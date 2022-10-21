How old is Blippi? Everything to know about the American children's entertainer

Since 2014, Blippi has become a favourite fan show for many children worldwide. The eponymous YouTube series features Blippi, an adult with childlike curiosity and an animated persona dressed in a blue and orange beanie cap, a blue shirt, orange suspenders, and an orange bow tie. But who is the man behind the costume?

The Blippi show features Stevin W. John as its main character. He is an American children's entertainer and educator on YouTube, Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

Stevin W. John's profiles

Full name Stevin W. John Gender Male Date of birth 27th of May 1988 Place of birth Ellensburg, Washington State Age 34 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Height 5 feet and 8 inches Weight 72 Kg Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Engaged Spouse Alyssa Ingham Occupation Child entertainer Net worth $16 million Social media accounts Instagram

Stevin W. John's biography

He was born on the 27th of May 1988. As of 2022, Stevin W. John's age is 34 years old. His star sign is Gemini.

What nationality is Stevin W. John?

He was born in Ellensburg, Washington State, USA. He is of American nationality, and his ethnicity is caucasian. Not much is known about his parents except his mother's name, Nancy. He also has a sister whose identity is also unknown to the public.

Education

Stevin attended UCLA Extension after graduating high school and studied cinematography and film/video production there.

Stevin W. John's career

John is a children's entertainer and educator on YouTube, Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video. However, before this, he was in the US Army. He enlisted in the US Air Force and is now a loadmaster for the 4th Airlift Squadron's C-17 Globemaster aircraft.

He served from July 2006 to June 2008, and from 2009 to 2010, he moved to Los Angeles, California, where he worked as an SEO consultant for Wpromote.

Steezy Grossman

Stevin John was a YouTube user in 2013 who went by the nickname Steezy Grossman before he was Blippi. He produced adult-themed gross-out comedy videos at the time, including "Underwear Man" and "Turdboy".

He danced the Harlem Shake on a toilet seat and pooped all over a friend who was naked in the viral video "Harlem Shake Poop." Stevin admitted in a 2019 Buzzfeed interview that he had second thoughts about making the video and wanted it taken down from the Internet.

Rise to fame as Blippi

After returning to Ellensburg in 2014 and watching low-quality YouTube videos with his nephew, Stevin John had the idea to create the character Blippi. That was when he started a YouTube channel, and the first video was published in January 2014.

Blippi is defined as an adult human man who dresses up in flashy outfits and dances around America's desolate soft play centres. The character became the star of his educational videos for kids. His mother, Nancy, made the outfit, and it helped his persona become identifiable because he constantly wears orange suspenders, a blue shirt, a bowtie, a blue and orange beanie cap, and orange spectacles.

Does Blippi have a husband?

In a world where representation is crucial, the sexual orientation of the character Blippi has not yet been revealed. Since the show has children's content, he is yet to reveal whether he has a wife or a husband.

The show, however, casts another character called Meekah, who is seen as Blippi's partner and helper.

Why did Blippi get cancelled?

The show is still going on and has not yet been cancelled. Their YouTube channel is currently active, releasing several videos this month, with the latest being released on the 22nd of October 2022.

Is the original Blippi gone?

Fans discovered that Stevin no longer played Blippi in 2021; instead, a different actor had assumed the part. Actor Clayton Grimm presently plays the endearing character, albeit you have to look closely to spot the difference.

However, this does not mean Stevin is completely out of the show. As it happens, there will now be two Blippis. The programming will be divided between Stevin and Clayton to provide more Blippi content.

How much did Stevin sell Blippi for?

With the Blippi show becoming a huge success, it has attracted the interest of several mainstream companies. Moonbug Entertainment Ltd., the organization behind Blippi, agreed to sell the show to two former Walt Disney Co. executives in a deal worth over $3 billion.

Who is Stevin W. John's girlfriend?

Stevin is currently engaged to her girlfriend, Alyssa Ingham. Details of how they met and got together are yet to be revealed. They, nonetheless, started dating in 2015. In August 2021, Stevin popped the question while they were in Malibu, California, and she said yes!

Does Blippi have a kid?

In October 2021, the couple shared the happy news that they were expecting a child. They later revealed the gender of the baby on Valentine's day this year. The boy was born on the 9th of March 2022, and they named him Lochlan David John.

How much is Blippi worth?

The Blippi show has had much success on various platforms. So, what is Stevin W. John's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $16 million as of 2022, making him among the wealthiest YouTubers worldwide.

How did Stevin John make his money?

Stevin made his fortune from the kid's entertainment videos of him playing as Blippi. His YouTube channel now has over 16 million subscribers and over 10 billion views. The educator makes over $20 million annually from his entertainment enterprise.

Blippi is now one of the world's most prominent and successful kids' shows. This has been possible with the efforts of Stevin W. John and his team.

