, and that is the case for Kipchoge. The philosopher's quotes include:

No human is limited.

Athletics is not so much about the legs, it's about the heart and mind

To win is not important. To be successful is not even important. How to plan and prepare is crucial. When you plan very well and prepare very well, then success can come on the way. Then winning can come on your way.

You cannot train alone and expect to run a fast time. There is a formula: 100% of me is nothing compared to 1% of the whole team

If you don't believe you can run fast, even in the best shoes you can't do it.

Only the disciplined ones in life are free. If you are undisciplined, you are a slave to your moods and your passions

I am just going to try to run my personal best. If it comes as a world record, I would appreciate it. But I would treat it as a personal best.

Eliud Kipchoge wife

Kipchoge is married to Grace Sugut, a schoolmate and neighbor. They have been married for 14 years and are blessed with 3 children, 2 boys (Gordon Kiprop and Graffins Kiprono and 1 girl (Lynne Jebet). Grace and the children live in Eliud Kipchoge house in Elgon View Estate, Eldoret, Kenya, while the marathoner spends most of his time in Kaptagat (30 kilometer (19 miles) from Eldoret) where Eliud Kipchoge training takes place.

Eliud Kipchoge net worth

According to Players Bio, Kipchoge has a net worth of about $3 million. He earns from the races, for example; he made £38,000 in the 2019 Berlin Marathon, and £39,000 and £42,500 by winning the 2018 and 2019 Berlin London Marathons, respectively. He also earns from sponsorships such as his deal with Nike.

Eliud Kipchoge has had his fair share of challenges, proof that anyone can accomplish their goals with hard work, focus, and determination. We wish him all the best in upcoming events.

