Who is Adam Pearson's wife? A look into his private life

Although there have been rumours that Courtney Dula is Adam Pearson's wife, this is false. Her husband coincidentally shares a name with the actor. In a July 2017 interview with HuffPost, Adam shared the advice he would give his 16-year-old self on dating and disability, saying:

I would slap him softly and tell him to get the girl he wants!

Adam Pearson at the 2024 Deauville American Film Festival (L). The actor during the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards(R). Photo: Francois G. Durand, Stuart C. Wilson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Adam was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis type 1 at the age of five .

. He made his acting debut in the 2013 film Under the Skin .

. Pearson received an Independent Spirit Award for starring in A Different Man in 2025.

for starring in in 2025. He is presumably single at the time of writing.

Adam Pearson's profile summary

Full name Adam Pearson Gender Male Date of birth 6 January 1985 Age 40 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Croydon, London, England, Unites Kingdom Current residence England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Brighton University Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Brother Neil Pearson Profession TV presenter, actor, activist Social media Instagram

Adam Pearson is unmarried and does not have kids

The actor has never publicly addressed his relationship status or introduced any romantic partner on social media.

While Adam remains tight-lipped about his love life details, he readily shares his thoughts on diversity and typecasting in Hollywood. From Pearson's posts on Instagram and X, it is safe to assume he is currently focused on acting and activism.

Actor Adam Pearson during the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Source: Original

He has a condition that causes non-cancerous tumours to grow on his nerve tissue

When Adam was 5, he hit his head, and instead of the resultant bump healing, it persisted. This led to a neurofibromatosis type 1 diagnosis, which became more noticeable by the time he was 8.

The condition has affected the actor's appearance, leading to facial disfigurement and loss of vision in one of his eyes.

As of 2025, he has undergone 39 surgical procedures to reduce the tumours and says more are yet to come. Pearson's brother, Neil, also has the same condition but manifests it through short-term memory loss.

Adam Pearson's disability often affects his acting roles

While speaking to The Guardian in October 2024, Pearson revealed that he initially did not consider a career in the film industry due to his condition, stating:

I did not think disabled people were allowed in films because I did not see any. It was only recently that two disabled actors won Oscars playing disabled characters.

Adam Pearson during the 2024 Berlinale International Film Festival at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. Photo: Andreas Rentz

Source: Getty Images

It was only after bagging roles in television production for the BBC and Channel 4, including the shows Beauty and the Beast and The Undateables, that Adam began acting.

However, during a January 2024 interview with Variety, he shared how disabled people are often typecast into three roles: the hero, villain or victim.

Due to my disfigurement, I am either the villain who wants to kill James Bond or Batman, the hero who is somehow braver than the average guy, or the victim.

He hoped that starring in Under the Skin would challenge the stigma of disfigurement

Adam portrayed The Deformed Man in Jonathan Glazer's Under the Skin in 2013. Two years later, he became a strand presenter on Channel 4's Beauty and the Beast: The Ugly Face of Prejudice.

Sadly, Pearson faced a violent confrontation for his appearance. He presented the Adam Pearson Freak Show and The Ugly Face of Disability Hate Crime.

On-screen star Adam Pearson during the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall. Photo: Mike Marsland

Source: Getty Images

In 2019, Adam cohosted BBC's Eugenics: Science's Greatest Scandal alongside Angela Saini. The same year, he starred in Aaron Schimberg's Chained for Life. In 2022, Pearson appeared on Celebrity MasterChef. Here are some of his other acting credits:

Oddity (2015)

(2015) Rodentia (2015)

(2015) DRIB (2017)

(2017) Pointless Celebrities (2018)

(2018) Ruby Splinter (2022)

In 2024, Adam received nominations for the Florida Film Critics Circle, Los Angeles Film Critics Association and Chicago Film Critics Association Awards for his role in A Different Man.

Adam Pearson's Christian faith greatly influences his perception of the disability

While speaking to Sally Phillips during a September 2020 episode of Sunday Morning Live, Pearson talked about how he reconciles his faith with his disability, stating:

A life without struggles is faithless; how can you practice faith if you are not walking through fire?

During a September 2025 interview with People, Adam disclosed that his disability had opened more doors than it had closed. He is focused on trying to add value where he can.

If what I am doing now guarantees that younger Adam is not bullied in school or attracts stares when walking into a pub, I will have achieved my life's purpose.

Adam Pearson during The Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in 2024. Photo: Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Adam will be the first disabled actor to portray Joseph Merrick in Bernard Pomerance's The Elephant Man film adaptation:

How old is Adam Pearson?

The actor (40 as of 2025) was born on 6 January 1985 in Croydon, London, England. His parents are Marilyn and Patrick Pearson.

Does Adam Pearson have a twin brother?

Although Pearson and his brother Neil are identical twins, they differ due to the former's disfigurement. A medical librarian, Neil, developed epilepsy due to his NF1 condition.

What is Adam Pearson's net worth?

The London native has an estimated net worth of $100,000 per HotNewHipHop. He has amassed this wealth from his successful career in the entertainment industry.

As of June 2025, nobody holds the title of Adam Pearson's wife. Although the on-screen star keeps details about his love life under wraps, he appears not to be seeing anyone. His acting and advocacy work take centre stage in his life.

READ ALSO: Who is Momona Tamada? All about ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ star

Briefly.co.za published the profile of Momona Tamada, a Canadian actress. She is best known for starring in Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Baby-Sitters Club. Tamada debuted in 2019 and has since carved her niche in the competitive and dynamic film industry.

Aside from being an actor, Momona has been a competitive dancer since she was 4. Tamada landed her first on-camera dancer role in Disney's Gabby Duran and the Unsittables in 2020. She has also modelled for the athletic wear brand Lululemon.

Source: Briefly News