Who is Julie Yaeger? Everything you need to know about Paul Rudd's wife

Julie Yaeger is no new name for those who are familiar with Hollywood or the iconic Paul Rudd. While she is not a regular on the screens, her acumen and talent are evident in the movies she has worked on. Apart from a flourishing career, most people know her as Paul Rudd's wife. So, how about taking a trip to find out more about her life.

Julie Yaeger's Rudd. Photo: @Press Pass L.A.

Source: Facebook

Julie Yaeger is one of the most talented publicists and screenwriters. She was raised by a father who was committed to filmmaking, and it is a no brainer she chose the same career path. With more than two decades' worth of experience, she is one of the best in Hollywood. She is also a producer. Her biography lets you into some of the aspects of her life.

Julie Yaeger's profile summary

Full name: Julie Alison Yaeger

Julie Alison Yaeger Stage name: Julie Yaeger

Julie Yaeger Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 13th August 1968

13th August 1968 Age: 53 years

53 years Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: New York, USA

New York, USA Nationality: American

American Current residence: New York, USA

New York, USA Ethnicity: White Caucasian

White Caucasian Religion: Judaism

Judaism Julie Yaeger's height in cm: 174 cm

174 cm Height in inches: 5'7"

5'7" Weight in kg: 62 kg

62 kg Weight in pounds: 137 lbs

137 lbs Eye colour: light brown

light brown Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Body measurements in inches: 32-28-36

32-28-36 Body type: Slim

Slim Father: Fred Yaeger

Fred Yaeger Marital status: Married

Married Julie Yaeger's spouse: Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd Number of children: 2

2 Son: Jack Sullivan Rudd

Jack Sullivan Rudd Daughter: Darby Rudd

Darby Rudd Alma mater: Saint John Fisher College, Whitesboro High School, New York

Saint John Fisher College, Whitesboro High School, New York Qualifications: Degree in Marketing and Strategic Planning

Julie Yaeger's biography

Paul Rudd, the Avenger's Endgame star, is Julie Yaeger's husband, and their beautiful love story makes them feature in the list of the most admired celebrity couples. While most are inspired by how successful they are as a couple and individually, others are fascinated by their intriguing chemistry.

Julie Yeager's age

Julie Yaeger's birthday. Photo: @Com'è bello passeggiar con Mary

Source: Facebook

How old is Julie Yaeger? She was born on 13th August 1968 in New York. While not much is known about Julie Yaeger's parents and family, her father was a publicist. As of 2021, she is fifty-four years old, although she barely looks like it.

Julie Yeager's education

She was born and raised in New York, USA. She attended Whitesboro High School and later joined Saint John Fisher College to pursue a degree in Marketing and Strategic Planning.

Julie Yeager's movies

What does Julie Yaeger do? Before she ventured into the entertainment industry, she worked as a digital media coordinator. In 1995, she switched gears and became a publicist. In 1997, Julie was a unit publicist for Mr. Jealousy. That same year, she was a unit publicist for Niagara, Niagara and an assistant crew member for Men in Black.

In 2017, she wrote Fun Mom Dinner. She produced The Suite with Dave Karger in 2007. She was also part of the crew that worked on The Greatest Event in Television History and P.S. I Love You.

Julie Yaeger's spouse

How did Paul Rudd meet Julie Yaeger? According to a story by Luke Crisell, the couple met while working on a project in 1996. At the time, Yaeger was still working as a publicist. Meanwhile, Paul had landed a role in Clueless.

Interestingly, Julie was the first person Paul met and became friends with after relocating to New York. Their friendship was platonic, and he fell in love with her maturity. He also loved how brave Yaeger embraced the hurdles she faced in life.

How long have Paul Rudd and Julie Yaeger been together? After meeting in 1996 and building a beautiful friendship, the couple dated for eight years. In 2003, they sealed their relationship by getting married. Therefore, they have been in each other's lives for twenty-five years.

Julie Yaeger's children

Paul Rudd's family. Photo: holliwood_news

Source: Instagram

Julie Yaeger and Paul Rudd had their first baby, Jack, in 2004. They got their daughter, Darby, in 2009. Despite their celebrity status, they are careful to keep their children out of the limelight. The family lives in Rhinebeck, New York.

Julie Yaeger's net worth

Julie has been in the entertainment scene for close to three decades now. Having landed the opportunity to work in Hollywood is a testament to how talented and hardworking she is. It is unclear how much she is worth, although her husband is worth $70 million.

Julie Yaeger and Paul Rudd

Recently. Paul Rudd was crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive 2021. Last year, Michae B Jordan was honoured with the same title. During an interview with People, he revealed how his wife reacted to the title. He stated,

She was stupefied. But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said 'Oh, they got it right.

During the interview, he also gushed over his marriage and how much family means to him. He affirmed his roles as a husband and father and how they come first before his acting career.

Julie Yaeger seems to have it all figured out. Evidently, she worked hard to get to where she is and still keeps pushing despite having an admirable life.

