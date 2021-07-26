Paul Adams: age, wife, cricket career, racism comments, records, worth

Fans of the sport were sceptical when Paul Adams began his journey into the cricket world. His playing style is incredibly unique and cannot be overlooked. To them, he was more of a comical character than a blossoming cricketer. But, a few competitions later, he proved them wrong as he quickly climbed the ranks to become a global star.

Paul Adams is one of South Africa’s greatest cricket players. He played in several positions and had a successful career that spanned over ten years. The South African won several medals during his playing career. He went into coaching after retirement and has been just as successful.

Background information on Paul Adams and relationship

When was Paul Adams born? Paul Regan Adams was born on the 20th of January, 1977, in Cape Town, South Africa, to Robert William Adams, a fisherman, and Anna Campbell Adams. His sibling’s name is Layonel Adams.

So, how old is Paul Adams? Paul Adams' age at the time of writing this is 44 years. The cricketer was born on the 20th of January, 1977. Paul Adams' wife is Adi Adams. Their union is blessed with two children.

Paul Adams' career

Paul Adams' cricketer career choice was evident since he started throwing balls at age nine. He played the game at school and a local club known as Blue Bells. In addition, he was already a batsman before moving to Plumstead High School to further his education.

Paul had a funny way of delivering his bowls, and some opponents were quick to dismiss his abilities. Finally, however, he began to prove his worth on the pitch and got nicknamed Gogga. Interestingly also, his delivery style was dubbed 'Frog in the blender' or 'Chinaman.'

Moreover, Paul’s inclusion in the South African cricket national team at 18 years of age stirred up hostile media propaganda. He was the only coloured player in the team when he replaced Pat Symcox in the Proteas team. In fact, some sections of the media thought it was politically motivated.

Nevertheless, his career flourished. He won many personal and collective awards with his teams. He became an official cricketer in 1995 when he turned out for team B of Western Province and signed a three year deal with South Africa’s Western Province cricket team.

Paul Adams' records smashing profile started with his impressive performance in a national team debut against England. He could not believe his new celebrity status because he was still a boy. As he later described the feeling, he said:

There were pictures of me in every newspaper,” Adams says. “I didn’t feel too much pressure. I was just focused on taking wickets for the Western Province. But I got the call that I would be taking part in the Boxing Day Test in Port Elizabeth. Hansie told me personally that I’d be representing my country.

Paul Adams and his team travelled to several countries from then onwards and tormented his opponents' wickets in every test.

However, he had a setback in 2000 after injuring his fingers during training. As a result, he could not travel with his team to India. The bout of injury persisted, and he called it quits in 2004 after a game against New Zealand. Notwithstanding, he came back in 2006, but it was short-lived. Afterwards, he took a total break from playing crickets at the age of 31 in 2008.

Records

Paul Adams' stats throughout his career were overwhelming. He had over 412 wickets and was nominated for several awards for his abilities. Paul Adams' averages included 100 wickets in 2002, 134 wickets in 45 Test matches, and 29 wickets in 24 ODIs, among several others. The United Cricket Board of South Africa praised him for his spirited performance even when his team lost.

Paul took a total break from playing crickets at the age of 31 in 2008. Photo: @CricketT20IPL

Source: Twitter

The retired cricketer obtained a CSA Level 4 Coaching qualification. In 2012, he got the chance to coach South Africa's Cape Cobras in the domestic tournament. Initially, he had a successful career until a player's mutiny in 2016 led him to step down.

Racism comments

Paul Adams' racism controversies came to light when he talked about his experience with racist comments while he was a player and a coach. During the Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Social Justice and Nation-Building hearing, the former player mentioned that he was called a Brown Sh** by his squad members.

However, he said he did not take it seriously because it was always in the form of praise-singing after a well-won match. Nonetheless, his wife first called his attention to the wrongness of the name. Adams also said that the media were racists when they compared his bowling style to the action of "someone stealing hubcaps from moving cars."

How much is Paul Adams worth?

According to the Famous Birthdays website, Paul Adams' net worth is estimated at $1.5 million. He made most of this impressive fortune from his lucrative careers as a player, coach, and sports analyst.

Paul Adams was appointed head coach of Border in 2021. The side is in the second division of Cricket South Africa (CSA). He continues to show his love for cricket; maybe he will share the secret of his witty Chinaman bowling style with one of his players someday.

