Victor Rasuk's life, movies, TV shows and net worth

Victor Rasuk is no stranger to screens. He has spent over half his life acting and is notable for playing Oscar in How I Met Your Mother. The longevity of his career has translated into his fame. Victor Rasuk's biography lets you into his transcendence to fame.

Victor Rasuk is an American actor with Dominican roots. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth and Robin L Marshall on Getty Images (modified by author)

From age 14, Victor Rasuk has been gracing the screens, showcasing his prowess and talent. He went from a newbie to a regular on most movies and TV shows. How much is he worth?

Victor Rasuk's profile summary and biography

Birth name Victor Rasuk Date of birth 15 January 1985 Age 39 years (as of February 2024) Birthday 15 January Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Harlem, New York City, New York, U.S. Nationality American Ethnicity Dominican Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height 5′5″ or 1.70 m Weight 69 kg or 150 lbs Shoe size 10 (US) Occupation Actor Years active 1999–present Marital status Single Net worth $2 million Sibling Silvestre Rasuk (brother) Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Victor Rasuk's age

Victor Rasuk was born to Dominican parents on 15 January 1985 in Harlem, New York, USA. His mother was a seamstress, while his father worked at an auto shop. As of February 2024, he is 39 years old.

Rasuk has a younger brother, Silvestre Rasuk, who is also an actor. Silvestre and Victor starred in Raising Victor Vargas.

Rasuk went to acting school when he was a teenager. Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images (modified by author)

Victor Rasuk's movies and TV shows

Rasuk started acting at 14. At 16, he had his first acting role in Five Feet High and Rising. The movie was less than 30 minutes long, even though it was a hit, and Victor won the Independent Spirit Award for his role in the film.

Victor Rasuk's second acting role was playing Roc in Rock Steady. He later landed a leading role in Haven with Orlando Bloom. In 2005, he played Tony Alva in Lords of Dogtown. Victor Rasuk's Lords of Dogtown role is one of the leading roles, and it included performing skateboard tricks and surfing.

In 2010, Rasuk co-starred in How To Make It In America alongside Bryan Greenberg and rapper Kid Cudi. Between 2014 and 2015, Rasuk starred as Detective Ben Caldwell in the CBS drama series Stalker. He also played the male lead character, Daniel Garcia, in the ABC series The Baker and the Beauty.

Victor Rasuk's movies include:

Year Movie Role 1999 Flawless The kid from the neighbourhood 2002 Raising Victor Vargas Victor 2006 I'm Reed Fish Frank Cortez 2006 Bonneville Bo Douglas 2007 Adrift in Manhattan Simon Colon 2007 Spinning into Butter Patrick Chibas 2007 Feel the Noise Javi 2008 Stop-Loss Pvt. Rico Rodriguez 2008 Che Rogelio Acevedo 2009 The War Boys Greg 2009 Life Is Hot in Cracktown Manny 2010 Apples Valet 2012 Being Flynn Gabriel 2103 Jobs Bill Fernandez 2013 A Bag Full of Money Rassol 2014 Godzilla Sergeant Tre Morales 2015 Fifty Shades of Grey José Rodriguez 2017 Fifty Shades Darker José Rodriguez 2018 Fifty Shades Freed José Rodriguez 2018 The Mule Rico 2022 Wildflower Mr. Vasquez

Victor Rasuk's TV shows

The star has played the following TV roles:

Year TV show Role 2003 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Leon Ardilles 2005 Law & Order: Trial by Jury Luis Ramirez 2008 to 2009 ER Dr. Ryan Sánchez 2016 to 2017 Colony Butch "BB" 2019 Jack Ryan "Disco" 2022 Reasonable Doubt (Hulu Original TV series) Mike Ortiz 2023 How I Met Your Father Oscar

Victor Rasuk's wife

There are no credible details alluding to Rasuk being married. However, he was in a couple of relationships. For example, in 2003, he was in a relationship with Melonie Diaz, but they later broke up. In 2004, he got into a relationship with Nikki Reed, but the relationship ended in 2006 due to unknown details. He also dated Bridgetta Tomarchio for some time. The actor is assumed to be single since he has not been romantically linked to anyone.

Victor Rasuk at the premiere of "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" at NeueHouse Hollywood on 3 November 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Victor Rasuk's net worth

Victor's net worth is approximately $2 million, which is likely to have been accumulated from his career as an actor. He has not publicly shared whether he has any other sources of income besides acting.

What ethnicity is Victor Rasuk?

He was born to Dominican parents. Therefore, he has Dominican roots.

What is Victor Rasuk doing now?

Rasuk is actively pursuing his career as an actor. He plays Oscar in How I Met Your Father.

Where did Victor Rasuk go to school?

Rasuk attended the Professional Performing Arts Schools before embarking on his professional career. Details about the institutions he went to prior are not publicly available.

What is Victor Rasuk's height?

The actor is 5'5" tall and weighs approximately 69 kg. He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Which of Victor Rasuk's movies made him known?

Victor's feature in Lords of Dogtown in 2005 propelled his claim to fame. His feature in Godzilla in 2014 and Fifty Shades of Grey in 2015 made him a household name.

Who is Victor Rasuk's wife?

As of January 2024, Victor Rasuk is not married. He is assumed to be single, although he was romantically involved with Nikki Reed, Melonie Diaz and actress Bridgetta Tomarchio.

What is Victor Rasuk's net worth?

As of February 2024, Rasuk is worth approximately $2 million. He primarily earns through his acting career. He has not publicly disclosed whether he has other sources of income.

Victor Rasuk is an American national and renowned actor. He debuted at 14 and has since perfected his craft, which landed him leading roles in TV shows and movies.

