Schuyler Frances Fox’s age, family, career, education, profiles, net worth

Schuyler Frances Fox is the twin daughter of retired award-winning actor Michael J. Fox. Michael is known for several acting roles, including Marty McFly in the Back to the Future film trilogy. Although the famous Canadian-American actor is proud of his career success, he is proudest of being a father to Schuyler and her siblings. This read explores the biography of his daughter Frances.

L-R: Sam Fox, Esme Fox, Tracy Pollan, Michael J. Fox, Aquinnah Fox, and Schuyler Fox (Schuyler Frances' family). Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Though Michael J. Fox's twin daughters share a birthday, they were born a few minutes apart. Schuyler Frances Fox was born a few minutes after her sister, weighing a pound heavier and with a lurid purple colour. Here is her story.

Schuyler Frances Fox's profile and bio summary

Famous as Daughter of Michael J. Fox Date of birth 15 February 1995 Zodiac sign Aquarius Age 28 years (as of June 2023) Education profile Pomona College, Harvard University Degree Psychology Masters Education Profession Assistant Producer Nationality Canadian-American Father Michael J. Fox Mother Tracy Pollan Twin sister Aquinnah Kathleen Brother Sam Michael Sister Esmé Annabelle Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown

Does Michael J. Fox have twins?

Yes, he does. He and his wife, Tracy Pollan, have a set of twin daughters named Aquinnah Kathleen Fox and Schuyler Frances Fox.

Michael J. Fox's twin daughters: Schuyler Frances Fox (L) and Aquinnah Fox (R). Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/MJF2012/WireImage

Schuyler Frances Fox's age

She was born on 15 February 1995 and is 28 years old as of this writing. However, she shares her birthday with her twin, Aquinnah. In a book written by their father, he revealed that Aquinnah had been dominating the blood supply before birth.

The condition is referred to as twin-to-twin transfusion. Therefore, when Frances was born eight minutes later, she had a lurid purple color. But, as weeks passed, both twins became healthy.

Siblings

She has three siblings; her twin sister Aquinnah, elder brother Sam, and younger sister Esmé Annabelle.

L-R: Esme Fox, Tracy Pollan, Michael J. Fox, Schuyler Fox, Sam Fox, and Aquinnah Fox. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation

What do Michael J. Fox's kids do?

Aquinnah previously worked as a brand and marketing strategist in New York. However, she now works as an assistant at Annapurna Pictures in Los Angeles, where she resides.

Sam Michael has followed in his father's footsteps and is also in the entertainment industry. He has produced several media, including Ben Barnes' 11:11 music video, the short film Good Grief and his father's documentary, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.

Does any of Michael J. Fox's children have Parkinson's?

None of Michael's children have Parkinson's disease. However, the actor has the disease.

Though Schuyler Frances Fox’s father has Parkinson's disease, she does not have it and neither do her siblings. Photo: Cindy Ord

How old was Michael J. Fox when he was diagnosed with Parkinson's?

He was diagnosed with the disease at the height of his career in 1991, aged 29, and his life changed forever. Despite the challenges, Michael revealed that his kids have always supported him through his battle with Parkinson's disease.

What did Michael J. Fox's son do for him?

Sam went viral for helping his dad silence an online troll mocking Parkinson's disease. He took the high road and laughed at the troll, preserving his father's happy disposition.

Schuyler Frances Fox's college and education profile

Schuyler Frances Fox (L) attained her degree from Pomona College and Masters from Harvard University. Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Frances attended Pomona College and graduated with a bachelor's degree in psychology. After college, she worked as a Project Coordinator at the Columbia University Medical Center before returning to school.

Schuyler Frances Fox's net worth

Although there is no official report about Frances' earnings, her father's net worth is known. He has a net worth of $65 million.

Schuyler Frances Fox's height

Schuyler Frances Fox (R) stands tall at 1.85 m. Photo: Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

According to most of Schuyler Frances Fox's profiles, she stands 185 centimetres (1.85 m) tall.

Schuyler Frances Fox is best recognized as the daughter of Canadian-American actor Michael J. Fox. However, despite her celebrity status, she has maintained a lifestyle away from the limelight.

