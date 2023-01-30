Emi Canyn's age, children, divorce, net worth, what happened to her?

Emi Canyn's vocals are easily recognizable in rock music, but that is not the only thing that made her famous. Her marriage with guitarist Mick Mars made her known even more. She was his second spouse, but her popularity grew since the two were in the same band. Where is Emi Canyn now?

The background vocalist was formerly married to Mick Mars, a lead guitarist for Mötley Crüe. Photo: Hard Rock Angels

Source: UGC

The popular vocalist is now deceased, but her story is fascinating. From her beginnings as a singer to her marriage to Mick Mars and their subsequent divorce, it is a rich story. We will examine some of her details and her aftermath in this article.

Profile Summary

Full Name Emi Jo Schmidt Date of Birth December 5, 1954 Birthplace Tacoma, Washington, United States of America Age 62 years old (at the time of passing) Nationality American Father Floyd Schmidt Mother Eleanor Schmidt Siblings 7 Occupation Musician, songwriter Body type Slim Built Ethnicity Caucasian Zodiac Sagittarius Height 6 feet 2 inches Hair Colour Blonde Eyes Colour Brown Death February 25, 2017 Spouse(s) Marc Nelson, Mick Mars Religion Christian

Emi Canyn's biography

Floyd and Eleanor Schmidt welcomed the singer into the world on December 5, 1954, in Tacoma, Washington. Emi's parents and one of her sisters had already passed away before she died at 62. Four brothers and three sisters made up the total of Emi's seven siblings.

Known for her spectacular single successes like Mama's Boy and Wild Side, Emi Jo Schmidt was a gifted vocalist and songwriter. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Schmidt's surviving siblings are Barbara Reines, Kenneth Schmidt, H. Douglas Schmidt, Rob Schmidt, Jeri Ovechka, and Jon Schmid. She was of American descent and grew up in Washington with her family. She was a Christian of white Caucasian ethnicity.

Emi Jo Schmidt's career

The well-known musician joined several rock bands while pursuing her musical career. Canyn's relocation to Los Angeles allowed her to join several bands. These included Alice N Thunderland, She Roc, and Canon.

Mötley Crüe and Emi Canyn

Emi Jo Schmidt was the lead vocalist in every band she joined. She eventually settled on Mötley Crüe and became a vocalist for the rock band. In this band, she fell in love with one of the guitarists.

Emi Canyn and Mick Mars

The relationship between the two American musicians generated much media interest in the late 1980s. Emi was a background vocalist, while Mars was an avid player of his modified Fender Stratocaster guitars.

Mick Mars

Born Robert Alan Deal, on May 4, 1951, Mars has served as Mötley Crüe's lead guitarist. He helped the band see great success in its early years. In 2022, he retired from playing the guitar due to his health.

Since the early 1980s, he has been battling a chronic form of arthritis that affects the spine and pelvis.

Canyn and Mick, two members of the same band, married before divorcing in 1994. Photo: Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music

Source: Getty Images

The ex-couple married in 1990 and lived together for four years. The two never had children. None of Mick Mars' weddings has been made public. The rock/heavy metal guitarist married Sharon Deal in 1970 and Jo Schmidt in 1990.

Divorce

Canyn and Mars separated amicably in 1994, neither party disclosing the cause of the split. They were married for close to three years before separating. The couple completed their divorce agreement in 1994.

Who is Mick Mars' wife?

After divorcing Emi, the guitarist married Seraina, who is a Switzerland native. Seraina used to be a model, and it is unclear whether she still pursues the career.

They dated for six years before deciding to get married in 2013. The couple lives in Nashville, Tennessee but hardly appears in public together.

How old is Mick Mars' wife?

Born on October 4 1984, Seraina is 39 years old, making her 32 years younger than Mick. While Mick married Seraina, it is unknown if Canyn married after the divorce.

Emi Canyn's death

On February 25, 2017, Emi passed away in Lacey, Washington. Emi Canyn's age when she passed away was 62 years old.

Emi Canyn's obituary

On April 15, 2017, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosted a memorial service in honour of Emi Canyn. The precise cause of her passing has not yet been made public.

The cause of the dancer and singer's deaths is unknown. Photo: Emi Canyn on Facebook ( modified by author)

Source: UGC

Does Mick Mars have kids?

The well-known singer and his ex-wife Sharon have two children: Les Paul Deal, a son, and Stormy Deal, a daughter. The Mötley Crüe band member does not have children with Seraina.

Emi Canyn's net worth

There are scanty details about how much the famous musician was worth before her death. She was a singer and the lead vocals of several bands. As Mötley Crüe's backup singer, she earned a considerable income from performing.

Emi Canyn was a skilled performer, singer, and lyricist. She continued to pursue her love of music after relocating to California in the late 1970s. She performed with Mötley Crüe on tour while singing lead vocals in several other bands.

READ ALSO: What happened to Selena's husband and famous guitarist, Chris Pérez?

Briefly.co.za also featured an article about a legendary guitarist and his wife. Chris Pérez, an American songwriter, guitarist, and author, is best known for playing lead guitar in the Tejano band Selena y Los Dinos.

In addition, he is well-known for having married the late Selena, the band's lead singer. This article details Chris Pérez's life and what transpired after Selena's death.

Source: Briefly News