In 2023, Taylor Krause began planning to move back to her hometown of San Diego after being frustrated by the dating scene in D.C. But before that, she decided to try an unconventional way of finding love by going on Love Is Blind. Did Taylor ultimately find her Mr. Right?

This will be my last hurrah of dating in D.C. because going on the show will probably not materialise into anything.

Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans during their wedding in 2023 (L). The couple at the Northwest Stadium in 2024 (R). Photo: @chinesediscobaby (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Taylor Krause starred in Season 7 of the reality television series.

of the reality television series. She fell in love with Garrett Josemans sight unseen, got engaged and married within weeks.

sight unseen, got engaged and married within weeks. The couple regularly shares their romantic moments on social media.

Taylor Krause's profile summary

Full name Taylor Krause Gender Female Age 30 years old (As of April 2025) Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Garrett Josemans Profession Clean energy policy consultant Social media Instagram

Taylor Krause was sceptical about finding love on television

A self-proclaimed "scientist at heart," Taylor went into Love Is Blind because the idea of an experiment fascinated her. During a November 2024 interview with Elite Daily, she revealed that her approach to the show was somewhat pessimistic, saying:

Although my expectations were low, I planned to go into the experience and show up fully. If that was not good enough, my person probably was not on the other side.

Reality TV star Taylor Krause and her husband, Garrett Josemans. Photo: @chinesediscobaby on Instagram (modified by author)

She bonded with Garrett Josemans over a shared scientific background

When Taylor first met 33-year-old physicist Garrett in the pods, they instantly connected. However, it was serendipitous moments like having science-related tattoos that strengthened their bond.

Krause has a hydrogen tattoo on her wrist, while Josemans has a quantum equation on the back of his arm. Within weeks, the pair was inseparable. While speaking to Elite Daily, Taylor shared some of the green flags she noticed about Garrett even before she saw his face.

I fell in love with how honest and genuine he was. I am logical, so I knew how risky it was to date someone I barely knew.

Taylor was initially reluctant to disclose her last name to Garrett

While in the pods, Krause, who is half-Chinese and half-White, withheld her ethnicity from Josemans because she felt this would give him a glimpse of her physical appearance. She told Today of her decision in October 2024:

I did not want to take away the whole point of the experiment: getting to know each other beyond looks. I wanted us to fall in love with our characters and personalities first.

Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause during the 2025 Love Is Blind @ SXSW in Austin, Texas. Photo: Mat Hayward

Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause met after she accepted his marriage proposal

Josemans proposed to Krause while still in the pods and had their first face-to-face meeting later. They then embarked on a couple's retreat at a resort for one week.

Although their relationship had its ups and downs, including a controversial text by Garrett's ex, they made it to the altar, where they both said, "I do." On 3 November 2024, Taylor took to Instagram to reveal fascinating details about their wedding day via the caption:

We did not get to pick our wedding date (13 November 2023), so we did not realise that our parents got married on the 13th until after the wedding.

Sometimes, the universe just gives you signs, and you have no choice but to say yes to something people call an unlucky number or an illogical way of falling in love.

The couple celebrated their first anniversary together

On 3 November 2024, Garrett penned a heartfelt message to his wife on Instagram to celebrate their anniversary. He wrote:

I married my person about a year ago and have been inseparable ever since. I fell in love with Taylor in the pods for her intellect and humour, but her looks and playfulness swept me off my feet. Here is to a match made in heaven, sealed in the pods and celebrated every day.

Taylor Krause and her spouse, Garrett Josemans. Photo: @chinesediscobaby (modified by author)

Are Garrett and Taylor from Love Is Blind still together?

Josemans and Krause had one of the best vow exchanges on the Netflix series. During the LIB's reunion in November 2024, the pair confirmed their love was still growing.

Not only have they been spending a lot of time together, but they have also been sharing the receipts online. On 17 December, Garrett posted pictures of their families spending Christmas together.

FAQs

In January 2025, Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans announced their plans to buy a house in D.C. Here are some frequently asked questions about the couple.

What happened to Garrett and Taylor?

Krause and Josemans are one of the couples who got engaged and married during LIB Season 7. They are still together.

What does Taylor Krause do for a living?

The reality TV star is a federal policy manager at Rocky Mountain Institute. In addition, she is a social media personality with over 500k Instagram followers as of 23 April 2025. As an influencer, she has collaborated with brands such as Garnier.

What does Garrett Josemans do for work?

Garrett is a quantum physicist who reportedly works as a staff technical program manager at IonQ. He started the role in January 2023.

Lovebirds Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause. Photo: @chinesediscobaby (modified by author)

Did Taylor and Daniel know each other?

Love Is Blind Season 7 cast members Daniel and Krause did not know each other before the show's filming. Although she suspected he had previously followed her on Instagram, the show's producers confirmed he had not.

Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans' relationship appears to be going strong. It seems that for them, love was truly blind.

