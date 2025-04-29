Who is Steve from Love on the Spectrum? A look into his life story

Steve from Love on the Spectrum US became a fan favourite in seasons one and two. His defining feature on the show was his soothing voice and lovely personality. He once shared:

Being on Love on the Spectrum has been wonderful and I hope it may lead to other opportunities as I love to act and have been told I have a great voice for voice over work.

Steve from Love on the Spectrum. Photo: @coffee.with.steve (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Profile summary

Full name Steve Spitz Gender Male Date of birth 1959 Age 66 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Los Angeles, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Father Harold Spitz Siblings 2 Marital status Single Profession TV personality

Background information on Steve from Love on the Spectrum

Steve Spitz was born in Los Angeles to a Jewish family, but they moved to San Francisco when he was four. In an interview with the Jewish Journal in February 2023, he said:

I was raised in a loving, positive Jewish home...I am Jewish, but I am different. I would like to meet other Jewish people who are more like me.

Facts about Steve Spitz. Photo: @coffee.with.steve on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who are Steve Spitz's family members?

While Steve's mother's identity is unknown, his father is Harold Spitz, a successful publisher of Guest Informant magazine. As per SFGATE, Steve’s grandfather founded the magazine, and Harold took over in 1962 after serving in World War II.

Harold was the publisher for 58 years before passing away in 2005 at the age of 80. Steve has two sisters, Michele and Suzanne. Per her IMDb page, Michele is a voiceover artist, producer, narrator, and advocate for disability awareness. She did voice-over work for over 18 years for an audio and narration company known as Women Of Her Word.

The Love on the Spectrum star is close to his family and has a strong connection to his Jewish faith. He regularly attends synagogue services and had his bar mitzvah at Congregation Beth Shalom in San Francisco. He continues to attend Friday night Shabbat services.

What does Steve Spitz do for a living?

While Steve has not publicly disclosed his primary profession, he is primarily known as a TV personality and appeared as a guest on Meet the Biz with David Zimmerman.

He seems wealthy because he has a personal assistant, a therapist, cars, properties and travels.

Steve and other acting panellists at the Autism in Entertainment conference at the Skirball Cultural Centre in Los Angeles. Photo: @coffee.with.steve, @theofficialstevespitz (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Is Steve from Love on the Spectrum a voice actor?

While Steve Spitz is not a professional voice actor, many fans loved his calming voice on the show. Many want him to get a narrator's job. A user on X wrote:

Steve on Love on the Spectrum is the biggest sweetheart in the world, and he deserves love and a voiceover job in Hollywood.

Steve also loves acting and doing impressions of people. Filmmaker Alice Elliott conversed with him to discuss why he chose to go on a reality TV show and his choice to live authentically. As published on Welcome Change Productions, he said:

You know, I think it's helping me to feel my real, honest-to-goodness feelings, and be the exact person that I am...It has a lot to do with discovering my neurodiversity, which I believe has been there from the very start.

What is Steve's disability on Love on the Spectrum?

Steve from Love on the Spectrum has autism. He was diagnosed with it later in life and is still learning about his neurodiversity, even when he was on the show.

With the help of his support team, he is working on understanding himself better. He loves driving, music, and making jokes. Steve reportedly wants to find a special person to spend his life with. He is open and honest about his experiences, and it inspires others.

Steve and Sharona on Love on the Spectrum. Photo: @coffee.with.steve, @loveonthespectrum.quotes (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Did Steve from Love on the Spectrum find love?

He is still searching for love. He went on dates with women like Candida, Connie, and Sharona, who were also cast members of Love on the Spectrum US. The dates were during the TV series, but none of these relationships led to a long-term partnership.

Steve has formed friendships with some of his dates, and they enjoy each other's company over coffee. He is open about his desire to find someone special and has had promising conversations with several women, including one named Elaine, who left a lasting impression. On Tudum by Netflix in 2024, Steve said:

My search for love has its ups and downs. I connected with a few women. There was one particular lady who made great efforts to find me by reaching out to my life coach, Elaine. I really connected with this lady over the phone and had many wonderful conversations with her. However, we are taking a little bit of a break as it was moving very fast.

He also noted in the conversation that he emotionally connected with her on the phone. According to him:

I had an emotional experience with her over the phone, which gave me real feelings that I don’t think I have ever quite experienced before. It was very special and unique for both of us, which is funny because we hadn’t really met in person, yet. I am still exploring these feelings within this relationship.

The story of Steve from Love on the Spectrum shows that everyone is unique, and it is okay to be different. He is taking steps towards a happy life, which is worth celebrating.

