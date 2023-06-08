Who is Pauline Sinclair, Vin Diesel's youngest child? Everything we know

With the global success of the Fast & Furious franchise, all eyes are on Vin Diesel, the powerhouse star. Among the public's curiosity lies a particular interest in his youngest daughter, Pauline Sinclair. With her endearing charm and close ties to the Hollywood icon, Pauline has become a captivating figure, sparking fascination and intrigue.

Vin Diesel and his children: Hania Riley, Vincent, and Pauline attended the European premiere of The Lion King in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

In Hollywood's glamorous realm, Vin Diesel's youngest daughter, Pauline Sinclair, is remarkable. Despite her tender age, she has enchanted red carpets alongside her renowned family, captivating devoted fans of her father. Discover everything about this young starlet's endearing presence and her special bond with the world of Fast X.

Pauline Sinclair's profile summary and bio

Full name Pauline Sinclair Gender Female Date of birth 14 March 2015 Age 8 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Los Angeles, California Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Paloma Jiménez Father Mark Sinclair (AKA Vin Diesel) Siblings 2

How old is Pauline Diesel?

As of 2023, Pauline Sinclair's age is eight. She was born on 14 March 2015 in Los Angeles, California, United States. She holds American citizenship, and her zodiac sign is Pisces. Although there is no information regarding her education level, she attends school in the United States.

Who was Pauline Sinclair named after?

Pauline Sinclair, Fast and Furious actor Vin's daughter, was named after her father's dear friend and Fast & Furious co-star, Paul Walker, who tragically passed away in a car accident on 30 November 2013.

Vin Diesel shared that the decision to give his daughter the name Pauline came to him as his daughter was born.

Actor Vin Diesel at Universal Pictures' Fast & Furious 6 premiere in Universal City, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

While speaking during an interview, Vin Diesel said:

He was in the room [when she was born]. There's no other person that I was thinking about as I was cutting this umbilical cord. I just... knew he was there. It felt like a way to keep his memory a part of my family and a part of my world.

Who are Pauline Sinclair's parents?

Pauline Sinclair's parents are Mark Sinclair, widely recognised as Vin Diesel and Paloma Jiménez. Her father is an American actor, screenwriter, director, and producer, best known for his iconic role as Dominic Toretto in the top-rated Fast & Furious franchise.

Who is Pauline Sinclair, Vin Diesel's youngest child? Everything we know. Photo: Randy Homes

Pauline's mother, Paloma Jiménez, is a Mexican model and actress. With a flourishing career as a model in Mexico, she has garnered recognition and was a brand ambassador for companies like Pantene, Honda, and Coca-Cola.

In addition to her successful modelling career, Paloma Jiménez showcased her talents in the Mexican television series Otro Rollo con: Adal Ramones in 2004. Alongside her professional accomplishments, she has also been in a committed relationship with Vin Diesel for over 16 years.

Does Vin Diesel have kids?

Aside from being the father of Pauline, he has two other children: Hania Riley, born on 2 April 2008, and Vincent, born on 3 April 2010. Both were born in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Hania and Vincent have been involved in the Fast and Furious series alongside their famous father. In 2019, Hania Sinclair participated in the Fast & Furious Spy Racers production. Vincent, currently 13, debuted his film industry by portraying a younger version of his father in F9: The Fast Saga.

Actor Vin Diesel arrived at the Los Angeles Guardians of The Galaxy premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Barry King/FilmMagic

Pauline Sinclair's net worth

Pauline Sinclair is too young to work and depends on her parents for support. Her net worth is still being determined, but her father, Vin Diesel, is allegedly estimated at $225 million. Paloma Jimenez's net worth is $5 million.

Pauline Sinclair, the daughter of Vin Diesel, has garnered significant media attention since birth. Named after the late actor Paul Walker adds to her intrigue, and with her siblings already making their mark in the acting world, the youngster awaits her opportunity to shine on screen.

