Kelly Rebecca Nichols: Interesting details about Alex Jones' ex-wife

Kelly Rebecca Nichols was Alexander Emerick Jones' wife for eight years. They were divorced when the American federal authorities began investigating Alex Jones over allegations of him instigating fellow Trump supporters to attack and vandalize the US Capitol building. The riots happened two miles away from the White House on 6th January 2021. Alex Jones' ex-wife has been caught in PETA's controversial issues severally because she holds a senior position in the organization.

Alex Jones' ex-wife is Kelly Rebecca Nichols. Photo: @netwikiinfo

Source: Facebook

Besides the US Capitol riots, Alex has brushed shoulders with the government many times. On the other hand, Kelly has stepped on several individual's toes. She threw a dead raccoon on Anna Wintour's plate at New York's Four Seasons hotel while advocating against humans eating animals. In another incident, she threw a tofu cream pie on Oscar de la Renta's face as part of her anti-fur campaign. Kelly's first victim is Vogue's editor, while the second one is a famous fashion designer.

Kelly Rebecca Nichols profile summary

Full name: Kelly Rebecca Nichols

Kelly Rebecca Nichols Date of birth: 2nd July 1968

2nd July 1968 Age: 52 years old

52 years old Career: Animal rights activist and public relations consultant

Animal rights activist and public relations consultant Nationality: American

American Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Children: 3

3 Height: 5 feet 6 inches

5 feet 6 inches Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Brown

Brown Net worth: Over $3.1 million

Kelly Rebecca Nichols' biography

She hails from a family that originates from Jewish ancestry. Kelly Rebecca Nichols' age is 52 years as of June 2021. She was born in Travis County, Texas, USA, on 2nd July 1968. The animal rights activist works for PETA's head of media and public relations in Norfolk, Virginia.

Kelly Rebecca. Photo: @naijawapaz

Source: Twitter

Kelly Rebecca Nichols' parents

Her parents are Edmund Lowe Nichols and Sandra Kay Heiligman. Edmund Lowe was the US government's high-level diplomat but lost the job when he pleaded guilty to financial fraud charged in 1993. Kelly has two siblings, James Edmund and Jill Elizabeth.

Who is Kelly Rebecca Nichols' spouse?

Kelly has not remarried after divorcing Alex. She changed her name to Violet Jones after getting married to Alex in 2007. The couple was blessed with a son and two daughters, and Kelly worked as her husband's public relations advisor. She helped him expand his InfoWars brand and promote his shows.

Kelly Rebecca Nichols and Alex Jones' divorce

She filed for a divorce in 2013 because he allegedly had an extramarital affair with his colleague called Lee Ann McAdoo. The court finalized their divorce in 2015 and gave Kelly Rebecca Nichols' children's custody to their mother. It also ordered Alex to pay her $3.1 million and gave her their Austin, Texas mansion.

Rebecca's former spouse. Photo: @Shanghatic

Source: Facebook

She took a break from InfoWars after the divorce and went back to working for the brand in 2017. Kelly Rebecca Nichols' net worth is more than $3.1 million, while Alex Jones has over $5 million. What is Kelly Rebecca Nichols' Instagram page? She does not have an account on all social media pages.

Alex Jones' ex-wife stayed away from making public appearances after attacking the Vogue editor and the fashionista. However, her name is back in the limelight because of the ongoing investigations about her former spouse.

READ ALSO: Dr Marc Mallory's age, children, wife, boating, political party, worth

Briefly.co.za shared inspiring details about Dr Marc Mallory's life. The American politician is the son of a prominent Michigan dentist. His father established a dentist centre in Michigan that has been doing great for years. Marc Mallory became famous in Michigan even before venturing into politics because of his dad's outstanding dentistry services.

Marc Mallory is also a certified dentist and married to Gretchen Whitmer. She is an attorney, and politician and they are wonderful parents to the children they had with their former spouses. Mallory and Gretchen have children of their own. Why do Americans adore this blended family so much?

Source: Briefly.co.za