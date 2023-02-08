Who is Eian Burton? Everything to know about LeVar Burton's son

LeVar Burton is an American director, actor, and TV host who has become a household name due to his major roles in productions like Star Trek: The Next Generation and Roots, with some hosting under his belt too. Many fans wonder if his son, Eian Burton, has followed in his entertainment footsteps. Here is what we know about him.

He has taken a different route from his famous father. Photo: Eian Ward Burton on Facebook (modified by author)

LeVar Burton's son seems to have gone a different route from his famous father, going into the education sector as a special education teacher for any students that need extra attention in the classroom. Besides his noble career path, here is what else we know about his life before going into details.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Eian Burton Smith Date of birth 1980 (date and month unknown) Age 43 years of age (2023) Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Campbell, California, USA (according to his social media) Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity African-American Gender Male Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Chimara P. Smith and Levardis Robert Martyn ‘LeVar’ Burton Jr. Siblings Mica Burton (half-sibling) Profession Special education teacher, children’s sports coach Education Los Altos High School, Foothill College Los Altos (Education) Native language English Social media pages Instagram Facebook

As seen in the profile summary, there is limited information on Eian. But, we do know his mother did not tell his father of his existence until he was around three years old, as their relationship was casual during the time he was conceived. These are the other details we could find about him and his family, including his father.

How old was LeVar Burton when he played Kunta Kinte?

As mentioned earlier, Levardis (more commonly known as LeVar) starred in the 1977 adaptation of Roots as a central character named Kunta Kinte. According to his own admission on his social media, he was around 19 years old when he was first cast for the role.

Who is LeVar Burton's wife?

The actor is married to Stephanie Cozart Burton, who is also the mother of his daughter. The duo wed in 1992 and have been happily married since.

How many children does LeVar Burton have?

He has two children, a daughter and a son.

Eian is a special needs educator. Photo: Eian Ward Burton on Facebook (modified by author)

Who is LeVar Burton's daughter?

Eian has a half-sister named Mica Burton, which LeVar had with Stephanie Cozart Burton.

Who is Eian Burton's mother?

Chimara P. Smith is his biological mother.

Eian Burton's career

We briefly touched upon the fact that he decided to go into the education sector instead of the entertainment industry like his father. His niche is within the special needs area, as a special education teacher.

This kind of educator focuses on children with learning and cognitive disabilities, or emotional/physical issues. According to his Facebook page, he was also an activities coordinator and basketball coach.

Eian also coached basketball. Photo: Eian Ward Burton on Facebook (modified by author)

Eian Burton's social media profiles

His Instagram page is @eianwardburton, with 150 followers, and his Facebook page, Eian Ward Burton, has 1.7 thousand friends on the platform.

Eian Burton may not have followed in the footsteps of his famous father by joining the entertainment industry, but he seems happy and fulfilled with his career path, and is particularly hopeful for what the future has in store.

