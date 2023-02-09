Lucas Claude Sykes: everything to know about Wanda Sykes' family

Lucas Claude Sykes is the son of multi-award-winning American actress and comedian Wanda Sykes. The actress was previously against having children but changed her mind when she met her current wife, Alex Sykes. How is motherhood taking her?

Wanda Sykes and her wife Alex have two children, twins Lucas Claude and Olivia Lou. Photo: @Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

Wanda Sykes is one of Hollywood's most successful and highly sought-after comedians and actresses. She first came into the limelight for her award-winning role on The Chris Rock Show as a writer and was later named one of the 25 funniest people in America by Entertainment Weekly in 2004. Today, she has over 70 film and television credits, including The Upshaws, Black-ish, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and The New Adventures Old Christine.

Lucas Claude Sykes' profiles summary and bio

Full name Lucas Claude Sykes Date of birth 27th April 2009 Age 13 years as of February 2023 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth United States Current residence Pennsylvania and Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Languages French and English Gender Male Parents Comedian Wanda Sykes and kitchen designer Alex Sykes Siblings Twin sister Olivia Lou Sykes Known for Being comedian Wanda Sykes' son

Lucas Claude Sykes' age

The celebrity son was born on 27th April 2009 in the United States. He is 13 years as of February 2023, and his zodiac sign is Taurus.

Is Wanda Sykes still married?

Alex and comedian Wanda tied the knot in October 2008. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Yes. The comedian married her current wife, Alex Niedbalski, on 25th October 2008. Alex was working as a kitchen designer when she started dating the Black-ish actress two years prior. They first met on a ferry ride to Fire Island and later when Wanda needed a kitchen remodelling service.

Wanda was previously married to American record producer Dave Hall, known for working with big artists like Mary J Blige, Madonna, and Mariah Carey. The former couple tied the knot in 1991 and divorced in 1998. Wanda Sykes later came out as gay in November 2008.

Does Wanda Sykes have any biological children?

The Upshaws actress and her French wife, Alex Niedbalski, have fraternal twins, Lucas Claude and Olivia Lou. Alex gave birth to the twins in April 2009, and they are being raised to speak English and French. Wanda previously revealed that she is the minority in her household because her kids and wife are white. However, it is unclear how the twins look since none of Olivia and Lucas Claude Sykes' pictures have been shared online.

Does Wanda Sykes have siblings?

The comedian has one elder brother, Harry Sykes. He is named after their father, Harry Ellsworth Sykes, a retired US Army colonel formerly employed at the Pentagon. Wanda's mother is Marion Louise, a retired banker.

How much does Wanda Sykes make?

Wanda Sykes has worked in the American entertainment industry for over three decades. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

The actress has an estimated net worth of $10 million in 2023. For over 35 years, Wanda has worked as a comedian, actress, voice-over artist, screenwriter, and producer in the American entertainment industry.

Lucas Claude Sykes and his twin sister Olivia rarely make public appearances with their famous mother. However, Wanda often speaks highly of them and has been enjoying motherhood since welcoming them in 2009.

