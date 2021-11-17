Cricket is one of the world's renowned sports. The sport has become very popular over time and has given birth to prominent cricketers. One legend of the game is Herschelle Gibbs. He rose to the limelight after doing the unthinkable during the 2007 ICC World Cup. Here is everything you should know about him.

Herschelle Gibbs is a former cricketer best known for playing with South Africa, Mumbai Indians, and Deccan Chargers.

Herschelle Gibbs is a name etched in the cricket records, thanks to his exemplary track record. He was the first batsman to hit six sixes in an over in the 2007 World Cup Match. He has led several teams to victory and also played for some of the best cricket teams. Join us as we explore more about him in this read.

Herschelle Gibbs's profile summary

Full name: Herschelle Herman Gibbs

Herschelle Herman Gibbs Date of birth: February 23 1974

February 23 1974 Place of birth: Green Point, Cape Town

Green Point, Cape Town Herschelle Gibbs's age: 47 years

47 years Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Herschelle Gibbs's parents: Barbara and Herman Gibbs

Barbara and Herman Gibbs Education: Bishops Diocesan School

Bishops Diocesan School Profession: Coach and Former Cricket Player

Coach and Former Cricket Player Major teams: South Africa, Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians

South Africa, Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians Batting style: Right-hand bat

Right-hand bat Bowling style: Right-arm bowler

Right-arm bowler Ex-wife: Tenielle Povey (2007-2008)

Tenielle Povey (2007-2008) Book/Autobiography: To The Point

Herschelle Gibbs's bio

Herschelle Herman Gibbs is a former cricketer best known for hitting six sixes over when playing against the Netherlands during the 50-over World Cup in 2007.

Former batsman Herschelle Gibbs has earned his place in the list of the greatest cricketers. He is well known for his skills and achievements. However, the stardom has come with curiosity, with most fans wanting to know more about his life off the field.

So, in this read, we will be answering some of the most commonly asked questions about him. Let us get started.

Where is Herschelle Gibbs from?

He is from South Africa and was born on February 23 1974, in Cape Town, South Africa, to Barbara and Herman Gibbs. He is currently 47 years old.

Where did Herschelle Gibbs go to school?

He attended Bishops Diocesan School.

Herschelle Gibbs's stats and career

Herschelle Gibbs's test debut was in 1996 and he managed to score two double entries in his test career.

Thanks to his hard work perfecting his skill, he has managed to work for major teams such as South Africa, Mumbai Indians, and Deccan Chargers. His test debut was in 1996 in Kolkata during the India vs South Africa match.

He scored two double entries in his test career. He was so good at the game in the batsman position, so he was quickly a pick for most teams. Herman has played for several teams, and different forms of the game for fourteen years.

One of the highlights in his career is during the 2007 ICC World Cup Match. Who hit 6 sixes in an over? It was Herman. Herschelle Gibbs's six sixes stole the show during the match.

Who is Herschelle Gibbs's wife?

The athlete was once was married to Tenielle Povey. They tied the knot in 2007 in St Kitts but divorced a year after exchanging vows.

Who is Herschelle Gibbs's son?

Herschelle Gibbs is believed to have several children. One is called Rashard and the other is with his Texas-based baby mama Anna.

The athlete has a son named Rashard Fuller. However, Rashard revealed that the two were not close, and his dad never appeared at his birthday celebrations, like his 21st birthday.

Additionally, the cricketer is also believed to have another younger son. In 2019, his baby mama Anna took the former cricketer to court demanding child support for their son, eight months then. Anna's lawyer Juan Smuts had applied for R17,000 a month maintenance and R84,000 in pre-birth expenses.

The two met when the former batsman lived in Camps Bay, one of Anna's managing properties. Back then, Anna was married, and so when Herman pursued her, she declined. However, all this changed after Anna divorced her husband in 2017.

Things were going smooth between the two until Anna revealed her post-divorce plan to start things afresh in Texas. It was in Texas that she confirmed her pregnancy. Herman was served with an interim maintenance order to pay R4,500 for maintenance per month.

Herschelle Gibbs's autobiography

Herschelle Gibbs wrote a book entitled To The Point. It is a highly controversial book, given that he discloses things he has done in his life including his sexcapades.

The former South African batsman wrote his autobiography, To The Point, in which he opens up about so much in his life. One of the things he opens up about is his sexcapades. He admits to taking part in an orgy and sexual encounters with a young girl alongside other players.

The book also reveals his alcohol abuse right from the start of his cricket career. In the book, he admits that his drunken ways did tip his messy divorce and abuse. He reveals that he was physically fighting with Tenielle while driving, and he managed to pull some of her hair out one day.

In the book, he has also made startling remarks about players like Hansie Cronje and Md. Azharuddin, and the Indian Premier League (IPL). For example, he questioned how the Deccan Chargers won in 2009, plus his stint in the second season.

Where is Herschelle Gibbs now?

Herschelle Gibbs was in January 2021 appointed the head coach of Karachi Kings in the PSL.

There have been numerous questions about his whereabouts, especially after news of Herschelle Gibbs's KPL play in August 2021 made headlines. He indeed played in the 2021 Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

He is still performing his coaching duties after being selected as the new head coach of Karachi Kings in the PSL in January 2021. He was also appointed the Head Coach for the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League of the Colombo Kings in November 2020.

Herschelle Gibbs is a former cricketer best known for hitting six sixes in an over in the 2007 World Cup Match. However, he has raised several controversies, especially after publishing his autobiography. Currently, he coaches Karachi Kings.

