Who is Lori Harvey's real dad? Everything you ought to know

Model Lori Harvey is no stranger to the limelight, thanks to her career and famous surname. Lori Harvey's dad is a renowned comedian and TV presenter, but she does not have a blood relation with him. Who is Lori Harvey's real dad? And what do we know of him?

Lori Harvey attended The 2023 Prince's Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Hollywood funnyman Steve Harvey is considered her father, but we know there is more to the story. Before we answer the anticipated question of who Lori Harvey's parents are, here is her profile summary.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Lori Harvey Nickname Turtle' Date of birth 13 January 1997 Age 26 years of age in 2023 Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Memphis, Tennessee, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Mixed ethnicity (African descent) Gender Female Weight 55 kg ( most reported Height 160 cm (most reported) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey (Donnell Woods biological father) Siblings Wynton Harvey, Morgan Harvey, Brandi Harvey, Jason Harvey, Karli Harvey, and Broderick Harvey Jr. Profession Model, entrepreneur, socialite Education Atlanta High School Native language English Net worth $1 million (most reported) Social media profiles Instagram Twitter TikTok

There has been online debate about Lori Harvey's real name since she was adopted. Despite this, her legal name is the same one she goes by publicly. Here is what else we know about her family tree and her relationship with her biological father.

Is Steve Harvey Lori's real dad?

Despite sharing the surname, Lori Harvey is not Steve Harvey's biological daughter. Lori Harvey's real father is Donnell Woods. Now that we have a name, who is Donnell Woods, Lori Harvey's father?

Donnell Woods and Lori Harvey do not seem to have a relationship.

Who is Lori Harvey's real mother?

Lori Harvey's real mom is Marjorie Elaine Harvey, Steve Harvey's current wife. According to reports, the couple met in 1990 at a comedy club where the comedian performed in Memphis, Tennessee. Sparks flew immediately, and the couple wed in 2007.

The model is Steve Harvey’s adopted daughter. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Donnell Woods and Marjorie Harvey

Marjorie was married twice before meeting and marrying Steve. Her first marriage was to her ex-husband, Jim Townsend. They were wed sometime in the late '90s, but trouble ensued after he was sentenced to life in prison for attempting to purchase 40 kilos of illicit substances.

Her second marriage to Donnell Woods allegedly suffered a similar fate. Reports state he was also a dealer of illicit substances.

Is Lori Harvey an only child?

She is not the only child of her parents and is one of seven children that Steve and Marjorie share. He shares twins Karli and Brandi and his son Broderick with his first wife, Marcia Harvey.

He then went on to have Wynton with his second wife, Mary Shackelford. He and Marjorie share Morgan, and Marjorie had Jason, Lori, and Morgan before she met Steve. He has legally adopted her children.

Although Steve is not Lori Harvey's real dad, he has enthusiastically taken on the role and is an incredible father figure. The blended family thrives together as a family unit despite not all being blood-related.

