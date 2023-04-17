Aaron Donald's net worth, age, family, height, education, draft, injury

How much is Aaron Donald's net worth? The American football player has had much success in the National Football League for nearly a decade since 2014. With this success also comes a hefty paycheck. Find out how much he earns.

The Rams' defence tackler at the NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Photo by Michael Owens

Source: Getty Images

Aaron Donald is an American football player for the Los Angeles Rams in the National Football League, playing in the defensive tackle position. Before joining the NFL, he was a college football player at Pittsburg.

Aaron Donald's profile and bio summary

Full name Aaron Charles Donald Gender Male Date of birth 23rd of May 1991 Place of birth Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Age 32 years (As of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Nationality American Ethnicity African American Height 6 feet and 1 inch Weight 127 kilograms Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Parents Archie Donald Sr. and Anita Goggins Siblings ArchieJr. and Akita Sexual orientation Heterosexual Marital status Married Spouse Erica Children Aaric, Jaeda and Aaron Jr. Occupation American football player Net worth $60 million Social media accounts Instagram Twitter

How old is Aaron Donald?

He was born on the 23rd of May 1991. As of 2023, Aaron Donald's age is 32 years. His star sign is Gemini.

Where is Aaron Donald from?

Aaron was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States of America. He is of American nationality, and ethnically, he is African-American.

Who are Aaron Donald's parents?

He was born to Archie Donald Sr. and Anita Goggins. Growing up, his father introduced him to workouts. He has two other siblings, an older brother called Archie Donald Jr. and a younger sister named Akita.

Education

He went to Penn Hills High School in Pennsylvania, where he was introduced to football and played under the coaching of Ron Graham, starting as an offensive guard. In his final two seasons, he was named first-team All-State Class AAAA, compiling 63 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks.

The NFL player on day 2 of the 2022 mini-camp in Thousand Oaks. Photo by David Crane

Source: Getty Images

Rivals.com rated him as the 37th-best defensive tackle in the country and classified him as a three-star prospect. He chose to attend college in his hometown, Pittsburgh, over scholarship offers from Toledo, Akron, and Rutgers.

Aaron Donald's height and weight

The football player stands at 6 feet and 1 inch or 185.4 centimetres and weighs 127 kilograms or 280 pounds. His hair is black, and his eyes are dark brown.

How much would Aaron Donald bench?

Reports suggest the Rams' defence tackler bench presses 225 lbs 23 times daily.

Career

Donald appeared in 13 games for Pitt when he was a freshman as a reserve defensive end. He had 11 tackles, three sacks, and three tackles for loss. He broke into the starting lineup as a sophomore in 2011 and had a breakout season. He was voted second-team All-Big East after recording 47 tackles, including 16 for loss, 11 sacks, and one forced fumble.

He earned first-team All-Big East accolades as a junior after recording 64 tackles, including 18.5 for loss, 5.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. During his final year, he was one of the most productive defensive players in the NCAA. He had 59 tackles, including a career-high 28.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He won the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award unanimously All-American.

When was Aaron Donald's draft?

In 2014, Aaron established the record for the fastest 40-yard sprint time for a defensive tackle at the NFL Combine with a 4.68, breaking Tank Johnson's previous record of 4.69 in 2004. He was then selected 13th overall by the St. Louis Rams in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. In addition, Aaron Donald's position for the Rams is Defensive tackle.

How many Pro Bowls does Aaron Donald have?

The NFL player has been voted a Pro Bowl for nine years and earned All-Pro honours seven times. Among other awards include three Defensive Player of the Year awards. In addition, Aaron Donald has the most career sacks in franchise history at 103, and he ranks 34th all-time in the NFL.

Aaron Donald's injury

Donald's first injury was in September 2019, when he suffered a back injury during Week 2's game against the Saints. In 2021, he was injured twice when he got a rib injury during the wild-card game against the Seahawks. In September, he was injured in the knee during the Week 5 game vs. Seattle. In November 2022, he sprained his ankle and missed the remainder of the season.

Will Aaron Donald come back?

In the last two years, the Los Angeles Rams defensive Tackle has been contemplating retiring from the sport. However, he announced on Twitter that he would be back playing for the team in 2023.

Tell em C Lo yeah I’m playn never said I wasn’t

Is Aaron Donald married?

The NFL star is the husband of Erica Donald. The two have been in a relationship since Aaron joined the Rams, and later during Erica's birthday, they got engaged. Together, they have a son called Aaric, whom they welcomed on September 2021.

Aaron with his wife, Erica. Photo: @ericadonald99 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Aaron Donald's first wife?

The NFL player was previously married to Jaelynn Blakey. Together they had two children, Jaeda Donald and Aaron Jr.

What is Aaron Donald's salary?

Aaron's current agreement with the Rams is a three-year, $95,000,000 contract that included a $25,000,000 signing bonus, $95,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $31,666,667. Donald will earn a base salary of $13,500,000, a signing bonus of $15,000,000, a cap hit of $26,000,000, and a dead cap value of $59,500,000 in 2023. Currently, he has a net worth of $60 million.

Aaron Donald's net worth is just a show of how successful he has been in the sport. From the hefty paycheck he receives from the Rams, he is currently one of the top-paid defensive tacklers in American football.

READ ALSO: Who are Angel Reese's parents? All about the basketball player

Briefly.co,.za recently published an article about Angel Reese. She is an American college basketball player for the LSU Tigers of the Southeastern Conference (SEC). So where is she from, and who are her parents?

Source: Briefly News