The personal life of Bekah Liechty from the Girl Named Tom

Bekah Liechty is an American singer and musician best known as a Girl Named Tom band member. The band comprises her siblings Joshua and Caleb, who are the winners of season 21 of the American talent competition The Voice. When did they start the band? Where is Bekah now?

For Bekah Liechty, performing in a singing competition has been one of her biggest dreams since childhood. She spent hours alone singing as a young girl. They started the band in Pettisville, Ohio, and then relocated to South Bend, Indiana, in 2020.

Bekah Liechty's profiles and bio

Name Bekah Grace Liechty Nickname Bekah Age 22 years (As of 2023) Profession Singer Birthplace USA Zodiac Sign Aquarius Ethnicity Mixed Nationality American Sexuality Straight Gender Female Religion Christianity Height 5ft 5 inches Weight 58 kg (Approx) Body measurements 34-28-40 Shoe size 5.5 (US) Eye colour Dark Brown Hair colour Blonde Marital status Single Siblings Joshua, Caleb Parents Chris and Holly Liechty Social media Instagram, Twitter Net worth $1 million

How old is Girl Named Tom?

The band was formed in 2019 after Bekah finished high school and her brothers finished college. Thus, the band is four years old at present.

It was their mother's idea to establish a band. Her children were passionate about singing from a tender age, and she suggested they follow their dreams of becoming musicians. The band's name was derived from a family recollection. The band specializes in acoustic music with a strong emphasis on harmonies. Bekah is an accomplished keyboardist; Caleb plays the guitar, and Josh plays the drums.

During their first year as a band, the trio toured across the country, playing 67 shows in 27 cities.

How old is Bekah Liechty?

The celebrated American singer was born on August 2000 in Pettisville, Ohio. Thus, Bekah Liechty's age is 22 years old as of 2023. She was born and raised alongside her brothers, Joshua and Caleb. Her parents are Chris and Holly Liechty, and she is the last born and only daughter in a family of three siblings. She resides with her brothers in South Bend, Indiana, the United States.

Bekah Liechty's education

Bekah was home-schooling before she later joined her elder brothers in public school. She later proceeded to college, and after graduating, she focused on their music band. Despite enjoying successful music careers, the siblings all aspired to become doctors.

What are Bekah Liechty's measurements?

The celebrity singer stands at the perfect height of 5 feet 5 inches tall. Her weight is approximately 58 kg, and she has dark brown eyes and blonde hair.

Is Bekah Liechty married?

Liechty is currently single and has no information about her relationship or other affairs. She might be focused on her career rather than being in a relationship.

What is Bekah Liechty's net worth?

As of 2023, Bekah has an estimated net worth of $1 million. She derives her income from her successful music career.

The above article has everything you need to know about Bekah Liechty, popularly known as a member of the Girl Named Tom band. Despite being a celebrity, she is very private regarding her personal life and prefers to keep it away from the limelight.

