Elizabeth Anderson Martin, William Shatner's fourth wife: all about her

A prominent horseback riding and training figure, Elizabeth Anderson Martin, has achieved remarkable success and garnered numerous accolades throughout her career. Beyond her impressive sporting achievements, her intriguing personal life adds a layer of fascination and intrigue.

Actor William Shatner and Elizabeth Shatner at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 1 at Microsoft Theater. Photo:elizabeth anderson martin biography Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Not only did Elizabeth Anderson Martin win the prestigious WHINNY award, but she also captured the heart of renowned Canadian entertainer William Shatner. Their subsequent marriage brought her immense fame and attention, further fueling fans' curiosity about her life.

Elizabeth Anderson Martin's profile and bio summary

Full name Elizabeth Joyce Anderson Gender Female Date of birth 30 December 1958 Age 65 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth United States of America Zodiac sign Capricorn Current residence United States States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 38-26-37 Body measurements in centimetres 97-66-94 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Relationship status In a relationship Partner William Shatner Children 3 Profession Retired horse rider, trainer, digital expert, photographer, philanthropist Net worth $10 million

Elizabeth Anderson Martin's biography

Elizabeth Shatner, born Elizabeth Joyce Anderson in the United States, maintains a high level of privacy regarding her personal life. Elizabeth has an older brother named Daniel Leith Anderson and a sister named Gayle Anderson. But Daniel passed away due to heart failure.

How old is Elizabeth Anderson Martin?

Elizabeth Anderson Martin (age 64 years as of July 2023) was born in the United States on 30 December 1958. She holds American citizenship.

Education

Elizabeth graduated from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, USA, with an Animal Science and Equine studies degree. Her notable achievements in the equestrian field earned her prestigious honours, such as the WHINNY Award.

Elizabeth Shatner at the annual Hollywood charity horse show at The Los Angeles Equestrian Center in Burbank, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Career

Elizabeth Anderson Martin excelled as a horse rider and trainer, judging prestigious competitions like the Indiana Arabian Club. After retiring, she ventured into photography, showcasing her work on her Art by Nature website. She focuses on capturing the beauty of nature.

The professional horse rider has also gained recognition for her television appearances in numerous documentaries. Elizabeth Anderson Martin's movies and TV shows include:

2002 - E! True Hollywood Story

2004 - Life Beyond Trek: William Shatner

2009 - Gonzo Ballet

2011 - American Pickers

2012 - The Captain

2014 - The Shatner Project

Who is Elizabeth Anderson Martin married to?

Her husband was William Shatner. Shatner is a celebrated actor, author, producer, and musician from Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. With a career spanning over seven decades, he is particularly famous for his role in the Star Trek franchise. They were together for nineteen years, between 2001 and 2020, though Elizabeth is not William's first wife.

Who has William Shatner been married to?

William Shatner has been married four times. His first wife was Gloria Rand; they married between 1956 and 1969. She was with Marcy Lafferty between 1973 and 1996 and then Nerine Kidd from 1997 to 1999 before marrying Anderson Martin in 2001.

Elizabeth and her ex-lover met while both were grieving the loss of their previous partners. Despite a significant age difference, their shared passion for horses and mutual grief brought them closer. They married on 13 February 2001 in Lebanon but had no children together until they parted ways.

Does William Shatner have children?

William Shatner has children. He shares three daughters with his first wife, Gloria. They are Leslie (born in 1958), Lisabeth (born in 1961), and Melanie (born in 1964). His daughters have pursued acting and been involved in at least one Star Trek movie or series.

Is William Shatner still married to Elizabeth Martin?

William Shatner is no longer married to Elizabeth Anderson Martin. They were together for 18 years but split in 2019 due to irreconcilable differences and finalised it in 2020. The divorce settlement cost William over $2 million.

William Shatner and Elizabeth Shatner at an outdoor screening of Shatner's new Star Trek-themed documentary The Captains in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Is William Shatner back with his ex-wife?

Recent reports suggest that William Shatner is back with his ex-wife, Elizabeth. Although they are not officially remarried, the two have reignited their relationship and have been seen together at events following their three-year separation.

In an exclusive interview, Shatner described Elizabeth as his wife and spoke highly of her, stating, "She is the zest of life. She brings the flavour."

Elizabeth Anderson Martin's net worth

Elizabeth's estimated net worth is allegedly $10 million. Her earnings stem from her involvement in horse riding and training, film appearances, photography, and digital expertise. She received assets and financial support following her divorce from William Shatner, including two horses, three cars, and $2 million in spousal support.

Elizabeth Anderson Martin is an inspiring figure for women everywhere, demonstrating that they can aspire to greatness. Alongside her prosperous career, she has also accumulated significant wealth. Despite her relationship with William, she remains focused and dedicated.

