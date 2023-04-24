Everything about Dustin McCurdy, Jennette McCurdy's brother

Who is Dustin McCurdy? He is an American actor well-known for his role in Eating Out: The Open Weekend in 2011. He came to the limelight as the brother of Jennette Michelle Faye, an American filmmaker, singer-songwriter, podcast host, and former actress.

Actress Jennette attends the Jovani store opening celebration at Jovani on May 24, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta)

Dustin McCurdy is famed as Jennette McCurdy's brother. Despite having a troublesome upbringing, he achieved his career dreams. Where is Dustin now? Who is Jennette McCurdy's biological dad?

Dustin McCurdy's profile and bio

Full name Dustin McCurdy Age 35 years (As of 2023) Country America Birthplace Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Gender Male Profession Actor Famous as Jennette McCurdy's brother Father Mark McCurdy Mother Derby McCurdy Siblings Jennette, Marcus, and Scott

How old is Jennette McCurdy's brother?

Dustin McCurdy's age is 35 years as of 2023. He holds American nationality and grew up in a religious family. Dustin has not disclosed his exact date of birth. However, Jennette revealed that Dustin is five years older than her. She was born on June 26, 1992, in Los Angeles.

Jennette attended the AOL BUILD Speaker Series in New York on June 10, 2015, in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont)

Who are Dustin McCurdy's parents?

His parents are Mark and Debra McCurdy. His mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003 and died in 2013. After his mother's death, he learned Mark was not their biological father. Dustin, Jennette, and Scott were fathered by Andrew, the man Debra had an affair with for seven years.

How much money did Jennette McCurdy make on iCarly?

Jennette played Sam Pucket in the Nickelodeon sitcom iCarly. The role gained her 4 Youngsters' Alternative Awards. She reportedly earned $50,000 per episode. She started acting at six years, and by the time she was 11, she was the primary financial support for the family.

Does Jennette McCurdy have a relationship with her dad?

After their mother died, Jennette went to look for her biological father. They bonded well, but their relationship faded away.

Does Jennette McCurdy have a relationship with her siblings?

Jennette has three siblings and is the youngest member of the family. She has three brothers: Dustin McCurdy, Marcus, and Scott McCurdy. She enjoys a close-knit relationship with her siblings.

The relationship between Dustin McCurdy's siblings is well illustrated in her memoir titled; I'm Glad My Mom Died. She unpacks their troubling family upbringing and their rise to stardom. Their strong relationship was evident in how she fondly spoke about being an aunt to her brothers' children.

Dustin McCurdy's career

He started acting at a tender age. He was recognized in 2011 after appearing in the movie, Eating Out: The Open Weekend.

Jennette at the Noon By Noor fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Salon at Lincoln Center on February 14, 2015, in New York City. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren)

What is Dustin McCurdy's net worth?

His net worth has not been shared online. However, Jennette's net worth is estimated at around $8 million. She derives her income from acting, singing, podcasting, and directing movies.

Above is everything about Dustin McCurdy, Jennette McCurdy's older brother. Together with his siblings, they were brought up by an abusive mother. In one of his interviews, Dustin stated that their mother was mentally abusive towards them.

