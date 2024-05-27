What happened to Owen Wilson's nose? The story behind the scar

Hollywood stars are always in the spotlight, so it is common for fans to notice any defect in their appearance. Owen Wilson is a case in point, as his misaligned nose has always piqued people’s interest. Over the years, the star has further fuelled the curiosity surrounding this topic as he rarely talks about why his nose appears crooked. So, what happened to Owen Wilson's nose?

Owen Wilson during a 2019 film shooting (L). The actor during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival (R). Photo: Jackson Lee, Marc Piasecki via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Owen Wilson is an American actor best known for his Zoolander, Wedding Crashers, and Loki roles. But unlike most celebrities who undergo surgery to alter their physical flaws for the red carpet, the star has always remained unbothered by his crooked nose. This article unravels the mystery behind Wilson’s most recognizable facial feature.

Owen Wilson's profile summary

Full name Owen Cunningham Wilson Famous as Owen Wilson Gender Male Date of birth 18 November 1968 Age 55 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Dallas, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Irish Religion Christianity Alma mater New Mexico Military Institute Height 5′ 10½″ (1.79 m) Weight 75 kg (165 lbs) Body measurements in inches 40-36-15 Shoe size 11 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Children 3 (Robert Ford, Lyla Aranya and Finn Lindqvist Wilson) Parents Robert and Laura Cunningham Wilson Siblings 2 Profession Actor, producer screenwriter Years active 1994-present Net worth $70 million

How old is Owen Wilson?

Owen Wilson (aged 55 as of 2024) was born on 18 November 1968 in Dallas, Texas, USA. He is the middle child of three sons of Robert Wilson (1941-2017), an advertising executive, TV station operator, and photographer Laura Cunningham Wilson (born 1939).

Actor Owen Wilson during Paramount+'s Secret Headquarters premiere at Signature Theatre in 2022. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Original

Wilson’s parents are of Irish descent. His two brothers, Luke and Andrew, are also on-screen stars. Owen attended New Mexico Military Institute before proceeding to the University of Texas to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. However, he did not graduate.

Owen Wilson's nose scar

The actor’s nose looks very asymmetrical. At first glance, you will notice something is off at its bridge. Not only does the nose possess a distinct bend, but it also has a nostril that appears bigger than the other. Here is the fascinating story behind one of Hollywood’s most famous noses.

How did Owen Wilson's nose get deformed?

Wilson broke his nose twice before he made his acting debut. The first incident happened was during a fight while he was attending St. Mark’s High School in Texas.

Owen later broke his nose again while playing football with his friends. In a 2022 interview with Wired, he opened up about how he got his nose broken during a game, saying:

We were playing intermural flag football at the University of Texas, and I got banged. But I was also involved in roughhousing as a kid.

While the Shanghai Noon star rarely speaks about this facial aspect, he once revealed how people frequently comment on his nose looking odd and deformed during a 2002 interview with the Los Angeles Times. He added:

My nose would not have been great even if it had not been broken.

Owen Wilson during the 2017 premiere of Cars 3 at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: UGC

Did Owen Wilson have a motorcycle accident?

As documented by Byliner, the film producer was involved in a motorcycle crash on Thanksgiving in 2000. The accident's impact left him flying and landing on his face. Even though Wilson sustained some facial injuries, he did not break any bones.

How many nose surgeries has Owen Wilson had?

Due to Owen Wilson’s nose injury, he has undergone two rhinoplasty surgeries. According to Sportskeeda, these procedures were not cosmetic, as they were meant to correct his deviated septum without risking his health.

However, despite both surgeries, Cunningham’s nose remains oddly shaped. Because of the belief that he would still not have a perfect nose, the actor seems to have embraced what other people of his status would pay millions to rectify.

Owen Wilson’s career

Wilson made his career debut in 1994, appearing in the short film Bottle Rocket. His association with renowned American filmmaker Wes Anderson has dramatically raised his career ranks.

Filmmaker Owen Wilson at the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate's Wonder in 2017. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: UGC

He shares writing and acting credits with him on the movies Rushmore and The Royal Tenenbaums. Below are some of the films Owen has starred in:

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

(2004) How Do You Know (2010)

(2010) Midnight in Paris (2011)

(2011) The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

(2014) The French Dispatch (2021)

(2021) Loki (2021-2023)

Some of his accolades include nominations for the Oscar, BAFTA, and Golden Globe Awards. In addition, the actor won an Independent Spirit Award for his role in Inherent Vice.

Does Owen Wilson have a wife and kids?

In January 2011, Owen and then-partner Jade Duell welcomed a baby boy. Later that year, the duo ended their relationship. In January 2014, he had a son with Caroline Lindqvist. Wilson had a third child, a daughter, in October 2018 with ex-girlfriend Varunie Vongsvirates.

Owen Wilson during the 2023 Los Angeles Premiere of IFC Films' Paint at Ace Hotel. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: UGC

What is Owen Wilson’s net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Cunningham’s net worth to be $70 million. His income primarily stems from his successful 30-year-old acting career. In addition, the Texas native has made several real estate investments that significantly contribute to his financial portfolio.

This article answers the many searches for "What happened to Owen Wilson’s nose?" The actor broke his nose in high school after getting into an altercation with a classmate. Years later, he also suffered a nose injury while playing football. However, Wilson appears comfortable with his facial features and continues to impress fans with his comic antics on local and international screens.

READ ALSO: Nina Dobrev's plastic surgery: Is it rumours or facts?

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about Nina Dobrev's plastic surgery. Did she go under the knife to achieve her current looks?

Nina Dobrev is an actress who has starred in some iconic productions, including The Vampire Diaries, arguably one of her most prominent roles. Comparisons of her then and now photos have attracted controversy online, with fans speculating that she had undergone surgery.

Source: Briefly News