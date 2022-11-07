Ibrahim Chappelle is an American celebrity youngster famous for being Dave Chappelle’s son. Dave is a legendary standup comedian widely known for his comedy series Chappelle’s Show. He has also starred in several films, including Robin Hood: Men in Tights and The Nutty Professor.

Ibrahim rides on his father’s fame, which attracts the media’s attention towards him. Away from the limelight, little is known about him besides his name and family status.

Ibrahim Chappelle’s profiles summary and bio

Full name Ibrahim Chappelle Date of birth 11th April 2003 Age 19 years of age (2022) Birth sign Aries Place of birth Yellow Springs, Ohio, USA Nationality American Current residence Yellow Springs, Ohio, USA Ethnicity Mixed race Languages English Gender Male Sexual orientation Unknown Parents David Webber and Elaine Mendoza Siblings Sulayman and Sanaa Relationship status Single Religion Christianity

Ibrahim Chappelle's age and early life

The celebrity kid was born on 11th April 2003 in the United States of America. He is 19 years as of 2022 and an American citizen by birth. Regarding his upbringing, his father preferred to bring up his kids in his hometown, Yellow Springs, Ohio, due to the location's serenity. Ibrahim and his siblings Sulayman and Sanaa were raised on their family farm.

Ibrahim Chappelle's parents and siblings

The young lad was born to the renowned standup comedian David Khari Webber Chappelle, commonly known as Dave Chappelle and his wife, Elaine Mendoza Erfe. The couple also has other children, Sulayman and Sonal, who are Ibrahim’s siblings.

Ibrahim Chappelle's education

The celebrity child has been brought up in utmost privacy as his father wanted to shield his family from the effects of fame. There are no details regarding his schooling, from elementary school to Ibrahim Chappelle's college attendance.

Ibrahim Chappelle's net worth

Celebrity kids are often associated with a high net worth at their tender ages, mostly due to the success of their parents. However, for Dave's second son, there is no information regarding his net worth at the time of writing this article. On the other hand, his father, Dave, is valued at $60 million, thanks to his great career in comedy.

Is Chappelle half-white?

The renowned comedian hails from a multi-racial family. Dave's father had black ancestry, but his maternal side was from an interracial breed. Dave delivered this side of his family’s story at a show at the Radio City Music Hall. Therefore, it is right to say he has a mixed racial background.

Is Dave Chappelle married?

The renowned comedian is married. He tied the knot with Elaine Mendoza Erfe in 2001, and they have three children, two sons and one daughter.

How old are Chappelle's kids?

Sulayman is his eldest son, born in 2001 and is 21 years as of 2022. Dave's second son Ibrahim was born in 2003 and is 19 years of age. Sonal, their last-born daughter, was born in 2009 and is 13 years of age (2022).

What does Dave Chappelle's brother do?

Dave Chappelle's brother is called William Sedar. He was born on 11th August 1972 in the USA. He also lives a low-profile life away from the public eye. There is no information about what he involves himself with. The comedian also has an older sister called Felicia.

Ibrahim Chappelle is lucky to have a supportive father who strives to shield him and his siblings from the negative effects of Hollywood fame. He is yet to reveal the career he will pursue.

