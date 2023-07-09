James Driskill's biography: Meet Chloe Lattanzi's husband

James Driskill is a martial arts trainer and pot farmer from Oregon. He rose to fame after marrying Chloe Lattanzi, the only daughter of Olivia Newton-John and Matt Lattanzi. She revealed the two exchanged vows in a romantic beach ceremony in the Bahamas.

Before the beloved singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died, she had the honour of officiating her only daughter's wedding. Chloe Lattanzi was marrying her long-time partner James Driskill, who has been Chloe's greatest comfort and source of strength in the aftermath of the loss of her mother.

James Driskill's profile and bio summary

Is Olivia's daughter Chloe married?

In 2022, Chloe revealed that she secretly married her long-time partner James Driskill in a union officiated by her late mother. It is unclear why she waited until after her mother's death to share the news.

Who is the father of Olivia Newton John's daughter Chloe?

It is Matthew Vincent Lattanzi. Matthew and Olivia met in 1980 when filming Xanadu. They exchanged vows in 1984 and welcomed their one daughter Chloe Rose on January 17, 1986.

Who is James Driskill?

He is best known as the husband of Chloe Rose Lattanzi. He maintains a low-key lifestyle, which unfortunately makes it hard to obtain information such as James Driskill's age, early life, or parents.

Education profile

According to his Facebook profile, Driskill studied philosophy and physics at Santa Monica College, and he has a third-degree black belt in jiu-jitsu.

What does James Driskill do for a living?

James Driskill's occupation entails teaching martial arts in California. He has been teaching this since 2005, and he also instructs Jiu-Jitsu privately in Oregon.

However, in 2016, he and his wife, Chloe, relocated to Oregon to create a pot farm after leaving Los Angeles. Now that recreational pot use is legal in Oregon, the couple decided to move there to establish the business.

James Driskill's net worth

There is no official report about his net worth. However, his wife's net worth is known and stands at $1 million.

Chloe Lattanzi and James Driskill's relationship

They initially met in 2009, and Lattanzi admitted they fell in love immediately. Eight months later, the pair got engaged. Although there were constant questions about their wedding, they acknowledged they were happy with their relationship status. Chloe said:

We've been married in spirit since the moment we met. (...) We know we're soulmates; we know we're committed — we call each other husband and wife — so we're just like, 'OK, we'll get to the paperwork when we have time.

Driskill has supported Chloe through several ups and downs, including her battle with anorexia and her mother's battle with breast cancer. Olivia was diagnosed three times in 1992, 2013, and 2017.

Did Olivia Newton John's daughter marry?

Chloe Lattanzi disclosed that she secretly wed James Driscoll in a ceremony supervised by her late mother "years ago." Although there are no reports of Chloe and James Driskill's marriage date, Chloe uploaded a previously unseen video of their private wedding in the Bahamas to her Instagram.

The footage shows Chloe and James gazing fondly at one another at a beach-side location while the late Olivia officiates their union. They reportedly have one child together.

What was Olivia Newton-John's cause of death?

She passed away in Santa Ynez, California, after a protracted battle with breast cancer. Olivia was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, not long after the release of her album, Back to Basics: The Essential Collection 1971–1992.

James Driskill rose to fame after marrying celebrity child Chloe Rose Lattanzi. Lattanzi is the daughter of the late actress Olivia Newton-John and actor Matthew (Matt) Lattanzi.

