Who is Jacob Nicholas Caan? Age, parents, siblings, height, movies, net worth

Jacob Nicholas Caan is an internet personality primarily famous because of his parents. He is the son of the late prominent actor James Caan and actress Linda Stokes, who doubles as a costume designer. His half-brother, Scott, is also an A-list and famed actor.

Jacob Nicholas Caan's profile and bio summary

Full name Jacob Nicholas Caan Famous as Son of James Caan Gender Male Date of birth 24 September 1998 Age 25 years (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Body measurements in inches 40-38-40 Body measurements in centimetres 101-96-10 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Light brown Mother Linda Stokes Father James Caan Siblings 4 Marital status Single School La Salle High School

How old is Jacob Caan?

Jacob Caan (aged 25 as of January 2023) was born on 24 September 1998 in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. He attended La Salle High School, a Roman Catholic preparatory high school in Cincinnati. Upon high school completion, he enrolled in a university and graduated, though the institution and course of study have not been revealed.

Jacob Nicholas Caan is the youngest of his siblings. His older siblings are Tara A., Scott, James, and Alexander James.

Jacob Nicholas Caan's occupation

Unlike his dad, who is in showbiz, Jacob Nicholas is reportedly a costume designer like his mother. Since he is not in the film industry, no movies or TV shows are credited with Jacob Nicholas Caan's name.

Who are Jacob Nicholas Caan's parents?

Jacob's father was James Edmund Caan, and his mom was Linda Stokes. James was an American actor who came to the limelight after playing Sonny Corleone in The Godfather. He bagged an Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actor.

What ethnicity is James Caan?

The American actor is Ashkenazi Jewish. His parents, Sophie (Falkenstein) and Arthur were German Jewish immigrants.

Who was James Caan's first wife?

Dee Jay Mathis was the Godfather actor's first wife. They dated for two years before settling down in 1961. Reportedly they filed for a divorce in 1966, though little is known about the cause. Their child, Tara was born on 5 November 1964.

James Caan had other relationships. He married Elvis Presley's ex-girlfriend, Sheila Ryan, on 12 January 1976 but divorced just over a year later, in 1977. The relationship produced his second child and first son, Scott, who pursued a career as an actor. Sheila passed away on 18 September 2012 due to cancer.

Ingrid Hajek, a TV personality and a social media influencer, married James Caan in 1990, and after five years of being together, they divorced in 1995. Their child, Alexander was born on 10 April 1991. He has charted a career in entertainment and bears Audio Medic on his SoundCloud page.

James married Linda Stokes in 1996, and they filed for divorce in 2009. They got back together, but it did not last long. Caan filed for divorce two more times until finalising it in 2017. James Arthur and Jacob Nicholas emerged from the union.

Do James and Scott Caan get along?

Scott Caan had a challenging relationship with his father before they eventually reconciled. In one of his interviews, he said he has no resentment towards his father, regardless of what happened between them. He and his dad starred in a movie in 2009 titled Mercy. He recently took to Instagram to post about the demise of his dad.

Body measurements

Jacob Nicholas Caan's height is 5 feet 9 inches, equivalent to 175 centimetres, and he weighs 70 kilograms. His body measurements are 40-38-40 inches, and he has brown hair and light brown eyes.

How much is Jacob worth?

Since his profession has not been well defined, one can only speculate what Jacob Nicholas Caan's net worth is. James Caan, his famous father has a net worth of $40 million.

Jacob Nicholas Caan is a celebrity child who is living his life in his own terms, away from the pressure to perform or match people's expectations of him. Sadly, his famous father, James Caan passed away on 6 July 2022 from a heart attack.

