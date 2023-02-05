Everything to know about Tara A. Caan, James Caan's daughter

Tara A. Caan has gained prominence recently, primarily because of her relationship with her famous father, James Caan. He was a respected figure in the entertainment industry, having appeared in films and received awards. Tara's father's illustrious legacy has brought her into the limelight, making her a topic of interest among fans and media outlets.

Tara's late father, James Caan, speaking onstage during the 50th Anniversary celebration of Godfather at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

James Caan was a talented actor who rose to fame through his role as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather (1972), for which he received Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actor. His achievements have brought attention to his family, including his daughter, Tara. As a result, fans have desired to uncover what is known about James Caan's daughter.

Tara A. Caan's biography summary

Full name Tara A. Caan Gender Female Date of birth 5 November 1964 Age 58 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Los Angeles, California Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in kilograms 60 Weight in pounds 132 Mother Dee Jay Mathis Father James Caan Siblings 4 Net worth $2 million

Who is James Caan's daughter?

James Caan's daughter is Tara Caan and one of the five children the late American actor had. Her mother is actress Dee Jay Mathis, who featured in the 1964's The Passy and as Earl Barton's dancer in Frankie and Johnny, released in 1966.

Her father, born James Edmund Caan, was born on 26 March 1940 in The Bronx, New York City, to Sophie and Arthur. He grew up with his two siblings in Sunnyside, Queens. As an actor, he debuted off-Broadway in plays like Arthur Schnitzler's La Ronde before he made his Broadway debut in Blood, Sweat and Stanley Poole, 1961.

Unfortunately, since she keeps a private life away from the media, it is still being discovered what the late actor's daughter does for a living. At the same time, whether Tara A. Caan's movies exist is not recorded.

How old is Tara Caan?

The late American actor's daughter is 58 years old; she was born on 5 November 1964 under the Scorpio zodiac sign in Los Angeles, California, and holds American nationality. Her father is American, while her mother has African-American and Irish ancestry.

Late actor James Caan speaks onstage at the 41st Annual Chaplin Award Gala at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Who are James Caan's children?

Tara Caan, James Caan's daughter, is her mother's only child born to her father and the eldest of James's children; she has four other siblings from her father's four marriages. Below are their details:

Scott Caan

Scott was born on 23 August 1976, and compared to his sister Tara, he pursues a career in showbiz, leveraging his later father's fame. He has been featured in movies and shows like Hawaii Five-0, Ocean’s Twelve, Into the Blue, and Varsity Blues. Caan's girlfriend Kacy Byxbee gave birth to Scott Caan's daughter, Josie James Caan, born in July 2014.

Alexander James Caan

Born on 10 April 1991, Alexander is also an actor, though no movie credit has yet to be traced to him. He is a Sacramento-based freelance audio editor, music producer, composer, and sound designer.

James Arthur Caan Jr.

James Jr. was born on 6 November 1995. While his father was alive, he made a few appearances during Hollywood events and other red-carpet outings.

Jacob Nicholas

Jacob Nicholas is the youngest of James' children. He was born on 24 September 1998 in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. He attended La Salle High School, a Roman Catholic preparatory high school in Cincinnati. Unlike his dad, who was in showbiz, Jacob Nicholas is reportedly a costume designer like his mother.

Why was James Caan in a wheelchair?

Before his death, James underwent back surgery, which was why he used a wheelchair. In 2015, he was taken to the hospital due to severe chest pain, which was later determined to be caused by an infection despite initial concerns of a heart attack.

What did James Caan suffer from?

James Caan experienced various mental and physical health issues, including depression and back problems. The talented actor was diagnosed with clinical depression in 1981 following the passing of his sister due to leukaemia.

Late actor James Caan receives the Medaille Vermeil de la Ville de Paris at Mairie de Paris in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

He publicly acknowledged struggling with substance addiction for nearly a decade. James Caan passed on 6 July 2022 at age 82 from a heart attack and coronary artery disease.

Tara A. Caan's net worth

The celebrity's daughter is allegedly worth $2 million. But then, this is nothing compared to her father's alleged $20 million net worth at the time of his passing in July 2022.

James Caan's memory and contributions to the entertainment industry will keep his children, including Tara A. Caan, in the public eye. Although little is known about the actor's first child, her ties to her famous father have drawn the media and fans' attention.

READ ALSO: Nelson Mandela biography facts – history, house, education, and family

Briefly.co.za published an article about Nelson Mandela. He was an anti-apartheid activist, politician, philanthropist, and South Africa's first Black President. The revolutionary leader suffered to free his people from colonialism.

Nelson Mandela was a leader with a vision and a commitment to democracy. He was humble and respected both his colleagues and his adversaries. Mandela fought against all forms of unfairness, discrimination, and injustice in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News