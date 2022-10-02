Who is Kamogelo Molatlhoe? Age, boyfriend, movies, profiles, net worth

Kamogelo Molatlhoe is a South African actress famous for her role as Keamogetswe in the eTV soap opera Rhythm City. She is a well-known face on TV, having made her television debut in a living positive segment of the SABC1 youth programme Bona Retsang.

The young actress is popularly referred to as Kamo. Besides her superior acting capabilities, she is also a content creator and has gained a significant following on social media. Her primary content includes sharing pictures and videos of her lifestyle, fashion style and profession with fans and followers.

Kamogelo Molatlhoe's profiles

Full name Kamogelo Molatlhoe Date of birth February 25th 1995 Birthplace Soweto, South Africa Age 27 years old as of 2022 Nationality South African Marital status Unmarried Boyfriend Thulane Shange (Rumoured) Career Actress, TV personality Movies and TV shows The stick up, Lithapo, Rhythm City Instagram @kamo_molatlhoe Twitter @Kamo_Molatlhoe Facebook Kamo Molatlhoe Net worth $100,000 to $125,000

How old is Kamogelo Molatlhoe?

Kamogelo was born on January 25th February 1995, making her 27 years of age as of 2022. She was born in Soweto, South Africa.

Education

She started and completed her primary and secondary school education in her hometown in South Africa. She later attended the University of Witwatersrand, graduating with a bachelor of dramatic art.

Kamogelo Molatlhoe's parents and siblings

Both parents raised Kamo in a modest household; her parents encouraged her to be hardworking and goal-oriented. She has such respect for her family that she does not shy from posting them on her Instagram stories, with a specific highlight dedicated to them.

Who is Kamogelo Molatlhoe's boyfriend?

Kamogelo Molatlhoe is private about her relationships, is unmarried, and has no children. Although in April 2022, actor Thulane Shange and Kamogelo Molatlhoe's cosy pictures sparked dating rumours, Shange posted some cosy pictures of them together on his Instagram page.

Kamogelo Molatlhoe's career

Kamogelo is an astounding South African actress, artist, casting director and content creator. She has acted in an original Mzansi Magic Movie called The stick up, starring Andile Mbatha, which first aired on Mzansi Magic on June 18th, 2016.

Kamogelo Molatlhoe's movies and TV Shows

She landed the role of Tshepang, an energetic girl willing to do anything in life, in the first season of the SABC1 drama series Ingozi, in 2017.

How old is Kea from Rhythm City?

In 2021, Kamogelo (aged 27 in 2022) received the role of Keamogetswe, Reneliwe's (Amo Chidi) younger sister, on the E.tv soap opera Rhythm City, making her first appearance in February 2021. Later that same year, she landed her first starring role in television when she was cast as Cebile in television in the SABC2 telenovela Lithapo.

Other ventures

Kamogelo is the founder of Scripted Conversations. The platform helps young actors improve their acting skills by hosting online training workshops. She also dabbles as a sound technician at the Grahamstown Arts Festival. Molatlhoe loves playing challenging roles in the entertainment industry, and her characters are mostly younger than her age.

Kamogelo Molatlhoe's net worth

The young actress from Soweto has her hands in several pies, thus making a steady stream of income from all these ventures. In 2022, it is reported she has an estimated net worth of $100,000 to $125,000.

Kamogelo Molatlhoe's Instagram

Kamogelo Molatlhoe has built a solid fan base that has gained publicity in South Africa and globally. As of 11 October 2022, her Instagram page has over 248,000 followers, her Twitter account has over 10,000 followers, and her Facebook page has over 71,000 followers. The links to her pages are in the summary above.

Kamogelo Molatlhoe has established a successful career as a South African actress. She stands as a pillar for young women in the entertainment industry who are ambitious and want to succeed.

