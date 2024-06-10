Jayne Mansfield was a renowned American actress, singer, and playboy playmate. She was popular in the 1950s for her notable roles in Hollywood films. She is widely known for appearing in films such as The Fat Spy, Follow The Sun, and Kiss Them for Me. She was the Playboy Playmate of the Month in 1955 and appeared in the magazine several times. Due to her fame, fans are curious to know about the children she left behind.

Jayne Mansfield's children are popular in the entertainment industry. She passed away in a car accident in 1967 but is still remembered as an outstanding actress. Her children followed in her footsteps, and some of them are also well-known in the entertainment industry.

Jayne Mansfield's children

The famous actress had five children, including two daughters and three sons, from three marriages. Learn more about Jayne Mansfield's children and what they are doing now.

1. Jayne Marie Mansfield

Full name: Jayne Marie Mansfield

Jayne Marie Mansfield Date of birth: 8 November 1950

8 November 1950 Age: 73 years old (as of 2024)

73 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, United States of America

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, United States of America Father: Paul Mansfield

Paul Mansfield Profession: Actress, playmate, model

Jayne Marie Mansfield is the actress' first child with her first husband, Paul Mansfield. She was born on 8 November 1950 in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, United States of America. Younger Jayne Marie Mansfield followed in her mother's footsteps.

She is an American actress, playmate and model. She is known for the 1978 film Olly Olly, Oxen Free. Jayne Marie Mansfield has one child from her marriage to Barry Lang. She married him in 1970, and they got divorced.

2. Mickey Hargitay Jr

Full name: Miklos Jeffrey Palmer Hargitay

Miklos Jeffrey Palmer Hargitay Date of birth: 21 December 1958

21 December 1958 Age: 65 years old (as of 2024)

65 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Hollywood, California, United States of America

Hollywood, California, United States of America Father: Mickey Hargitay

Mickey Hargitay Profession: Actor, plant enthusiast

Mickey Hargitay Jr. is the actress's second. He was born on 21 December 1958. He is an actor known for appearing in films like It Happened in Athens, The Merv Griffin Show, and New York, New York. Mickey Hargitay Jr. has not been in the limelight like his siblings.

He owns Mickey Hargitay Plants, a Hollywood plant shop that sells indoor and outdoor plants, gardening materials, and landscaping services.

3. Zoltan Hargitay

Full name: Zoltan Anthony Hargitay

Zoltan Anthony Hargitay Date of birth: 1 August 1960

1 August 1960 Age: 63 years old (as of 2024)

63 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Santa Monica, California, United States of America

Santa Monica, California, United States of America Father: Mickey Hargitay

Mickey Hargitay Profession: Actor

Zoltan is the actress's second child with Mickey Hargitay. He was born on 1 August 1960 in Santa Monica, California, United States of America. Zoltan Hargitay's age is 63 years old. His zodiac sign is Leo. He is a carpenter on Hollywood sets known for appearing in Reflection on a Crime, Retroactive, and T-Force. Unlike his parents and siblings, he works behind the scenes.

4. Mariska Hargitay

Full name: Mariska Magdolna Hargitay

Mariska Magdolna Hargitay Date of birth: 23 January 1964

23 January 1964 Age: 60 years old (as of 2024)

60 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Santa Monica, California, United States of America

Santa Monica, California, United States of America Father: Mickey Hargitay

Mickey Hargitay Profession: Actress, film producer

Mariska is Jayne Mansfield's third child with Mickey. She was born on 23 January 1964 in Santa Monica, California, United States of America. Jayne Mansfield's Daughter is a prominent actress and film producer. According to her IMDb profile, she has 59 credits as an actress. Some of her popular films include Law & Order, Chicago Fire, and The American Style.

Mariska Hargitay attended Marymount High School. After her secondary education, she attended the UCLA School of Theatre, Film, and Television. However, she did not complete her degree because she wanted to pursue acting.

She is married to Peter Hermann, an American actor, and they have three children: August Miklos Friedrich Hermann, Amaya Josephine Hermann, and Andrew Nicolas Hermann.

Mariska Hargitay is the founder of Joyful Heart Foundation, a non-profit organization whose mission is to transform society's response to child abuse, domestic violence, and assault, support survivors' healing, and end violence.

5. Tony Cimber

Full name: Tony Cimber

Tony Cimber Date of birth: 18 October 1965

18 October 1965 Age: 59 years old (as of 2024)

59 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Father: Matt Timber

Matt Timber Profession: Actor, director, real estate agent

Tony Cimber was born to Jayne Mansfield and Matt Cimber on 18 October 1965 in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. He is the youngest child of the actress. Tony is an actor and director who is also a real estate agent as per his LinkedIn profile.

He worked as a director on The Original Ladies of Wrestling and GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. He also has other siblings from his father's side. Tony Cimber's siblings from her father's side are Venico Cimber and Katie Cimber.

What happened to Jane Mansfield's children?

The American actress died in an accident on 29 June 1967. At the time of the accident, she was with her three children, Mickey Hargitay Jr, Zoltan and Mariska. Her children survived the accident. Two adults, Ron Harrison and her lawyer and, Samuel S. Brody, also succumbed in the accident.

What happened to Jayne Mansfield's son?

The actress's third child, Zoltan, was attacked by a movie lion when he and his mother went to visit a theme park, Jungleland, in Thousand Oaks, California, on 23 November 1966.

The lion attacked him and injured him in the neck. Zoltan was taken to Canejo Valley Hospital, where he fell into a coma. He underwent three surgeries and suffered complications from an attack of meningitis in the hospital but recovered with time.

Jayne Mansfield's relationships

Jayne Mansfield was married three times. In 1950, she entered her first marriage to Paul Mansfield, a public relations professional. However, the marriage ended in 1958. After her divorce from Paul, she married Mickey Hargitay in 1958. They divorced in 1963, reunited the same year, and split again. They ended their marriage in 1964.

In 1964, she married Matt Cimber, an American film producer and director. They separated in 1966, and the divorce case was pending when the actress died in an accident. She was also in several relationships.

In 1967, she was alleged to be in a relationship with her attorney, Samuel S. Brody. The same year, she was rumoured to be in a relationship with American musician and songwriter Bobby Darin. She also dated Greg Bautzer, an American attorney. The two allegedly dated in 1955.

Other men the actress has allegedly dated are Nelson Sardelli (1963- 1964), Steve Cochran (1954-1955), Nicholas Ray (1955-1956), Clint Eastwood, and Art Aaron.

Frequently asked questions about Jayne Mansfield's family

How many biological kids did Jayne Mansfield have? The American model has five children. She had a daughter with her first husband, Paul Mansfield. She gave birth to three children from her second marriage to Mickey. She shares a son with her third husband, Matt Cimber. What was the cause of Jayne Mansfield's death? She died in a car crash in 1967 when she was going to a television interview in New Orleans. Who is Jayne Mansfield's oldest daughter? Her oldest daughter is actress Mariska. She was born on 23 January 1964. Her youngest daughter is Jayne Marie Mansfield. The actress gave birth to two daughters. Was Mariska Hargitay in the car when Jayne Mansfield died? Yes, she was in the car with her other siblings, Mickey Hargitay Jr and Zoltan. Mariska was 3 years old at the time of the accident. Where are Jayne Mansfield's children now? The actress's five children are grown-ups now and married with children. Her oldest child, Jayne Marie Mansfield, is 73 years old, and Tony Cimber, her youngest child, is 58 years old. Who was in the car with Jayne Mansfield when she died? The actress was with her then-boyfriend Sam Brody and her three children, Mickey Hargitay Jr, Mariska, and Zoltan.

Jayne Mansfield was married thrice in her lifetime. Her three marriages produced five children: Mariska, Jayne Marie Mansfield, Zoltan, Tony Cimber, and Mickey Hargitay Jr. Jayne Mansfield's children are popular in the entertainment industry.

