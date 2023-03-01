Meet Eva Danino, the popular French model and Friendzone actress

Eva Danino is a fast-rising French model and actress. She has secured her spot in the lucrative yet competitive entertainment industry for her role in Friendzone. Her ability to feature as royalty and the next minute as the girl next door wows many. How much do you know about the Friendzone actress?

Balancing fame and a quiet and private life sounds surreal, although Eva Danino knows how to go about it. Even though her acting career is steadily taking off, she has been in the entertainment scene for over six years.

Eva Danino's profile and bio summary

Full name Eva Danino Gender Female Date of birth August 1991 Age 31 years (as of March 2023) Nationality French Ethnicity Caucasian Sexual orientation Straight Height 170 cm or 5'7" Weight 55 kg or 121 lbs Body measurements 86-69-89 cm or 34-26-35 inches Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Occupation Model and actress Social media Instagram

Eva Danino's age

As of March 2023, she is 31 years old. She was born in August 1991, although information about her birth date is not publicly available. Neither is there information concerning her parents or siblings. Judging by a poem she wrote to her father in July 2022, it is evident that she adores him.

Early life

Eva Danino was born and raised in France, where she went to school. Besides excelling academically, she spared time to nurture her soprano, alto and jazz voice by taking lessons. She was also in dance and participated in contemporary to modern dance challenges. She also attended Vernon Conservatory Theatre and Dance Workshops.

Modelling career

Eva made her career debut by modelling for several agencies. She later transitioned to feature in music videos for artists such as Ghost X (Massive Scratch), Princess (Nekfeu), Moonlight (Temper) and Bleeding Love (Abel Cheret).

The epitome of Eva Danino's modelling career is her features in ads for companies like Icelandair, Iceland's official airline and Chaumet, a high-end Paris jewellery company. In 2019, she made headlines for featuring in a captivating video advertising Perrier, a French sparkling water company.

Acting career

Eva made her acting debut in 2018 after taking courses with revered tutors such as Safy Nebbou of The Acting Stage and Thierry Lackchar Rouen of Le Safran Collectif. Her first film feature was a short film called The Colour of the Horizon. Since then, she has appeared in other short films and full-length films:

Skin to Skin in 2019

in 2019 Euplea in 2019

in 2019 Runaway in 2019

in 2019 Phitler in 2020

in 2020 Fluids in 2022

Eva Danino's TV shows

Besides the films, Eva has also been cast in the following TV shows:

Forever Young in 2022

in 2022 Tastes and Colours in 2022

in 2022 Friendzone in 2021

Eva Danino on Friendzone

Featuring on Friendzone thrust her into fame. Friendzone is a Netflix rom-com centred around the life of a male nurse who navigates the misfortune of being stuck in the friend zone with the girls he likes. He seeks help from his female friends. Mickael Lumiere plays the lead character, and Eva is his love interest.

Eva's feature in the movie received massive praise despite the mixed reactions from the movie's critics. She was applauded for her impeccable performance, and she genuinely honed her role. Her impressive acting prowess opened doors for Eva Danino's TV show features in 2022.

Eva Danino's boyfriend

The model and actress is in a relationship with a French drummer, even though his identity remains a mystery. Details on how they met and how they started dating are equally unavailable. However, according to speculations, they quarantined together in Rouen during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eva Danino's Instagram

Eva is active on Instagram, where she enjoys a following of over 30,300 followers as of March 2023. She also takes advantage of her massive following to advertise different projects. She rarely shares her daily life on the platform.

Eva Danino's feature as Rose in Friendzone made her stand out amidst criticism from the public regarding most Friendzone cast members. These reviews are a testament to how much awaits her with her acting career.

