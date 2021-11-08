Kevin Hunter is an American businessman and is mainly recognized for being a former celebrity husband. He was married to American talk show host Wendy Williams from 1997 until 2019. Williams filed for divorce after her former spouse fathered a child with his mistress. What has he been up to since the divorce was finalized?

Wendy Williams has cemented her name in the media and entertainment industry with her outspoken and fearless personality. However, her personal life has not been as glamorous as her career. She has had to divorce her husband of more than two decades, her drug and alcohol addiction has been spiralling out of control, and her health has not been great in the recent past.

Early life

When is Kevin Hunter's birthday? Little is known about Wendy Williams ex-husband before the former couple met. Tabloids estimate his age at 48 in 2021, but his exact date and year of birth are unknown. Despite living in the spotlight for more than 20 years, details about his family were never made public.

Kevin Hunter's spouse and children

The American businessman tied the knot with TV host Wendy Williams in 1997, and they ended the marriage more than two decades later in 2019. The split came after Kevin had an extra-marital affair and impregnated his mistress, Sharina Hudson.

In an earlier interview, the outspoken talk show host revealed that she does not regret meeting the father of his son or being married to him for more than 20 years despite knowing he was a serial cheat from the beginning. Kevin Hunter and Wendy Williams have one son together, 21-year-old Kevin Jr. The former couple are still on talking terms and occasionally communicate, according to Wendy.

Who is Kevin Hunter's new wife? He is currently engaged to baby mama Sharina Hudson, and they live together in Florida with their daughter, whom he got while still married to Wendy. It is not clear when the entrepreneur popped the question or when the two will officiate the union.

What does Kevin Hunter do for a living?

He used to work for his ex-wife Wendy Williams as an executive producer on several of her projects including, Wendy Williams Project TV docuseries, The Wendy Williams Show and Queen of Media biography. The talk show host fired him after his cheating scandal.

After relocating to his quiet home in Florida following his divorce, Wendy Williams ex-husband opened a barbershop called Head Hunters in Boca Raton. He also owns a boutique publishing house in New Jersey called the Hunter Publishing Group.

Kevin Hunter's net worth

How much is Kevin Hunter Sr. worth? His net worth is estimated at $10 million in 2021. He earned most of his fortune as executive producer of the Wendy Williams Show. As part of the divorce settlement, Wendy's former husband got proceeds from the sale of their New Jersey home, kept his cars and continued to run his separate businesses. Kevin Hunter's new house is based in Florida.

Kevin Hunter has been forced to face the consequences of his actions. After being cut off from Williams' life professionally and personally, he resorted to a quiet life in Florida with his little love child and baby mama. From the look of things, he seems happy with his new life.

