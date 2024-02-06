Victor Rasuk's life, movies, TV shows and net worth
Victor Rasuk is no stranger to screens. He has spent over half his life acting and is notable for playing Oscar in How I Met Your Mother. The longevity of his career has translated into his fame. Victor Rasuk's biography lets you into his transcendence to fame.
From age 14, Victor Rasuk has been gracing the screens, showcasing his prowess and talent. He went from a newbie to a regular on most movies and TV shows. How much is he worth?
Victor Rasuk's profile summary and biography
|Birth name
|Victor Rasuk
|Date of birth
|15 January 1985
|Age
|39 years (as of February 2024)
|Birthday
|15 January
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|Harlem, New York City, New York, U.S.
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Dominican
|Religion
|Christianity
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Height
|5′5″ or 1.70 m
|Weight
|69 kg or 150 lbs
|Shoe size
|10 (US)
|Occupation
|Actor
|Years active
|1999–present
|Marital status
|Single
|Net worth
|$2 million
|Sibling
|Silvestre Rasuk (brother)
|Social media
|InstagramX (Twitter)Facebook
Victor Rasuk's age
Victor Rasuk was born to Dominican parents on 15 January 1985 in Harlem, New York, USA. His mother was a seamstress, while his father worked at an auto shop. As of February 2024, he is 39 years old.
Rasuk has a younger brother, Silvestre Rasuk, who is also an actor. Silvestre and Victor starred in Raising Victor Vargas.
Victor Rasuk's movies and TV shows
Rasuk started acting at 14. At 16, he had his first acting role in Five Feet High and Rising. The movie was less than 30 minutes long, even though it was a hit, and Victor won the Independent Spirit Award for his role in the film.
Victor Rasuk's second acting role was playing Roc in Rock Steady. He later landed a leading role in Haven with Orlando Bloom. In 2005, he played Tony Alva in Lords of Dogtown. Victor Rasuk's Lords of Dogtown role is one of the leading roles, and it included performing skateboard tricks and surfing.
In 2010, Rasuk co-starred in How To Make It In America alongside Bryan Greenberg and rapper Kid Cudi. Between 2014 and 2015, Rasuk starred as Detective Ben Caldwell in the CBS drama series Stalker. He also played the male lead character, Daniel Garcia, in the ABC series The Baker and the Beauty.
Victor Rasuk's movies include:
|Year
|Movie
|Role
|1999
|Flawless
|The kid from the neighbourhood
|2002
|Raising Victor Vargas
|Victor
|2006
|I'm Reed Fish
|Frank Cortez
|2006
|Bonneville
|Bo Douglas
|2007
|Adrift in Manhattan
|Simon Colon
|2007
|Spinning into Butter
|Patrick Chibas
|2007
|Feel the Noise
|Javi
|2008
|Stop-Loss
|Pvt. Rico Rodriguez
|2008
|Che
|Rogelio Acevedo
|2009
|The War Boys
|Greg
|2009
|Life Is Hot in Cracktown
|Manny
|2010
|Apples
|Valet
|2012
|Being Flynn
|Gabriel
|2103
|Jobs
|Bill Fernandez
|2013
|A Bag Full of Money
|Rassol
|2014
|Godzilla
|Sergeant Tre Morales
|2015
|Fifty Shades of Grey
|José Rodriguez
|2017
|Fifty Shades Darker
|José Rodriguez
|2018
|Fifty Shades Freed
|José Rodriguez
|2018
|The Mule
|Rico
|2022
|Wildflower
|Mr. Vasquez
Victor Rasuk's TV shows
The star has played the following TV roles:
|Year
|TV show
|Role
|2003
|Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
|Leon Ardilles
|2005
|Law & Order: Trial by Jury
|Luis Ramirez
|2008 to 2009
|ER
|Dr. Ryan Sánchez
|2016 to 2017
|Colony
|Butch "BB"
|2019
|Jack Ryan
|"Disco"
|2022
|Reasonable Doubt (Hulu Original TV series)
|Mike Ortiz
|2023
|How I Met Your Father
|Oscar
Victor Rasuk's wife
There are no credible details alluding to Rasuk being married. However, he was in a couple of relationships. For example, in 2003, he was in a relationship with Melonie Diaz, but they later broke up. In 2004, he got into a relationship with Nikki Reed, but the relationship ended in 2006 due to unknown details. He also dated Bridgetta Tomarchio for some time. The actor is assumed to be single since he has not been romantically linked to anyone.
Victor Rasuk's net worth
Victor's net worth is approximately $2 million, which is likely to have been accumulated from his career as an actor. He has not publicly shared whether he has any other sources of income besides acting.
What ethnicity is Victor Rasuk?
He was born to Dominican parents. Therefore, he has Dominican roots.
What is Victor Rasuk doing now?
Rasuk is actively pursuing his career as an actor. He plays Oscar in How I Met Your Father.
Where did Victor Rasuk go to school?
Rasuk attended the Professional Performing Arts Schools before embarking on his professional career. Details about the institutions he went to prior are not publicly available.
What is Victor Rasuk's height?
The actor is 5'5" tall and weighs approximately 69 kg. He has black hair and dark brown eyes.
Which of Victor Rasuk's movies made him known?
Victor's feature in Lords of Dogtown in 2005 propelled his claim to fame. His feature in Godzilla in 2014 and Fifty Shades of Grey in 2015 made him a household name.
Who is Victor Rasuk's wife?
As of January 2024, Victor Rasuk is not married. He is assumed to be single, although he was romantically involved with Nikki Reed, Melonie Diaz and actress Bridgetta Tomarchio.
What is Victor Rasuk's net worth?
As of February 2024, Rasuk is worth approximately $2 million. He primarily earns through his acting career. He has not publicly disclosed whether he has other sources of income.
Victor Rasuk is an American national and renowned actor. He debuted at 14 and has since perfected his craft, which landed him leading roles in TV shows and movies.
READ ALSO: Craig Nobela's biography: Age, girlfriend, career and net worth
Briefly.co.za compiled Craig Nobela's biography. Craig is best recognised as Nkosiyabo from The Queen. He is a talented actor who initially dreamed of pursuing a finance career before changing his mind. Did taking the risk pay off?
In June 2023, Craig Nobela joined Paramount as a Culture Squad member. The opportunity meant he works directly for Nickelodeon, and the role is his latest project. His biography dissects his career and rise to fame.
Source: Briefly News