Allan Anthony is a retired professional cricket player from South Africa. He is hailed as one of the best South African pace bowlers ever to play cricket in domestic and international games. At the prime of his career, he made history when he became the first right-arm fast bowler to cross the 300 test wickets barrier at an average of 22.25.

Why was Allan Donald called White Lightening? The right-arm fast bowler earned the moniker because he used to put zinc cream on his nose and cheeks. Once he entered the field, his fast and aggressive play set him apart from his mates and opponents.

Early life

How old is Allan Donald? The cricket legend was born on 20th October 1966 in Bloemfontein, Orange Free State, South Africa and is 55 years old in 2021.

Is Allan Donald Afrikaans? The right-arm fast bowler speaks with an English accent, but his native language is Afrikaans. This is mainly attributed to him staying in England for a long time as he played for Warwickshire (1987 to 2000) and Worcestershire (from 2002) clubs.

Allan Donald's wife and children

The cricket player has a wife called Tina, but it is not clear when they tied the knot. Tina is an English woman from Birmingham. The couple is blessed with two gorgeous kids, daughter Hannah and son Oliver. Allan Donald's family is crucial to him, and he prefers to coach cricket in South Africa to be around them.

Career and stats

The cricket legend went first-class pro at 19 years in 1985 as he played for the Orange Free State against Transvaal. In 1987, he joined the Warwickshire English club and was here until 2000. Later in 2002, he became part of the Worcestershire club.

The right-arm fast bowler started playing international cricket for the national team in 1991. He made his ODI debut on 10th November 1991 against India and participated in the first Test match on 18th April 1992 against West Indies. He retired from Test cricket on 22nd February 2002 after playing against Australia, while his final ODI match was on 27th February 2003 against Canada.

Allan is the fourth cricketer in the world with the most wickets in a calendar year (80 wickets in 1998). Here is a look at Allan Donald's stats in bowling action.

Test stats

Matches played: 72

Balls bowled: 15,519

Wickets: 330

Average: 22.25

ODI stats

Matches played: 164

Balls bowled: 8,561

Wickets: 272

Average: 21.78

List A stats

Matches played: 458

Balls bowled: 22, 856

Wickets: 684

Average: 21.84

FC stats

Matches played: 316

Balls bowled: 58, 801

Wickets: 1,216

Average: 22.76

Why did Allan Donald retire?

The former player retired from international cricket in 2003 and from all forms of the game in 2004. Allan Donald's decision to quit for good came after he suffered a neck injury.

What is Allan Donald doing now?

The former right-arm fast bowler still holds on to his love for cricket and currently works as a bowling coach. He has worked with teams in domestic and overseas leagues in England, New Zealand, India, and Sri Lanka. IPL teams he has been with are the Royal challengers and Pune Warriors India.

When he is not coaching, Allan serves as SABC's commentator for SA home Tests. In 2019, the cricket legend was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

Allan Donald's net worth

The cricketer's exact net worth is unknown, but various publications estimate it at between $1 and $5 million in 2021. His fortune is attributed to his former bowling career, cricket coaching, commentating, and endorsements.

Allan Donald was one of the players who held a pivotal role in uplifting South Africa's cricket past apartheid. His tactical and aggressive play remains memorable among cricket lovers. There is so much that young and upcoming cricketers can learn from the ICC Hall of Famer and others like Jonty Rhodes.

