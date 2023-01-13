Most people dream of having the life of Isaiah Pokora but very few can be as lucky as he is. A celebrity even before his birth, Isaiah was brought into this world when her parents were at the peak of their careers. His mother, Christina Milian, is a renowned actress, singer, and songwriter. In the same way, his father, Matthieu Pokora, is a talented French musician.

The celebrity kid was born on January 20 2020, in Los Angeles, California, United States. As of 2023, he is two years old. Photo: @christinamilian on Instagram (modified by author)

The celebrity kid is only two years old; hence, little is known about him. However, considering how famous his parents are, there is no doubt that Isaiah was born with a gene for greatness in him. Here is a glimpse of his biography.

Isaiah Pokora's profile summary and bio

Full name Isaiah Tota Pokora Gender Male Date of birth January 20, 2020 Age 2 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Marital status Single Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Brown Father Matthieu Pokora Mother Christina Milian Siblings Violet Madison Nash and Kenna Tota Famous for Being Matthieu Pokora's and Christina Milian's son

How old is Isaiah Pokora?

Christina Milian's child was born on January 20 2020, in Los Angeles. As of 2023, he is 2 years of age. Isaiah is an American national by birth, while his ethnicity is a mix of French from his father's side and Afro-Cuban from his mother's side.

Christina and Matthieu met in 2017 in a French restaurant and took a more profound liking for each other due to their shared interest in a couple of things. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Who is Christina Milian?

Christina Milian, Isaiah's mother, is a singer, songwriter and actress. She began her career in 1996 when she was 15 years old, and her first role was as a band member in a 1999 American Pie film.

The actress has acted in both movies and TV series, some of which include Pulse (2006), The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again (2016), and Step Up: High Water (2021). The singer had her first professional music work in her 2001 Christina Milian album. Since her debut, she has released five albums.

What is Matt Pokora famous for?

Matt Pokora, Isaiah's father, is a 37-year-old French musician who made his musical debut in 2003. He has recorded hit songs such as M. Pokora (2004), A la poursuite du Bonheur (2012), R.E.D (2015), and Pyramide (2019), among others. The singer also has acting credits in two films titled Scenes de ménages and Nos chers voisins.

The duo made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2017 NRJ Music Awards in France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Matthieu is also a published author. Some of his books include Editions K&B (2006), Editions Broche (2008), and M.Pokora vu par (2008), among others.

Isaiah Pokora's siblings

Isaiah's siblings are Violet Madison and Kenna Tota. While Kenna is his biological younger sibling, Violet is his step-sister. Kenna was born on April 23 2021, to Christina and Matthieu. Violet, Christina's daughter, was born on February 6 2010, during her relationship with Tetrius Nash, a famous American musician.

Did Christina Milian marry?

Christina and Matthieu met in 2017 in a French restaurant and took a more profound liking for each other due to their shared interest in a couple of things. The duo made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2017 NRJ Music Awards in France. In 2018, Milian relocated from Los Angeles to France to start a new life with Pokora.

In July 2019, Milian announced she was pregnant with a baby boy, Isaiah Tota. The couple later tied the knot on December 9 2020. Two years into their marriage, the couple is still in love and is seen attending various events together.

Isaiah Pokora's net worth

The celebrity kid's net worth remains unknown as he is still a young baby. However, as of 2023, his mother's net worth is estimated at $6 million, and her partner, Pokora, has an estimated net worth of $7 million.

Since her musical debut, Milian has released five albums and made 11 music videos. Photo: Paul Archuleta

A lot remains to be discovered about Isaiah Pokora as his parents are not keen on giving him media exposure, unlike what is obtainable with other celebrity kids. However, he might reveal more information about himself as he grows up, if not even take after his parents' career, which should put him in the spotlight.

