What does Julie Brady do for a living? Everything about Tom Brady's sister

Tom Brady's sister, Julie Brady, shares a unique bond with the former NFL star, separate from his other siblings. She is one of his biggest supporters and has a famous husband who is also a prominent figure in the sports world. Here, we detail his close sibling, including her private and professional life.

The siblings often attend events together. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Although she is often seen in public and is married to a famous sports star, she tends to keep a low profile, making it challenging to confirm specific facts about her life. But here is what we can confirm about the public future in her profile summary.

Profile and bio summary

Full name Julie Brady Date of birth 3 August 1974 Age 48 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace California, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Catholic Current nationality American Marital status Married to Kevin Youkilis since 2012 Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Hair colour Dark blonde Eye colour Grey Parents Tom Brady Sr. and Galynn Patricia Brady Children Three (one daughter, two sons) Profession Teacher Native language English Net worth $1 million

Tom Brady’s sisters include Maureen Brady, Julie Brady, and Nancy Brady. The siblings seem incredibly close and attend events together, from NBA games to Tom's former NFL appearances. Here is what we know about Julie in particular.

How old is Julie Brady?

Julie Brady (aged 48 as of 2023) was born on 3 August 1974. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Who is Tom Brady's twin sister?

Many speculate that he and Julie are twins since they share their birthdates. Despite both being born on 3 August, they have different birth years.

Julie Brady’s first marriage

Her first marriage was to an unknown man whom she married in Mexico in 2008. The duo had one daughter together named Jordan.

She is a teacher. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Is Tom Brady's sister still married to Kevin Youkilis?

Julie married former baseball star Kevin Youkilis in 2012. Reports differ on when and how they met, but it is widely reported that they began dating in 2011. They are still married.

Julie Brady’s children

Julie Brady’s kids include Jordan Brady, Zachary Youkilis, and Jeremy Youkilis. The custody agreement between her first husband is unclear, but the entire family lives together.

How many children does Kevin Youkilis have?

He has two children with his wife. The firstborn is Zachary, followed by Jeremy.

What does Julie Brady do for a living?

Julie Brady’s career is within the teaching field. But, some sources state she is currently a stay-at-home mother.

Julie Brady’s net worth

Most sources estimate her net worth to be $1 million. In comparison, her famous brother's net worth is $512 million.

Julie Brady may be best known through her famous sibling and marriage to a sports star, but she has a string of success behind her as well, currently choosing a life away from the limelight.

