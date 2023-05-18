Global site navigation

Who is Lori Harvey's real dad? Everything you ought to know
Celebrity biographies

Who is Lori Harvey's real dad? Everything you ought to know

by  Justine De Lange

Model Lori Harvey is no stranger to the limelight, thanks to her career and famous surname. Lori Harvey's dad is a renowned comedian and TV presenter, but she does not have a blood relation with him. Who is Lori Harvey's real dad? And what do we know of him?

Jim Townsend Lori Harvey's father
Lori Harvey attended The 2023 Prince's Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski
Source: Getty Images

Hollywood funnyman Steve Harvey is considered her father, but we know there is more to the story. Before we answer the anticipated question of who Lori Harvey's parents are, here is her profile summary.

Profile summary and bio

Full nameLori Harvey
Nickname'Turtle'
Date of birth13 January 1997
Age 26 years of age in 2023
Zodiac signCapricorn
BirthplaceMemphis, Tennessee, USA
Romantic orientationHeterosexual
Religious beliefsChristianity
Current residenceBeverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA
Current nationalityAmerican
Marital statusSingle
EthnicityMixed ethnicity (African descent)
GenderFemale
Weight55 kg (most reported)
Height160 cm (most reported)
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
ParentsSteve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey (Donnell Woods biological father)
SiblingsWynton Harvey, Morgan Harvey, Brandi Harvey, Jason Harvey, Karli Harvey, and Broderick Harvey Jr.
ProfessionModel, entrepreneur, socialite
EducationAtlanta High School
Native languageEnglish
Net worth $1 million (most reported)
Social media profilesInstagramTwitterTikTok

There has been online debate about Lori Harvey's real name since she was adopted. Despite this, her legal name is the same one she goes by publicly. Here is what else we know about her family tree and her relationship with her biological father.

Is Steve Harvey Lori's real dad?

Despite sharing the surname, Lori Harvey is not Steve Harvey's biological daughter. Lori Harvey's real father is Donnell Woods. Now that we have a name, who is Donnell Woods, Lori Harvey's father?

Donnell Woods and Lori Harvey do not seem to have a relationship.

Who is Lori Harvey's real mother?

Lori Harvey's real mom is Marjorie Elaine Harvey, Steve Harvey's current wife. According to reports, the couple met in 1990 at a comedy club where the comedian performed in Memphis, Tennessee. Sparks flew immediately, and the couple wed in 2007.

Lori Harvey's Father Big Meech
The model is Steve Harvey’s adopted daughter. Photo: Paras Griffin
Source: Getty Images

Donnell Woods and Marjorie Harvey

Marjorie was married twice before meeting and marrying Steve. Her first marriage was to her ex-husband, Jim Townsend. They were wed sometime in the late '90s, but trouble ensued after he was sentenced to life in prison for attempting to purchase 40 kilos of illicit substances.

Her second marriage to Donnell Woods allegedly suffered a similar fate. Reports state he was also a dealer of illicit substances.

Is Lori Harvey an only child?

She is not the only child of her parents and is one of seven children that Steve and Marjorie share. He shares twins Karli and Brandi and his son Broderick with his first wife, Marcia Harvey.

He then went on to have Wynton with his second wife, Mary Shackelford. He and Marjorie share Morgan, and Marjorie had Jason, Lori, and Morgan before she met Steve. He has legally adopted her children.

Although Steve is not Lori Harvey's real dad, he has enthusiastically taken on the role and is an incredible father figure. The blended family thrives together as a family unit despite not all being blood-related.

READ ALSO: Who is Kat Timpf's husband from Fox News: Meet Cameron Friscia

Briefly.co.za wrote an article about Kat Timpf's husband, Cameron Friscia. Although the duo have different career paths, they are still a power couple.

So, what does Cameron do? Here, we dissect his life, career, family life, net worth and any relevant social media profiles.

Source: Briefly News

Hot:
Online view pixel