Craig Nobela's biography: Age, girlfriend, career and net worth

Known as Nkosiyabo from The Queen, talented young South African actor Craig Nobela had dreams of a career in finance before choosing another path altogether. His risk paid off, and Craig has become one of the notable young actors to look out for. What do we know about Craig Nobela's life?

Craig Nobela is an actor who first rose to prominence through ‘The Queen’. Photo: @craignobelaofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

In June 2023, Craig joined Paramount as a 'Culture Squad' member, working directly on Nickelodeon. This was one of the latest exciting projects he has worked on, but where did his love for acting start? Here is Craig Nobela’s biography before we discuss his career.

Craig Nobela’s profile summary and bio

Full name Ayanda Craig Nobela Date of birth May 4, 2001 Age 22 at the time of writing (2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Isiphingo, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Current residence Randburg, Gauteng, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Single Ethnicity Black Gender Male Height 170 cm (most commonly reported) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Profession Actor and presenter Education Kingsway High School Social media profiles Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

The young actor does not discuss his private life, with little information on aspects such as Craig Nobela’s family. The young actor has acknowledged his reclusive approach to the public and has promised his fans to be more active online.

How old is Craig Nobela?

Craig Nobela’s date of birth is reported as May 4, 2001, making Craig Nobela’s age 22 at the time of writing. He will be 23 on May 4, 2024, and Craig's zodiac sign is Taurus.

Craig hails from the Isiphingo region of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Photo: @craignobelaofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Where is Craig Nobela from?

The young actor comes from humble beginnings in the Isiphingo region of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. He currently lives in Randburg, Gauteng.

Does Craig Nobela have a girlfriend?

There is online buzz regarding who Craig Nobela’s wife may be, but Craig is unmarried as of 2024. There is also no confirmation on Craig Nobela’s girlfriend, prompting many to believe he is single.

Craig Nobela’s career

Craig works with Ferguson Films and Parental Advisory Productions. His first significant role was as Nkosiyabo Khoza on the Mzansi Magic's The Queen in 2022, which is how many of Craig's fans were first introduced to him.

His on-screen character in The Queen is described as arrogant, boisterous, and disrespectful, yet Craig's immense acting talent still makes his character's storyline a fan favourite. Craig is reported to have been on the show for ten months.

Craig's more recent role as Menzi on Nikiwe made him more of a household name for those who were not previously aware of him. Nikiwe is a local drama series about the rise and fall of the Radebe family empire, which had wealth, power, and influence until everything came crashing down.

One of Craig Nobela’s breakout roles was as Menzi on the South African drama series, ‘Nikiwe’. Photo: @craignobelaofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

The first episode premiered on April 17, 2023, and the final episode aired on January 5, 2024, with 260 episodes for the first and only season thus far, as the show has been cancelled. Regarding the cancellation, ETV said, 'Unfortunately, the show has not continued to deliver anticipated ratings.'

No details are available on Craig Nobela's parents and their role in his success, but it can be assumed that they support his dreams if they are still present in his life.

What did Craig Nobela study?

Although a successful rising star in the acting world now, Craig did not always envision himself in the entertainment industry. He wished to study chartered accounting but decided it was different from what he wanted to do once the time came.

Speaking to Sunday World, he said:

'When I finished school, I was no longer interested in the career, so I took a break. In 2019, I took on a training course in performing arts for a period of eight months.'

He attended Kingsway High School, and online reports mention he has a Diploma in Human Resources Management from an unnamed private college. The actor also attended training courses, but the company he did it through still needs to be discovered.

Craig Nobela wanted to be a chartered accountant but chose to get a Diploma in Human Resources Management and go on to act. Photo: @craignobelaofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Craig Nobela's net worth

The actor's net worth remains unconfirmed by an authority source. But, his net worth has been reported by some outlets as R200,000.

Social media profiles

As of January 30, 2024, Craig Nobela’s Instagram page has 66.3K followers. His Facebook profile has 58 friends but is followed by 9,201 people, and his X (Twitter) profile has 3,230 followers.

Craig Nobela is one of South Africa's emerging stars in entertainment and is part of a new wave of young, fresh talent joining new and established shows. Craig's undeniable raw talent and memorable on-screen roles have given him a new yet already successful career in South Africa's acting scene.

