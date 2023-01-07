What happened to the Crocodile Dundee? The untold story of Paul Hogan

Paul Hogan had a successful acting career. At 47, the Australian actor gained fame when featured in the movie Diving with crocs. As a result, he became famous worldwide. After his latest movie in 2020, not much has been heard of him. Where is he now?

The upbeat Aussie star, who has lived in the US for more than 20 years, made news in 2022 for his disdain for the Venice Beach neighborhood where he currently resides. What happened to the actor who played Crocodile Dundee? This article tells the story of a man who was the lead actor in a movie which became popular in the 1980s.

Profile summary

Full birth name Paul Nolan Hogan Nickname Crocodile Dundee Date of birth 8th October 1939 (84 years) Place of birth Sydney, New South Wales, Australia Nationality Australian Place of residence Venice, California Profession Actor, Comedian, Producer, TV presenter, Writer, and Entrepreneur Famous for His role in Crocodile Dundee (1986) Marital status Divorced Children 6 Height in metres 1.75 Height in feet 5' 9" Weight in pounds 150

Early life and physical stats

Born in Lightning Ridge, New South Wales, Australia, actor paul hogan attended Parramatta Marist High School. His father's name is unknown, and his mother was Florence Hogan.

Paul Hogan's height is five feet and nine inches. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, and he weighs 150 pounds. After graduating from high school, he moved to Granville in Western Sydney and started working as a painter and rigger on the Sydney Harbor Bridge.

Paul Hogan's movies and TV shows

The Australian actor worked as a comedian, writer, producer, and television host for a long time. In Crocodile Dundee, a series of action comedies, Paul Hogan played the title character. The following are movies and TV shows Paul Hogan has appeared in:

1973–84 The Paul Hogan Show as Paul Hogan 1980 Fatty Finn as Third Delivery Man 1985 Anzacs as Lance Corporal Pat Cleary 1986 Crocodile Dundee as Michael J. 'Crocodile' Dundee 1988 Crocodile Dundee II as Michael J. 'Crocodile' Dundee 1998 Floating Away as Shane 2001 Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles as Michael J. 'Crocodile' Dundee 2004 Strange Bedfellows as Vince Hopgood 2009 Charlie & Boots as Charlie 2018 That's Not My Dog! as Paul Hogan 2020 The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee as Paul Hogan

How did Paul Hogan become famous?

The 84-year-old actor achieved international fame in 1986 thanks to his outstanding performance. He was nominated for an academy award and emerged as the best actor in 1987.

What is Crocodile Dundee based on?

Rod Ansell's story served as the basis for the famous movie. Famously known as Dundee, he is said to have been born in a cave and nurtured by Aboriginal Australians. His tumultuous existence of surviving for days on meagre provisions made significant news, and this movie partially tells about his life.

How did Crocodile Dundee pass away?

Rod, the actual Crocodile Dundee, was shot dead following a firefight that left one police officer dead. The cause of this shootout is not very clear.

Personal life

Mr. Hogan has had two marriages in the course of his life. He first married Noelene Edwards in 1958, and the two went on to have five children together. After 23 years of marriage, the couple divorced in 1981, got back together, and finally separated in 1987.

Linda Kozlowski and Paul Hogan

The famous comedian moved to America and married Linda, a fellow actor. The two fell in love while on set and married in 1990.

Is Paul Hogan still married to Linda?

Paul's union with Linda did not last; they divorced in 2014. The cause of the divorce is not known.

Does Paul Hogan have a partner?

The actor has not married again since his divorce from Linda. He lives in Los Angeles with one of his sons.

Who is Paul Hogan's son?

The Australian actor's son, Chance, is a musician. He is the child of Paul Hogan and Linda Kozlowski and a member of a rock band named Rowdy P.

Has Paul Hogan moved back to Australia?

The 84-year-old Australian actor has resided in Venice Beach, California, for over 20 years. In an interview, the TV icon said he longs to be in his hometown.

Paul Hogan's net worth

The Australian comedian is estimated to be worth $20 million. Although this figure is not verified, he has acquired this wealth through his work as an actor, comedian, writer, producer, and television host.

Paul Hogan gained fame most notably for his roles in the sequels to the 1986 film Crocodile Dundee. Although he has faded from the acting scene, he is alive and resides in California with one of his sons.

