Who is Neil Joseph Tardio Jr., Téa Leoni's ex-husband? Everything to know

Actress Téa Leoni has made a name for herself in roles in hit films, including Bad Boys (1995), Deep Impact (1998), and Madam Secretary (2014-2019) as the leading role of Elizabeth McCord. Her private life, including relationships, is less known. What do we know about Neil Joseph Tardio Jr., her ex-husband?

Téa Leoni's ex-husband may not be as much of a frontline public figure as her, but Neil has also found success in the entertainment industry behind the scenes. Here is a summary of Neil's biography before we go into more detail regarding his life and former marriage to the actress.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Neil Joseph Tardio Jr. Date of birth July 22, 1964 Age 59 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Rye, New York City, USA (most widely reported) Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Formerly married to Téa Leoni (1991 to 1995) Married to Julia Sayre Hine (1998) Ethnicity White Gender Male Height 170.18 cm (most widely reported) Hair colour Grey Eye colour Brown Parents Magaret and Neil J. Tardio Sr. Profession Director and producer Education Boston University Native language English

Specific facts, like Neil Joseph Tardio Jr.’s net worth, remain unconfirmed. His personal life and upbringing remain shrouded in mystery. Neil's career highlights and basic biography facts are more widely reported on, which we will discuss following what we know of Neil and Téa's marriage.

Neil Joseph Tardio Jr. and Téa Leoni

Details regarding the relationship between the former power couple are limited. We know that Neil and Téa wed in June of 1991 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, and went on to divorce in 1995. The cause of their marriage's demise is not known, and much about their relationship remains not known to the public.

Neil Joseph Tardio Jr.’s biography

There is substantially less known about Téa Leoni's ex-husband's personal life. However, Neil Joseph Tardio Jr.'s career is more widely reported since he has decades of industry experience in entertainment. What do we know of Neil's personal and professional life?

Neil Joseph Tardio Jr.’s age

Various sources have reported Neil's birthday as July 22, 1964. This makes him 59 years old in 2023 and a Cancer.

Neil Joseph Tardio Jr.’s height

Like many facts surrounding Neil, his height still needs to be confirmed by an authority source. However, most sources report it as 5 foot 7 inches, or 170.18 cm.

Neil Joseph Tardio Jr. and Téa Leoni were married between 1991 and 1995. She married David Duchovny in 1997, and the couple divorced in 2014.

Neil Joseph Tardio Jr.’s wife

Neil went on to find happiness again and remarried. According to The New York Times, Neil and his now-wife, Julia Sayre Hine, were wed in June 1998. At the time, Julia had just left her post as a manager of 'special marketing' at Random House, a publishing house in New York. She had graduated from Barnard College as magna cum laude.

Neil Joseph Tardio Jr.’s parents

The director's parents are reported as Magaret and Neil J. Tardio Sr. According to the same article that discussed their wedding, Neil's father owns a New York-based company called Tardio Productions, which makes television commercials.

Neil Joseph Tardio Jr.’s career

Although Neil is not a household name like his ex-wife, he also achieved significant fame within the entertainment industry in his own right. According to various online sources, Neil entered the industry through Fahrenheit Films in 1992, and his work at the company earned him multiple accolades, including a Peabody Award.

Neil's career evolved, and following his success with Fahrenheit Films, he worked on a more significant variety of productions, including Channel 1 and PE TV, an ESPN kids' programme. Neil also did work for major brands like Volksvagan Macdonald's, Coca-Cola, Nike, Virgin, and AT&T.

Neil Joseph Tardio Jr.'s name is not commonly known in the average household. However, his massive success behind the scenes shows that he is a successful figure in entertainment in his own right, with an impressive list of career milestones under his belt.

