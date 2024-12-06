Who is Momona Tamada? All about ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ star

Momona Tamada is a Canadian actress best known for portraying Ty Lee in Avatar: The Last Airbender and Claudia Kishi in The Baby-Sitters Club. But beyond her professional achievements, many are curious to uncover details about her personal life, including her family and educational background. Momona Tamada’s biography takes us on a trip down her life.

Momona Tamada during the 2022 Children’s & Family Emmys (L). The actress at the Signature Theater in 2022 (R). Photo: Tommaso Boddi, Yuki Iwamura (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Tamada made her career debut in 2019 and has captured the hearts of many with her confidence and acting prowess. She has since carved her niche in the competitive and dynamic film industry. But did you know that Momona is fluent in Japanese and English? This article uncovers other lesser-known facts about the actress.

Momona Tamada’s profile summary

Full name Momona Tamada Gender Female Date of birth 28 September 2006 Age 18 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Japanese Height 4’11” (150 cm) Weight 48 kg (106 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Siblings Hiro Tamada Profession Actress, social media personality Years active 2019-present Net worth $700,000 Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook

Momona Tamada’s age and life

Momona (18 as of 2024) was born on 28 September 2006 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. On 29 September 2024, she uploaded pictures from her birthday party on Instagram alongside a heart-felt appreciation message that read:

Thank you to everyone who made yesterday special for me.

Below are more juicy details about the actress who commands followers in the millions on TikTok.

Actress Momona Tamada during Avatar: The Last Airbender premiere at the Egyptian Theatre in 2024. Photo: Frederic J. Brown

Source: Original

A name that correlates with her birthplace

According to Momona Tamada’s IMDb profile, her name, which means 'hundreds of beaches', was inspired by the beaches of Vancouver.

Her parents are Issei, meaning they are Japanese immigrants to a country in North America (Canada). This makes the actress and her younger brother, Hiro, Nisei (Issei’s kids).

Momona Tamada’s close relationship with her parents

Although scanty information exists about Momona Tamada’s parents, they are her greatest cheerleaders. During a February 2022 Q&A session with American actress Peyton Elizabeth Lee on Character Media, Tamada acknowledged her family’s input in her fast-rising career, saying:

It is incredible to have a family that supports what you do. I am grateful for my support system.

On 21 June 2020, Momona posted a photo of herself as a child alongside her dad to celebrate his special day. She captioned the post:

Happy Father’s Day!

Momona and her brother posing for a photo (L). Tamada as a child with her dad (R). Photo: @momonatamada (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Exploring Momona Tamada’s 5-year acting career

The Vancouver native made her acting debut on 26 July 2019 at 12. She portrayed Kimiko Miyashiro’s younger version in the sixth episode of the first season of The Boys. A year later, the actress landed her breakthrough role in the 2020 adaptation of The Baby-Sitters Club.

Momona Tamada’s Avatar: The Last Airbender role further catapulted her to stardom. Echo Lake Entertainment, da Costa Talent Management and The Framework Collective represent her. Take a look at Momona Tamada’s movies and TV shows:

The Terror (2019)

(2019) The Main Event (2020)

(2020) A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (2020)

(2020) Secret Headquarters (2022)

(2022) Oni: Thunder God’s Tale (2022)

(2022) The Spiderwick Chronicles (2024-present)

Some of the actress’ accolades include a Joey Award and two Children’s & Family Emmy Awards nominations.

Momona Tamada’s dancing interest

Aside from being an actor, Momona has been a competitive dancer since she was 4. Tamada landed her first on-camera dancer role in Disney’s Gabby Duran and the Unsittables in 2020.

In addition, she has previously performed in the B.C. Summer Games Opening Ceremonies and danced with the Royal Winnipeg Ballet. Commercially, the actress has modelled for the athletic wear brand Lululemon.

Actress Momona Tamada during the 2023 Unforgettable Gala at the Beverly Hilton in California. Photo: Elyse Jankowski

Source: Getty Images

A look at Momona Tamada’s online popularity

Did you know the 18-year-old commands a huge following across various social media platforms? Tamada made her TikTok debut in April 2020. Her content mainly revolves around lip-syncs and dance videos.

As of 3 December 2024, Momona Tamada’s TikTok boasts 4.9 million followers. On the other hand, Momona’s career and lifestyle-centred Instagram account has 1.2 million followers.

Momona Tamada’s net worth reflects her dedication

According to National Today and TheCityCeleb, Tamada is worth $700,000. Her income primarily stems from her acting career and social media ventures. However, this amount is expected to increase as her influence in the entertainment industry grows.

FAQs

The TikTok star switched to online school after bagging her role on The Baby-Sitters Club. She graduated high school in 2024. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

Is Momona Tamada Chinese?

Momona Tamada is Japanese and is fluent in her native language. However, she holds Canadian nationality because of her birthplace.

What is Momona Tamada’s height?

The Super PupZ star stands 4 feet 11 inches (150 cm) and weighs 48 kilograms (106 lbs). She features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Momona Tamada during the 2023 premiere of Percy Jackson at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Are Momona Tamada and Walker Scobell dating?

Although Walker Scobell was previously rumoured to be Momona Tamada’s boyfriend, they are just good friends. The pair met on the set of Secret Headquarters.

How old was Momona Tamada when she played Claudia Kishi?

Tamada was 13 when she bagged a role in Netflix’s modern-day retelling of The Baby-Sitters Club as Kishi.

From bagging two Emmy nominations to carefully bringing characters to life on TV, actress Momona Tamada has become a figure to watch out for in the entertainment industry. At 18, she is also quickly taking over TikTok.

READ ALSO: Who is Moses Ingram, Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Queen's Gambit actress?

Briefly.co.za published the profile of Moses Ingram, an American on-screen star. She is best known for starring in Netflix’s chess show The Queen's Gambit (2020) and the Disney+ Star Wars spin-off miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Even though Moses is relatively new to the big screen, she took the industry by storm due to her natural charisma. This article uncovers lesser-known facts about Moses Ingram.

Source: Briefly News