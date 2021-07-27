Katie Ledecky: age, boyfriend, Olympics, world record, 800 free time, worth

Winning one gold medal is a dream of many competitive athletes, and Katie Ledecky has been lucky to make this dream a reality, not once but several times. The talented American swimmer has won six Olympic gold medals and fifteen world championship gold medals. Impressive, right? Her achievements include being the world record holder in the women's 1500-, 800-, and 400-meter freestyle (long course) and holding the fastest-ever times in the women's 1650-, 1500-, 1000-, and 500-yard freestyle competitions.

Katie Ledecky poses with the gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Women’s 1500m Freestyle Final on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

Katie Ledecky has the most gold medals in history for a female swimmer. However, her journey has not been easy because the young athlete has worked hard to succeed in her career. How old is Katie Ledecky? Here is everything you need to know about Katie Ledecky, including her age, boyfriend, Olympics, world record, Katie Ledecky 800 free time, and net worth.

Katie Ledecky profile summary

Full name : Kathleen Genevieve Ledecky

: Kathleen Genevieve Ledecky Date of birth : March 17, 1997

: March 17, 1997 Place of birth : Washington, D.C.

: Washington, D.C. Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Katie Ledecky age : 24 years old as of 2021

: 24 years old as of 2021 Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Descent : Czech

: Czech Mother : Mary Gen (Hagan)

: Mary Gen (Hagan) Father : David Ledecky

: David Ledecky Siblings : Michael (Older brother)

: Michael (Older brother) Uncle: Jon Ledecky (businessman and New York Islanders owner)

Jon Ledecky (businessman and New York Islanders owner) Religion : Catholic

: Catholic Schools attended : Little Flower School, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Stanford University

: Little Flower School, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Stanford University Height : 6 ft 0 in (183 cm)

: 6 ft 0 in (183 cm) Weight : 160 lb (73 kilograms)

: 160 lb (73 kilograms) Body measurements : Approximately 34-25-35

: Approximately 34-25-35 Eye colour: Hazel green

Hazel green Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Instagram : @katieledecky

: @katieledecky Twitter : @katieledecky

: @katieledecky Sexual orientation :

: Relationship status : Single

: Single Net worth : $5 million

: $5 million Occupation : Swimmer

: Swimmer Coaches: Yuri Suguiyama, Greg Meehan

Yuri Suguiyama, Greg Meehan Famous for: Her successful swimming career

Katie Ledecky biography

Ledecky grew up in Bethesda, Maryland. Her paternal grandfather, Dr. Jaromír Ledecký PhD was born in Prague, Czechoslovakia, present-day Czech Republic. Mary Gen, Katie’s mother, is of Irish descent.

Education

Ledecky went to Little Flower School in Bethesda until 8th grade. The young athlete graduated in 2015 from Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart. She got an athletic scholarship to Stanford University, where she pursued a bachelor of arts in psychology course and graduated in June 2021. She was part of the Palisades Swim Team, Stanford Cardinal women's swimming team.

Katie Ledecky swimming career

Katie Ledecky. Photo: @TeamUSA

Katie Ledecky family contributed significantly to her swimming passion. Her older brother, Michael, and her mother influenced her to start swimming when she was only 6 years old. Katie Ledecky mother swam for the University of New Mexico.

In high school, Katie twice set the American and US Open record in the 500-yard freestyle. She twice set the national high school record in the 200-yard freestyle. She completed her high school swimming career as the Stone Ridge school record holder in every swimming event apart from the 100-meter breaststroke.

Katie was the first woman to win four individual gold medals at a single Pan Pacific Championship in 2014. Additionally, while swimming as a freshman for Katie Ledecky college, Stanford University, the young athlete set 12 NCAA records and nine American records.

Olympics

Ledecky was in the USA Olympic team in 2012, 2016, and 2021. Katie Ledecky Olympic trials in Omaha, Nebraska, was her first senior national competition. She qualified for the Olympics by coming first in the 800-meter freestyle ( 8:19.78).

Katie Ledecky 2012 Olympics participation made her the youngest American participant at the 2012 Olympic Games. She won the 800 free time women’s gold medal in the finals of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, breaking Janet Evans' American record of 8:16.22 that had stood since 1989. This was the first international medal of her career. She won 4 gold medals, one silver medal, and two world records in the 2016 Olympics games.

Katie Ledecky: @katieledecky

Katie Ledecky 2021 Olympics categories are 200m, 400m, 800m, and 1500m. She won silver in the 400 m freestyle finals, losing to Australia's Ariarne Titmus by .67. However, she won gold in the 1500 freestyle in 15: 37.34 time.

Katie Ledecky world record

Katie has won 35 medals (29 golds, 5 silvers, and 1 bronze) in major international competitions such as World Championships, Summer Olympics, and Pan Pacific Championships. She has broken 14 world records, has 11 individual gold medals at the World Aquatics Championships and 15 combined individual titles at the Olympics and World Aquatics Championships. Her world records with Katie Ledecky times are:

July 30, 2013 World Championships-1500 m freestyle (15:36.53)

August 3, 2013 World Championships-800 m freestyle (8:13.86)

June 19, 2014 TWST Senior Invitational- 1500 m freestyle (2) (15:34.23)

June 22, 2014 TWST Senior Invitational- 800 m freestyle (2) (8:11.00)

August 9, 2014 National Championships - 400 m freestyle (3:58.86)

August 23, 2014 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships-400 m freestyle (2) (3:58.37)

August 24, 2014 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships-1500 m freestyle (3)

August 3, 2015 World Championships-1500 m freestyle (4) (15:27.71)

August 4, 2015 World Championships-1500 m freestyle (5) (15:25.48)

August 8, 2015 World Championships-800 m freestyle (3) (8:07.39)

January 17, 2016 Arena Pro Swim Series- 800 m freestyle (4) (8:06.68)

August 12, 2016 Summer Olympics- 400 m freestyle (3:56.46)

August 12, 2016 Summer Olympics- 800 m freestyle (8:04.79)

May 16, 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series – Indianapolis 1500 m freestyle (15:20.48)

Her personal bests include:

November 12, 2015 Arena Pro Swim Series – Minneapolis: 50 m freestyle (25.45)

January 15, 2016 Arena Pro Swim Series – Austin: 100 m freestyle (53.75)

August 9, 2016 Summer Olympics- 200 m freestyle (1:53.73)

August 7, 2016 Summer Olympics- 400 m freestyle (3:56.46)

May 13, 2016 Atlanta Classic Swim Meet – Atlanta 400 m individual medley (4:37.93)

Her other achievements include:

Katie Ledecky. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

2012: Golden Goggle Awards- Best Female Performance of the Year and Breakout Performer of the Year

2012–13, 2016, 2017: USOC- Sports Woman of the Year

2013 to 2018 : Swimming World magazine- World Swimmer of the Year (apart from 2017) and American Swimmer of the Year

2013: FINA Aquatics World magazine - Swimmer of the Year

2013 to 2018: Golden Goggle Female Athlete of the Year

2013, 2016, and 2017: United States Olympic Committee - Female Athlete of the Year

2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018: USA Swimming Athlete of the Year

2014 and 2017: L'Équipe - Champion of Champions

2015, 2016: FINA- Best Swimming Performance of the Year

2016: Time 100- (youngest person on the list)

2016: Olympics (Rio de Janeiro )- Most decorated female athlete

2016: one of the sponsors of the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Enterprise

2016–17: Honda Cup Winner

2016–17: Honda Sports Award- Winner for NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving

2017: Associated Press- Female Athlete of the Year

2017: Women's Sports Foundation- Athlete of the Year (Individual Sport)

2017–2018: Academic All-America-Team Member of the Year, Division I

Katie Ledecky boyfriend

Is Katie Ledecky married? No. According to Distractify, the athlete is currently single and focusing on her career.

Katie Ledecky net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 24-year-old swimmer is worth $5 million. Other than participating in competitions, she earns money through endorsements, for example, the $7 million over six years deal with swimwear company TYR.

At 24 years of age, Katie Ledecky is a successful swimmer with an unmatched record. She is still young and has several years to make a mark in the swimming world that only a few can dare to dream of. We wish her all the best in her career and love life.

