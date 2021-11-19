Who is Mark Boucher? Age, spouse, eye, height, stats, profiles, net worth

Mark Boucher is the current Proteas coach and an award-winning former cricketer. He rose to prominence through his love for cricket. His international career was cut short after sustaining an injury, but that was not the end of the road for him. He switched gears to coaching and has proven how much of an asset he is to South Africa.

Mark Boucher was South Africa's consistent wicket-keeper for a very long time. His debut in international cricket was co-incidental since he joined the team as a replacement; although he performed exceptionally well, he earned himself a seat on the table. Throughout his career, he consistently produced admirable results and rose to the most coveted ranks. His biography unpacks the legend that he is.

Mark Boucher's biography

Where is Mark Boucher from? He hails from East London, South Africa. While not much is known about Mark Boucher's family, apart from his parents, his biography addresses the aspects of his life that most people are curious to learn more about. So, read on.

Mark Boucher's age

What is the age of Mark Boucher? He was born on 3rd December 1976 in East London, Eastern Cape, South Africa. Currently, he is forty-four years old.

Mark Boucher's spouse

Who is Mark Boucher married to? Mark married Carmen Lotter, his long-time girlfriend, in 2017. They had their colourful wedding attended by family, close friends, and teammates. Mark Boucher's wife gave birth to their first and only child in 2018.

Mark Boucher's height

He is 1.68 m tall. His height played a significant role in his performance as a wicket-keeper.

Mark Boucher's stats

Boucher made his test debut in 1997 during a match against Pakistan. He joined the South African squad as a replacement for the injured Dave Richardson. As a youngster, he had big shoes to fill. However, he made an impact through his footwork and agility; hence, he gained a lot of admirers.

In 1998, during Pakistan's return tour in South Africa, Boucher set another impressive record of 9th wicket stand of 185 with Pat Symcox. He became the quickest player to reach 100 dismissals. He made 75 consecutive Tests before he was dropped in 2004.

In March 2006, during the match against Australia, he was the steady hand that guided South Africa to victory. Later that year, he scored the second-fastest ODI during a game against Zimbabwe. He made 143 in 68 balls, with his century coming up in 44 deliveries.

Vice captaincy

When the South African team was under Shaun Pollock, Mark was the regular vice chair-captain. He led the team four times.

Breaking records

In October 2007, Boucher set the record as the first wicket-keeper to reach the milestone of 400 dismissals when he caught Danish Kaneria off the bowling of Makhaya Ntini.

Coaching

Boucher was the first time appointed the coach of the Titans in August 2016. Despite not having any experience, under his leadership, he led Titans to five domestic titles. In December 2019, he was appointed to coach the South African national cricket team.

Awards

Apart from being a team player who significantly impacted the national cricket team's overall performance, these awards are a testament to his successful career:

South Africa Player of the Year 1998

South Africa Player of the Year 2000

South Africa Player of the Year 2006

Wisden Cricketer of the Year 2009

Coach of the Year 2017

Make Boucher's eye

How did Mark Boucher lose his eye? He was involved in a severe eye injury during an opening cricket match against Somerset in July 2012. He was forced to leave the field at the end of the 46th over of Somerset's inning after a googly from Imran Tahir hit the stumps, and a dislodged bail struck Mark's left eye. Boucher was rushed to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a lacerated eyeball. He underwent a three-hour surgery in an attempt to correct his left eye.

After Mark Boucher's eye surgery, medics ruled that Mark had suffered irreparable photophobia and vision loss. The severity of Mark Boucher's injury forced him to announce his retirement from international cricket after fourteen years. The incident highlighted the danger cricket posed to the cricketer's eyes.

Is Mark Boucher blind in 1 eye?

The incident left Boucher's eyes extensively injured. He lost the lens, iris, and pupil of his left eye. This explains why he wears photochromatic glasses.

Mark Boucher's net worth

His net worth is estimated to be $1.2 million. He has earned the money through his cricket career.

Mark Boucher news

On 23rd August 2021, Mark submitted a statement to the Social Justice and Nation Building of Cricket South Africa. The report was in response to allegations of racism leveled against him. In July 2021, Paul Adams, the former Proteas spinner, revealed that Mark and his teammates had called him "brown s***" during his career.

Mark submitted the 14-paged affidavit document, which he referred to as,

A sincere apology for any real and perceived inappropriate behaviour by me.

Mark Boucher is a celebrated former cricket player, and his biography proves how successful he is. Despite the injury he sustained at the peak of his career, he is still an asset to the country.

