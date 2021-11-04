Who is Damon Galgut? Age, partner, books, movies, interview, profiles, worth

Damon Galgut is an award-winning South African novelist and play writer. He got into the scene at the tender age of seventeen, and for the past four decades, he has published nine novels, some of which have earned him prestigious awards. So, his biography deciphers his success and what it is like to be an award-winning novelist.

Damon Galgut is an award-winning South African novelist and play writer.

Source: Instagram

Damon Galgut was born and raised in Pretoria. His storytelling skill was influenced by a life-changing ordeal he went through when he was seven years old. His second publication highlighted his experience suffering from cancer and how it impacted him. Most of his publications focus on male-oriented relationships. He prefers to write longhand on notebooks rather than use a computer or typewriter. Read on for more interesting facts about the celebrated novelist.

Damon Galgut's profile summary

Full name: Damon Galgut

Damon Galgut Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 12th November 1963

12th November 1963 Age: 57

57 Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Pretoria, South Africa

Pretoria, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Residence: Cape Town

Cape Town Alma mater: University of Cape Town

University of Cape Town Occupation: Novelist, play writer

Novelist, play writer Genre: Drama, fiction, short stories

Drama, fiction, short stories Publishers: Atlantic Books

Atlantic Books Agents: Peake Associates

Peake Associates Notable works: The Good Doctor (2003), The Promise (2021)

(2003), (2021) Notable awards: Booker Prize (2021)

Booker Prize (2021) Sexual orientation: Gay

Gay Net worth: Approximately $1.5 million

Damon Galgut's biography

Damon Galgut was born to European parents, and he grew up at the height of the apartheid era. As a result, most of his novels are set within the same period. In 2021, one of his publications, The Promise, earned him the prestigious Booker Prize. This is not the first time he has been nominated for the same award.

Damon Galgut's age

How old is Damon Galgut? The award-winning novelist was born on 12th November 1963 in Pretoria, South Africa. Damon Galgut's family was of European descent and had strong ties with the South African judiciary. As of date, he is fifty-seven years old.

Damon Galgut's education

He is an alumnus of Pretoria Boys High School, where he was the head boy. He matriculated in 1981 and joined the University of Cape Town to study drama.

Damon Galgut's career

At the age of seven, Damon was diagnosed with cancer. He spent weeks in hospital battling the disease, and he describes the experience as the central, cataclysmic incident of his life. Spending time in the hospital made him develop his passion for storytelling.

Damon Galgut's books

Damon Galgut's Promise.

Source: Instagram

Damon was just seventeen years old when his first work, A Sinless Season, was published. His next book, Small Circle of Beings, was released in 1988. It fictionalized the trauma he went through when battling cancer. His third publication, The Beautiful Screaming of Pigs, was published in 1991, and it won the CNA Prize, South Africa's most prestigious literary award.

His other publications include:

The Quarry (Best Film 1998 Montreal Film Festival)

(Best Film 1998 Montreal Film Festival) The Good Doctor (Atlantic Books, 2003)

(Atlantic Books, 2003) The Impostor (Atlantic Books, 2008)

(Atlantic Books, 2008) In a Strange Room (Atlantic Books, 2010)

(Atlantic Books, 2010) Arctic Summer (2014)

(2014) The Promise (2021)

His fifth novel, The Good Doctor, was his first work to be published in the USA. The book is set in his homeland, and it is about two doctors working in a rural hospital.

Damon Galgut's movies

The award-winning novelist has written several plays and taught at the University of Cape Town. Some of his best plays include:

Echoes of Angers

Party for Mother

Alive and Kicking

The Green’s Keeper

Damon Galgut's wards

Damon Galgut's Promise.

Source: Instagram

The award-winning novelist has expressed his art for the past four decades, and these awards are a testament to his hard work:

2004: Commonwealth Writers Prize: Best Book Award (Africa Region) for The Good Doctor

2003: Booker Prize shortlist for The Good Doctor

2005: International Dublin Literary Award shortlist for The Good Doctor

2009: Commonwealth Writers Prize: Best Book Award (Africa Region) shortlist for The Impostor

2010: Booker Prize shortlist for In a Strange Room

2015: Walter Scott Prize, shortlist, Arctic Summer

2015: Barry Ronge Fiction Prize, winner, Arctic Summer

2021: Booker Prize for The Promise

Damon Galgut's partner

Apart from his lucrative career, not much is available about his private life. He has lived in Cape Town since 1980 and has never owned a TV set or a car. Galgut enjoys travelling and is an avid fan of yoga.

Damon is gay, although there are no details about his partner. His sexual orientation influences his focus on male-oriented relationships in his writing.

Damon Galgut's interview

In November 2021, his publication, The Promise, earned him the coveted Booker Prize. Damon Galgut's Booker Prize nomination in 2021 is the second one. He was listed for the prize in 2010 through his publication, In a Strange Room.

The Promise is an anecdote of his Galgut's friend's experiences. Unlike most authors and novelists, Damon revealed he did not have a routine and preferred to use his Parker tortoiseshell fountain pen, which he has owned for more than thirty years.

Galgut also revealed his disdain for public events and too much attention on his life in the interview.

Damon Galgut's net worth

With nine novels to his name and a majority having scooped prestigious awards, most people stop to ask, how much is Damon Galgut worth? His net worth is estimated to be about $1.5 million.

These details about Damon Galgut, the award-winning novelist, depict a man who chooses to live life according to his terms. He is passionate about putting his thoughts into writing but still maintains a low profile despite his success and fame.

