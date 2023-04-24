The Presley family is considered rock royalty, and although various decades have passed since Elvis passed, the family he left behind continues to carry his legacy. Lisa Marie Presley and her children, including Vivienne Ann Lockwood, are some of those family members who continue to support the family name. Where are Lisa Marie Presley’s twins today? Here, we discuss Harper and her famous family.

Members of the Presley family attended the Handprint Ceremony honouring Three Generations of Presley's at TCL Chinese Theatre on 21 June 2022. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Harper Lockwood is one of Lisa's four children and one of the two youngest children she has, making it more challenging to find and confirm information on her life. But, here is what information we could find regarding her biography, in summary.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood Nickname Harper Lockwood Date of birth 7 October 2008 Age 14 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Thousand Oaks, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Parents Michael Lockwood and Lisa Marie Presley Siblings Riley Keough, Benjamin Keough, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood Native language English

The teen is not as frequently in the limelight as some of her siblings since she is still young and has not begun to chase any specific career paths.

Who owns Graceland now?

Graceland, the iconic property in Memphis, Tennessee, that Elvis used to call home, is now a museum that remains a significant asset of the family. According to Graceland's official website, Lisa 'retains 100% sole personal ownership of Graceland Mansion' and its additional grounds.

However, since her tragic passing on 12 January 2023, a debate began over who the property owner is now. It also seems to be a point of contention between family members, but a representative for Graceland stated that Riley, Harper and Finley now own the property.

How much did Lisa Marie Presley inherit?

Although the King of Rock 'n' Roll's left his entire state to his only daughter once he died, she was only eligible for it once she reached 25 years of age. Once she reached her 25th birthday, she inherited the estate for around $100 million.

How many biological children does Priscilla Presley have?

She had two children, Lisa Marie Presley and Lisa's half-sibling, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia. Although they seemingly went their separate ways, Marco Garibaldi is Navarone's father and Priscilla's long-term partner.

Navarone is a musician who is no stranger to tragedy in his life. Besides losing his half-sister, he was attacked to near-death at a California animal sanctuary just days before she passed away.

She is part of a set of twins. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Who is the father of Lisa Marie Presley's twins?

Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood’s parents are Lisa and Michael Lockwood. Michael is an American guitarist and producer who was previously married to their mother between 2006 and 2021.

Who has custody of Lisa Marie Presley's twin daughters?

Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood’s custody situation was unclear before their mother's passing, but it seems she had primary custody. Finley and Harper Lockwood now stay with their father full-time since he won custody over them.

How old are Lisa Marie's twins?

She was born on 7 October 2008, making Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood’s age 14 at the time of writing. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

The family seems close-knit, but there has been some drama since Lisa died. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood’s net worth

The younger does not have any confirmed net worth, likely due to her age and the fact that she is too young to earn her income. But, for those curious, Lisa Marie Presley’s net worth was negative at the time of her passing, with an estimated $4 million debt to her name.

The famous figure was in debt due to dodgy business dealings and a shady manager regarding the Graceland estate, with no active resolution at the time of her passing.

Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood’s profiles

Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood’s Instagram does not exist, presumably due to her young age. She also does not seem to have any other social media profiles.

Much about Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood’s life remains unknown since she is still an adolescent. However, more information will likely become available once she is older.

