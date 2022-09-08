Who is Zola Mhlongo? Biography, age, children, pictures, profiles, net worth

Zola Mhlongo is a renowned South African TV personality, actress and entrepreneur who has graced our screens with her incredible abilities. But, like most celebrities, she has had a fair share of drama.

Zola Mhlongo is famous for her role in South Africa's Tv soap opera Uzalo. What does the name Zola mean? It is a girl's name with a Latin origin which means lump or mound of earth. Zola truly lives up to this name as an extraordinary talent.

Zola Mhlongo's profiles

Full Name Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo Nickname Zola Zeelovin Place of birth Kwa Zulu-Natal, South Africa Born October 6 1995 Age 26 years old as of 2022 Race Black Gender Female Nationality South African Relationship Status Boyfriend Prince Kaybee Children 1 Education N/A Parents N/A Occupation Radio presenter, TV presenter, Actress, Entrepreneur Founder of Undefined Shapes Instagram @zolazeelovin Twitter @ZolaZeelovin Facebook Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo Net Worth $300,000-$500,000

Zola Mhlongo's biography

Zola Mhlongo is a renowned South African actress and TV personality who rose to the limelight after hosting a popular show, The Friday Hangout.

Zola Mhlongo's age and early life

Her age as of 2022 is 26 years as she was born on October 6 1995, in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Sadly, her father died in 2000, leaving her in the care of her mother. Their names, however, remain undisclosed.

Education

Mhlongo attended her school in the Kwazulu-Natal province of South Africa. Zola has not revealed information regarding her University education.

What does Zola Mhlongo do for a living?

Zola, famously known as an excellent host, has hosted many famous shows with Gagasi FM, with one of her most popular shows being The Friday Hangout. These hosting jobs were the start of her journey to stardom.

Besides being a famous host, Mhlongo is a phenomenal actress who quickly became a household name after her electrifying performance on a South African soap opera, Uzalo. She later made another debut in a film, Hleziphi.

Business

Furthermore, Zola is also a very successful entrepreneur. She is the founder of a brand known as Undefined Shapes, a local business that sells body shapers designed to suit various body shapes.

Zola Mhlongo's partner

Zola Mhlongo's boyfriend, Kabelo Motsamai, is a famous musician known as Prince Kaybee. The two met on social media and soon revealed that they had become official in a YouTube video.

Did Zola Mhlongo give birth?

She surprised her fans with several maternity photos shortly after she announced the birth of her bouncing baby boy in October 2021. As one who does not shy away from including fans in her life, she shared in one of her mom's diaries videos about her struggles with breastfeeding.

I am so proud of myself. Expressing is not easy. Quite frankly, it has been sore and frustrating at times, but I have been taking it one day at a time, and there is a lot of progress.

Trouble in paradise

Zola Mhlongo's baby is the centre of her life. Before his birth, she was excited to announce and express the love she and her boyfriend, Prince Kaybee, felt for their unborn child.

However, it came out that Prince Kaybee had a side chic who he had been secretly seeing for five years. Luckily, throughout the whole scandal, Zola remained silent and refused to address the situation. Instead, she and Prince Kaybee welcomed a baby boy and shared pictures of him on their social media platforms.

Zola Mhlongo's net worth

She has a well-earned net worth from her entertainment and entrepreneurial career. In 2022, online reports suggest her net worth estimate stands between $300,000 and $500,000.

Zola Mhlongo's Instagram and socials

She has very active social media accounts. Her Instagram page has a following of 104K, and Twitter has a following of 61.1K as of 16 September 2022. The links to her profiles are in the summary above.

Recent news

The mother of one recently had her teeth fixed, and she now enjoys a perfect white smile. In the past, she received critics who spoke ill about her teeth. In 2021, Mhlongo resigned from Gagasi FM. However, she has continued as a presenter on SABC1 and carried on with acting as she continues to understand and enjoy the motherhood journey.

Zola's poise and grace, evident from how she handles challenges, even when directly attacked, have made her a fan favourite. Zola Mhlongo has achieved a lot at such a young age.

