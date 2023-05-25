Is Nkokheli Oros Mampofu married? Does he have children?

Emerging like a shooting star in the vibrant South African movie scene, Nkokheli Oros Mampofu has captivated audiences with his talent. This Cape Town-born actor has become a household name, from his breakout role in Skeem Saam to numerous acclaimed soap operas. But what about his personal life?

Oros has starred in different TV shows, including Skeem Saam. Photo: @oros_mampofu (modified by author)

Beyond his undeniable talent, the award-winning actor Nkokheli Oros Mampofu has captured attention for his striking appearance. This has sparked curiosity among many, questioning whether he has already tied the knot or when that milestone may occur. If you, too, are curious about Oros' personal life, continue reading to uncover the details.

Nkokheli Oros Mampofu's profile summary

Full name Nkokheli Oros Mampofu Gender Male Date of birth 27 August 1990 Age 32 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Mthatha (Umtata), Eastern Cape, South Africa Current residence South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Zulu Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Mampostoli Nosabata Father Patrick Mampofu Siblings 4 Marital status Unmarried Partner Bianca Carmichael Children 2 School Tableview High School University Johannesburg Metropolitan University Profession Actor Net worth $300,000 Social media handle Instagram

What is Oros' real name?

The real name of Oros is Nkokheli Oros Mampofu, and his parents are Apostle Patrick Mampofu and Mampostoli Nosabata. Oros was born in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, but grew up primarily in Fort Gale.

Although his family briefly moved to East London, they later returned to Cape Town when he was in 9th Grade, where he was mainly raised.

How old is Oros Mampofu?

Nkokheli Oros Mampofu's age, as of 2023, is 33. He was born on 27 August 1990 and holds South African citizenship. He belongs to the Zulu ethnicity, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

Nkokheli Oros Mampofu's education

Nkokheli completed his studies at Tableview High School in Cape Town. During his formative years, he developed a keen interest in African history, which inspired him to enrol at Johannesburg Metropolitan University.

He focused on studying African Literature, supported by a scholarship. The actor attended AFDA and successfully obtained a degree in Motion Pictures in 2014.

Nkokheli Oros Mampofu's career

Mampofu began his career in 2014 with his debut appearance in the SABC1 soap drama Kowethu. The following year, he gained recognition for his breakout role as Andile in the movie Rise. He also competed in the BET reality series Top Actor SA and secured 6th place.

In 2015, Oros joined the popular show Skeem Saam as Jama, a character loved by many. He went on to star in the drama series Igazi and the film The Lucky Specials in 2016. Other notable appearances include the sitcom Gauteng Maboneng, Harvest series, and shows like Ingoma, Celeb Feasts with Zola, and Rhythm City.

Alongside his television work, Oros Mampofu appeared in the movie Lost in the World in 2015 and portrayed characters in various TV series such as Grassroots and Kowethu.

In August 2021, he launched a restaurant called the Hotspots Grills with his partner in Bryanston, Gauteng. Besides the move being part of his effort to build a legacy for his children, he chose to work with his partner because of the child they share. In his words, he said:

I decided to work with my partner because we have a beautiful daughter together, and we are on a mission to build a dynasty and to something that will outlive us. I knew I'd be partnering with someone who'd have five times the diligence, work ethic and resilience than any other partner I could've worked with.

Does Oros Mampofu have a sister?

Yes, Oros Mampofu has three sisters, including the notable Lunathi Mampofu. Lunathi, born on 7 March 1987, is three years older than Oros.

She is an actress, singer, and fashion designer renowned for her roles as Zikhona in the SABC1 drama series Ingozi and Benni in Mzansi Magic's telenovela, The Queen.

Does Oros Mampofu have a twin?

Oros also has an identical twin brother named Prince Mampofu, who works as a technical analyst in the movie industry. But he prefers to stay behind the scenes.

Is Nkokheli Oros Mampofu married?

He is not married but is in a committed relationship with Bianca Carmichael, whom he met at a party in 2018. Despite their three-year age gap, their connection has grown strong, leading them to move in together before the national lockdown in 2020.

Before Oros Mampofu and his wife's relationship started, he was engaged to South African media personality Hlatsi Molokomme in 2017 but later parted ways.

How many kids does Oros Mampofu have?

Oros Mampofu has two children with his fiancée Bianca. His first child is Aarya Mampofu, born in 2019. His second child is also a girl, but her name has not been publicly revealed.

Her birth was announced on 17 November 2022, when Oros and Bianca took to social media to share the news of her birth.

Nkokheli Oros Mampofu's net worth

He is allegedly worth $300,000. This amount is primarily attributed to his involvement in movies, TV shows, and other business or entrepreneurial ventures.

Whether Nkokheli Oros Mampofu will soon walk down the aisle remains a question only he can answer. But he relishes his fatherly role and cherishes his beautiful partner's presence. With a successful career and notable achievements, he has a promising future ahead of him.

