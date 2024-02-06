Global site navigation

Victor Rasuk's life, movies, TV shows and net worth
Victor Rasuk's life, movies, TV shows and net worth

by  Priscillah Mueni

Victor Rasuk is no stranger to screens. He has spent over half his life acting and is notable for playing Oscar in How I Met Your Mother. The longevity of his career has translated into his fame. Victor Rasuk's biography lets you into his transcendence to fame.

Victor Rasuk
Victor Rasuk is an American actor with Dominican roots. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth and Robin L Marshall on Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

From age 14, Victor Rasuk has been gracing the screens, showcasing his prowess and talent. He went from a newbie to a regular on most movies and TV shows. How much is he worth?

Victor Rasuk's profile summary and biography

Birth name Victor Rasuk
Date of birth15 January 1985
Age39 years (as of February 2024)
Birthday 15 January
Zodiac signCapricorn
Place of birthHarlem, New York City, New York, U.S.
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityDominican
ReligionChristianity
Hair colourBlack
Eye colour Dark brown
Height 5′5″ or 1.70 m
Weight 69 kg or 150 lbs
Shoe size10 (US)
OccupationActor
Years active1999–present
Marital statusSingle
Net worth$2 million
SiblingSilvestre Rasuk (brother)
Social mediaInstagramX (Twitter)Facebook

Victor Rasuk's age

Victor Rasuk was born to Dominican parents on 15 January 1985 in Harlem, New York, USA. His mother was a seamstress, while his father worked at an auto shop. As of February 2024, he is 39 years old.

Rasuk has a younger brother, Silvestre Rasuk, who is also an actor. Silvestre and Victor starred in Raising Victor Vargas.

Victor Rasuk's facts
Rasuk went to acting school when he was a teenager. Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Victor Rasuk's movies and TV shows

Rasuk started acting at 14. At 16, he had his first acting role in Five Feet High and Rising. The movie was less than 30 minutes long, even though it was a hit, and Victor won the Independent Spirit Award for his role in the film.

Victor Rasuk's second acting role was playing Roc in Rock Steady. He later landed a leading role in Haven with Orlando Bloom. In 2005, he played Tony Alva in Lords of Dogtown. Victor Rasuk's Lords of Dogtown role is one of the leading roles, and it included performing skateboard tricks and surfing.

In 2010, Rasuk co-starred in How To Make It In America alongside Bryan Greenberg and rapper Kid Cudi. Between 2014 and 2015, Rasuk starred as Detective Ben Caldwell in the CBS drama series Stalker. He also played the male lead character, Daniel Garcia, in the ABC series The Baker and the Beauty.

Victor Rasuk's movies include:

YearMovieRole
1999FlawlessThe kid from the neighbourhood
2002Raising Victor VargasVictor
2006 I'm Reed FishFrank Cortez
2006BonnevilleBo Douglas
2007 Adrift in Manhattan Simon Colon
2007Spinning into ButterPatrick Chibas
2007Feel the NoiseJavi
2008Stop-LossPvt. Rico Rodriguez
2008CheRogelio Acevedo
2009The War BoysGreg
2009Life Is Hot in CracktownManny
2010ApplesValet
2012Being FlynnGabriel
2103JobsBill Fernandez
2013 A Bag Full of MoneyRassol
2014GodzillaSergeant Tre Morales
2015 Fifty Shades of GreyJosé Rodriguez
2017Fifty Shades DarkerJosé Rodriguez
2018Fifty Shades FreedJosé Rodriguez
2018The MuleRico
2022WildflowerMr. Vasquez

Victor Rasuk's TV shows

The star has played the following TV roles:

YearTV showRole
2003 Law & Order: Special Victims UnitLeon Ardilles
2005Law & Order: Trial by JuryLuis Ramirez
2008 to 2009ERDr. Ryan Sánchez
2016 to 2017Colony Butch "BB"
2019Jack Ryan"Disco"
2022 Reasonable Doubt (Hulu Original TV series) Mike Ortiz
2023 How I Met Your FatherOscar

Victor Rasuk's wife

There are no credible details alluding to Rasuk being married. However, he was in a couple of relationships. For example, in 2003, he was in a relationship with Melonie Diaz, but they later broke up. In 2004, he got into a relationship with Nikki Reed, but the relationship ended in 2006 due to unknown details. He also dated Bridgetta Tomarchio for some time. The actor is assumed to be single since he has not been romantically linked to anyone.

Victor Rasuk
Victor Rasuk at the premiere of "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" at NeueHouse Hollywood on 3 November 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Jason LaVeris
Source: Getty Images

Victor Rasuk's net worth

Victor's net worth is approximately $2 million, which is likely to have been accumulated from his career as an actor. He has not publicly shared whether he has any other sources of income besides acting.

What ethnicity is Victor Rasuk?

He was born to Dominican parents. Therefore, he has Dominican roots.

What is Victor Rasuk doing now?

Rasuk is actively pursuing his career as an actor. He plays Oscar in How I Met Your Father.

Where did Victor Rasuk go to school?

Rasuk attended the Professional Performing Arts Schools before embarking on his professional career. Details about the institutions he went to prior are not publicly available.

What is Victor Rasuk's height?

The actor is 5'5" tall and weighs approximately 69 kg. He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Which of Victor Rasuk's movies made him known?

Victor's feature in Lords of Dogtown in 2005 propelled his claim to fame. His feature in Godzilla in 2014 and Fifty Shades of Grey in 2015 made him a household name.

Who is Victor Rasuk's wife?

As of January 2024, Victor Rasuk is not married. He is assumed to be single, although he was romantically involved with Nikki Reed, Melonie Diaz and actress Bridgetta Tomarchio.

What is Victor Rasuk's net worth?

As of February 2024, Rasuk is worth approximately $2 million. He primarily earns through his acting career. He has not publicly disclosed whether he has other sources of income.

Victor Rasuk is an American national and renowned actor. He debuted at 14 and has since perfected his craft, which landed him leading roles in TV shows and movies.

