Who is Lebogang Tlokana AKA Funny Chef? Age, family, career, profiles

Lebogang Tlokana, also called The Funny Chef, is a South African-based celebrity chef, comedian and actress. She made a humble beginning in the internet world in 2010, and in 2018 her stars aligned, skyrocketing her fame. She is now counted among the most in-demand and engaging chefs in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Lebogang Tlokana is a South African comedian, chef, author, and social media personality. Photo: @BoboMhlanga on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lebogang's life story in her early years is typical of what most young people experience. She faced several setbacks, but she took control of her life by understanding that she was responsible for her success.

Lebogang Tlokana's profiles summary and bio

Real name Lebogang Tlokana Stage name The Funny Chef Date of birth 22nd March 1990 Age 32 years old in 2022 Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Soweto, South Africa Current residence Pretoria, South Africa Nationality South African Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Siblings Nnoni (Sister) Occupation Chef, comedian, actress, social media star, author Social media profiles Instagram Twitter Facebook

Who is Chef Lebo?

Lebogang Tlokana, also called The Funny Chef, is a South African professional chef, comedian, and actress. She starred in The River as Dora and is known for hosting Our Perfect Wedding season 12. She is also the author of The Funny Chef's Delicious Dishes cookbook.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Lebogang was inspired to become a chef after watching cooking shows on television. Photo: @the_funnychef on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How old is Lebogang Tlokana?

The comedian was born in 1990 in Soweto, Gauteng Province, South Africa. Lebogang Tlokana's date of birth is 22nd March. She is 32 years of age in 2022.

Lebogang Tlokana's family

Lebogang has not revealed much about her family or siblings to the public.

Lebogang Tlokana's husband and children

The comedian is not married and rarely talks about her romantic life or children.

Where did the Funny Chef study?

Lebogang grew up in Zeerust, Northwest province, South Africa. At an early age, she went to an Afrikaans school and was the only girl of colour in the learning institution. She was a victim of bullying at such a tender age. She was later enrolled at an English school for her high school education.

For her higher education, Lebogang studied marketing. She had difficulty securing a job in her area of specialization and blamed the setback on her big body size. She later developed a passion for cooking after watching several television food channels.

Lebo had an awakening and decided that she would be a chef. Through her father's financial support, Lebogang went back to school to study culinary arts. She graduated with a food and beverage qualification and joined the South African Chef's Association.

The Mzansi comedian is also an actress and TV host. Photo: @the_funnychef on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lebogang Tlokana's career

Lebogang started by working in hotels and Korean restaurants. Her career picked up well, and she became the head chef at Thulani Game Lodge and Amp, Eco Estate in Thabazimbi. While going about her work, Lebogang would crack jokes with her colleagues. Her eyes opened to her long-hidden talent as a comedian.

In 2010 she started recording and posting comedy videos on social media under the name The Funny Chef. In 2018, the funny chef became widely noticed as a comedian when she did a video imitating what a Pretoria girl would do if she found R14 million in her account. It happened after the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) was reported to have erroneously deposited R14 million into a student account.

Later, Tlokana was featured in the south African TV series, The River as Dora Phakathi, The Big Bozza Cookoff on Honey TV, and David Kau's film, Leeto la Taxi. Besides, she has hosted Dstv Mzansi Viewer's choice awards, SABC 1's Plate It Up, and the TV series, Our Perfect Wedding season 12.

Lebogang Tlokana's book

Lebogang is a published author. Photo: @BuzzLifenews on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Through her passion and experience, Tlokana has authored a cookbook, The Funny Chef's Delicious Dishes. It is the first one she has published. She shares her most coveted recipes for soups, flavour dishes, stocks, African cuisine and more in the book.

How much is The Funny Chef's book?

The Funny Chef's Delicious Dishes cookbook price ranges between R319 and R357. The price you pay depends on where you buy the book.

Lebogang Tlokana, aka Funny Chef, has proven to her family, friends and fans that she can achieve anything she puts her mind to. She is currently one of the most-watched South African culinary artists, and her popularity is still growing.

READ ALSO: Who is Gog Flo? Age, children, husband, TV shows, career, net worth

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Gog Flo, real name Ivy Nkutha. She is a South African actress best known for her role as Gogo Florence on Generations: The Legacy.

Gog Flo has been entertaining Mzansi for over two decades. She is a trained nurse and joined acting after being motivated by her granddaughter, actress Noluthando Maleka.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News