Who is Kabelo Koma, aka Problem Child Ten83, in Black Motion?

Kabelo Koma is quickly rising in the Mzansi music industry. He is known for producing top-notch beats, and he is a master behind the spinning deck. So, who is he? Where is he from? Read on to find out!

Kabelo Koma, popularly known as Problem Child Ten83, is a South African music producer and disk jockey. Before joining Black Motion, he was featured in Bopedi House Music, a YouTube channel that focuses on unique music from upcoming developing DJs and Artists of Limpopo.

Kabelo Koma’s profile

Kabelo Koma's biography

The South African DJ is yet to reveal his exact birthday. In addition, it is also not known who his parents are. He, however, has a brother named Stanley Mphiri Koma.

Where is Kabelo Koma's place of birth?

He was born in the Durban township of Seshego in the Limpopo Province, South Africa. Kabelo Koma's tribe is Twasna, where his first name Kabelo means 'what has been shared with you'. He is also of South African nationality.

Career

Growing up in Limpopo, Kabelo learnt about music from his older brother. At 14 years, he started spinning records at local outlets and parties, especially in the well-known clubs in Polokwane. During this time, he came up with his stage name, Problem Child Ten83.

Although he did not have a YouTube channel, Kabelo Koma's songs were featured in Bopedi House Music. The disk jocker has also mentored upcoming DJs and producers from Polokwane. Over time, he has been DJing and has amassed a collection of vinyl records from different music stores in South Africa.

Problem Child was encouraged by friends and mentors, Ndabeni Twala, Makadikwe Mashile, and Itumeleng Modiba, to pursue music production. With his innate talent and prior experience as a DJ, he excelled in producing music.

In 2010, Problem Child published his first EP, Lerumo Kgareng, through Lembe Sounds. The EP featured remixes from renowned artists, such as Da Capo, Punk, and K-Maroo. Later that year, he joined DNH Records, owned by Nick D. Holder.

In 2011, Problem Child adopted the name "Mr Ten83" for his music projects and remixes, and he derived it from his home address in Polokwane. The Ten83 tag became well-known among house music fans for blending various house music styles, ranging from Afro-Tribal to Deep Tech.

In 2012, he reunited with his old friends and fellow DJs Lungzo and Dj Kunta, who welcomed him to their record label, Mofunk Records. Mr Ten83 released a five-track EP named Mr Ten83 Visits Mofunktown EP1, which became extremely popular in the deep and soulful house market.

In addition, he has collaborated with numerous global record labels, including Arrecha Records, DM Recordings, NULU Music, Peng Records, etc.

House Afrika Records invited him to release a mixed CD in 2013, which was his first physical release in music. The House Afrika Sessions 3 project featured a blend of his self-titled songs, remixes, and DJ experience.

What happened to Black Motion?

After joining Black Motion, Koma replaced Bongani Robert Mahosana. Rumours of the separation of Black Motion allegedly began in April 2022 after Thabo Mabogwane and Bongani started working on solo projects. However, it was not until later that year that they confirmed these rumours but did not state the reason for parting ways.

Who owns Black Motion?

Black Motion was founded in 2010 by Robert Mahosana, known as DJ Murda and Thabo. In 2016, after they had released three albums, the duo signed a record deal with Sony Universal.

Kabelo Koma has had much passion for music since he was a child. After joining Black Motion in November 2022, he has added much value to the group, and his fans are waiting to see great things from him.

